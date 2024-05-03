Watch
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Fantasy
Video: Friday Fails #320
May 3, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
33 Comments
Back in action for some Friday Fails featuring some classic OTB's!
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #320?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Responses: 937 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,107 articles
33 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
24
1
theITdude
(1 days ago)
Not sure if it was the "worst", but
#17
"Sounded" like it hurt the most...
[Reply]
11
1
Downhill502
(1 days ago)
Absolutely! 17&18 bring back horrible memories of past shoulder injuries
[Reply]
12
0
Bondseye007
(1 days ago)
And bonus points for visor shrapnel.
[Reply]
2
0
CSharp
(1 days ago)
All his full face went everywhere!
[Reply]
1
1
CSharp
(1 days ago)
double posted! Pinkbike fail on making posts not postable at times. It's a bug! Fix it!
[Reply]
5
1
Wabit
(1 days ago)
@CSharp
: I vote that you fix it.
[Reply]
1
2
rivercitycycles
FL
(1 days ago)
Number 21 I think was the worse but we don't know how far down the cliff they went. But yeah, 17 looked like it hurt the most.
[Reply]
9
1
njcbps
(1 days ago)
I'm always watching sound off (less viewing trauma). But it was
#3
... until #17.
Also amazes that folks are willing to chuck themselves off of drops with no plan.
[Reply]
6
1
dcaf
(1 days ago)
Yeah there were a few skilled riders attempting really hard stuff this week- no shame in failing, I wouldn't come close to trying some of these. What I don't get, though- there were also an awful lot of people with no real chance of success- riding features way over their skill level. Did they think they would just figure it out in the air? Seems like a hard way to learn.
[Reply]
4
1
njcbps
(1 days ago)
@dcaf
: Precisely, there's a difference between a good ole college try, and magical thinking.
[Reply]
1
0
o1inc
(1 days ago)
#3, Return of the Wookie!!!
[Reply]
1
0
saladdodger
(1 hours ago)
@dcaf
: was thinking the same.. I am always amazed at what people attempt.. pretty impressive.
[Reply]
3
0
rickybobby19
(1 days ago)
Get double-bounced on a trampoline while pushing back against it with your legs: go high, under control.
Get double-bounded on a trampoline and let the mat buckle your legs: don't go high, out of control.
Go off a jump while pushing back against it with your legs: go high, under control.
Go off a jump and let it buckle your legs: don't go high, out of control, end up on Friday Fails.
[Reply]
2
0
theLowrizza
(1 days ago)
I think
#6
broke his steerer tube off and
#15
had a tubeless tire blow off and wrap up the front wheel. Yikes! Lot's of jacked collar bones and hawged out shoulder joints in this batch.
[Reply]
4
1
nick-smitty2
FL
(1 days ago)
Its really just a toss up of 15-19... the noises some of those guys make are bone chilling.
[Reply]
1
0
samanual
(1 days ago)
Expensive noises
[Reply]
3
0
4thflowkage
(1 days ago)
A lot of people locking up on their bikes and letting go of the bars today.
[Reply]
3
0
o1inc
(1 days ago)
Does anyone know what the outcome of 17 was? Looked like a collarbone and possibly a few ribs. Hope they’re ok
[Reply]
3
0
jzimm
(1 days ago)
15 must've been terrified
[Reply]
1
0
freeinpg
FL
(13 hours ago)
Had some hang time to think about life choices...that jumps looks like Tombstone on A-Line....is it?
[Reply]
3
0
o-dubhshlaine
FL
(1 days ago)
The brake squeak in
#14
provides the perfect sad trombone effect.
[Reply]
2
0
noapathy
FL
(1 days ago)
Did 13 say "good save" or is that a foreign language coincidence and it just sounded like that's what he said?
[Reply]
2
0
shapethings
(1 days ago)
15 looks like we was trying to role-play as a SpaceX rocket and escape the atmosphere.
[Reply]
3
0
danger13
(1 days ago)
Maybe we should all get together and sign
#17s
body cast...
[Reply]
1
1
sanchofula
(1 days ago)
Does anyone else feels it’s a touch ironic that two stories about paralyzed free riders are published on the same day as Friday Fails?
Insensitive or just poor timing ….
[Reply]
2
1
KrampaKiller
(1 days ago)
#8
looks like a dentist gathering, looks like all of them are on Yetis.
[Reply]
2
1
qduffy
(1 days ago)
Trick question; they're ALL the worst.
[Reply]
4
1
ReformedRoadie
(1 days ago)
Friday Fails: "have you considering taking up golf?" edition.
[Reply]
1
0
stephens107
(1 days ago)
worst/best fail is like pornography, you know it when you see it
[Reply]
1
0
Intense4life
(24 hours ago)
I remember when I had my first beer.
[Reply]
1
1
RadJekyll
(1 days ago)
#8
has a whole lotta dentists!
[Reply]
1
0
shapethings
(1 days ago)
Let my Yeti do the job?
[Reply]
1
0
tipsword
(1 mins ago)
Either a demo day or one of their company lunch rides & one IPA too many
[Reply]
