Video: Friday Fails #318
Apr 5, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
12 Comments
Grab some popcorn and sit back... it's Friday Fails!
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #318?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,095 articles
12 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
meata
FL
(14 mins ago)
Both 1 and 9 are super brutal... I'd be interested in knowing of they are okay from those.
[Reply]
1
0
drews256
(2 mins ago)
He may chime in - but
#9
is fine!
[Reply]
1
0
lkubica
(10 mins ago)
This one was so brutal .... Definitely will not help me in clearing this one gap in the woods ...
[Reply]
1
0
bman33
(8 mins ago)
1-4..(and a few others) poor guys crashed becaue the video person had in portrait mode. Shame.
[Reply]
1
0
bikehoarder23
(4 mins ago)
9 is how I broke my pelvis, so I'm voting 9. A close second is All of the vertical video.
[Reply]
1
0
4thflowkage
(1 mins ago)
9 or 1 is probably the worst injury but there is something special about the chaos in 12.
[Reply]
1
0
chiefmtb
(13 mins ago)
last week was the real fail
[Reply]
1
0
wwright
(9 mins ago)
Having ridden #3, that is a brutal spot to OTB...
[Reply]
1
0
paulskibum
FL
(12 mins ago)
15 just because its an ebike
[Reply]
1
0
Mountanbiking4me
FL
(11 mins ago)
First bro body slammed the ground
[Reply]
1
0
southshorepirate
(10 mins ago)
I voted
#2
not based on the outcome, but for the worst fail in technique.
[Reply]
1
0
Weare138
(3 mins ago)
Frederick Watershed sighting in #11!
#1
was literally a nightmare.
[Reply]
#1 was literally a nightmare.