Video: Friday Fails #319
Apr 26, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
8 Comments
Coming back strong with episode 319 of Friday Fails.
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #319?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
8 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
kevinkeenan
(16 mins ago)
Fail. Having vote
#318
for FF's #319.
[Reply]
1
0
rhamej
(11 mins ago)
That confused me.
#1
is tame compared to #2.
[Reply]
1
0
theITdude
(10 mins ago)
Yeah, what if I wanted to vote for #25, no way was he gon'a make anything.
[Reply]
3
0
southshorepirate
FL
(11 mins ago)
Young gun in
#18
was ripping. Likely saved himself from a massive overshoot on that one!
[Reply]
2
0
everythingsucks
FL
(11 mins ago)
Let's start a Friday Fails Comment Section Bingo Card. We can start off with things like
"I've seen these before"
"Is he dead"
"The real fail is..."
"Name!!"
[Reply]
3
0
billg
(7 mins ago)
A sub-3 minute video and you still need to shove an add in the middle?
[Reply]
1
0
theITdude
(6 mins ago)
#9
was a strong showing here as well, think we're looking at a broken leg?
[Reply]
1
0
alcollins
(5 mins ago)
What is going on with?
[Reply]
