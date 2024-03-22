Video: Friday Fails #317

Mar 22, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, and that can mean only one thing... Friday Fails!

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #317?








Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,091 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
107638 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
61447 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
58500 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
43228 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
39136 views
Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
36744 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Your Climb Switch?
32306 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs Unprecedented 10 Year Contract with Canyon
30106 views

13 Comments
  • 12 0
 Removing your rear axle can save three or 4 ounces. But the set up has its drawbacks
  • 1 0
 Had to take a triple take there to see if that was really the rear wheel. WTF?!? Big Grin
  • 4 0
 No. 5 that rear wheel....how?
  • 1 0
 Front wheel taco too!
  • 4 0
 Go Joey!!
  • 1 0
 Why everybody is "OK" after a crash? Every time I crash I need 2 surgeries and a psychologist...
  • 3 0
 Adrenalin. Ask them again the day after...
  • 3 1
 Biggest fail is an ad mid fail. Gotta time those right.
  • 1 0
 they say a trail fairy gets her wings every time an ebike kook goes over the bars on a blue flow trail
  • 1 0
 #24 did not sound like he was having a good time. While 6 was a nasty one, #14 made me want to look away.
  • 1 0
 6, 9 and 14 are all bad but 5 is spectacular.
  • 2 2
 As soon as an ad starts.....I'm out.
  • 1 1
 Good! C'Ya! Mike Levy







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041674
Mobile Version of Website