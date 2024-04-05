Video: Friday Fails #318

Apr 5, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Grab some popcorn and sit back... it's Friday Fails!

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #318?







12 Comments
  • 2 0
 Both 1 and 9 are super brutal... I'd be interested in knowing of they are okay from those.
  • 1 0
 He may chime in - but #9 is fine!
  • 1 0
 This one was so brutal .... Definitely will not help me in clearing this one gap in the woods ...
  • 1 0
 1-4..(and a few others) poor guys crashed becaue the video person had in portrait mode. Shame. lol
  • 1 0
 9 is how I broke my pelvis, so I'm voting 9. A close second is All of the vertical video.
  • 1 0
 9 or 1 is probably the worst injury but there is something special about the chaos in 12.
  • 1 0
 last week was the real fail
  • 1 0
 Having ridden #3, that is a brutal spot to OTB...
  • 1 0
 15 just because its an ebike
  • 1 0
 First bro body slammed the ground
  • 1 0
 I voted #2 not based on the outcome, but for the worst fail in technique.
  • 1 0
 Frederick Watershed sighting in #11!

#1 was literally a nightmare.







