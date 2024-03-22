Watch
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
Video: Friday Fails #317
Mar 22, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
13 Comments
It's Friday, and that can mean only one thing... Friday Fails!
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #317?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Responses: 110 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,091 articles
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
107638 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
61447 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
58500 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
43228 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
39136 views
Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
36744 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Your Climb Switch?
32306 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs Unprecedented 10 Year Contract with Canyon
30106 views
13 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
casey-case-em
(43 mins ago)
Removing your rear axle can save three or 4 ounces. But the set up has its drawbacks
[Reply]
1
0
CSharp
(11 mins ago)
Had to take a triple take there to see if that was really the rear wheel. WTF?!?
[Reply]
4
0
tomatokamryd
(40 mins ago)
No. 5 that rear wheel....how?
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
FL
(12 mins ago)
Front wheel taco too!
[Reply]
4
0
slickwilly1
(38 mins ago)
Go Joey!!
[Reply]
1
0
apokolokyntosis
(44 mins ago)
Why everybody is "OK" after a crash? Every time I crash I need 2 surgeries and a psychologist...
[Reply]
3
0
Zo-han
(27 mins ago)
Adrenalin. Ask them again the day after...
[Reply]
3
1
icanreachit
(34 mins ago)
Biggest fail is an ad mid fail. Gotta time those right.
[Reply]
1
0
Jer3myF
(20 mins ago)
they say a trail fairy gets her wings every time an ebike kook goes over the bars on a blue flow trail
[Reply]
1
0
bikelust
(5 mins ago)
#24
did not sound like he was having a good time. While 6 was a nasty one,
#14
made me want to look away.
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
FL
(10 mins ago)
6, 9 and 14 are all bad but 5 is spectacular.
[Reply]
2
2
skysparky4
(18 mins ago)
As soon as an ad starts.....I'm out.
[Reply]
1
1
CSharp
(8 mins ago)
Good!
C'Ya!
[Reply]
