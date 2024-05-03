Video: Friday Fails #320

May 3, 2024
Back in action for some Friday Fails featuring some classic OTB's!

33 Comments
  • 24 1
 Not sure if it was the "worst", but #17 "Sounded" like it hurt the most...
  • 11 1
 Absolutely! 17&18 bring back horrible memories of past shoulder injuries Frown
  • 12 0
 And bonus points for visor shrapnel.
  • 2 0
 All his full face went everywhere!
  • 1 1
 double posted! Pinkbike fail on making posts not postable at times. It's a bug! Fix it!
  • 5 1
 @CSharp: I vote that you fix it.
  • 1 2
 Number 21 I think was the worse but we don't know how far down the cliff they went. But yeah, 17 looked like it hurt the most.
  • 9 1
 I'm always watching sound off (less viewing trauma). But it was #3 ... until #17.

Also amazes that folks are willing to chuck themselves off of drops with no plan. Blank Stare
  • 6 1
 Yeah there were a few skilled riders attempting really hard stuff this week- no shame in failing, I wouldn't come close to trying some of these. What I don't get, though- there were also an awful lot of people with no real chance of success- riding features way over their skill level. Did they think they would just figure it out in the air? Seems like a hard way to learn.
  • 4 1
 @dcaf: Precisely, there's a difference between a good ole college try, and magical thinking.
  • 1 0
 #3, Return of the Wookie!!!
  • 1 0
 @dcaf: was thinking the same.. I am always amazed at what people attempt.. pretty impressive.
  • 3 0
 Get double-bounced on a trampoline while pushing back against it with your legs: go high, under control.
Get double-bounded on a trampoline and let the mat buckle your legs: don't go high, out of control.
Go off a jump while pushing back against it with your legs: go high, under control.
Go off a jump and let it buckle your legs: don't go high, out of control, end up on Friday Fails.
  • 2 0
 I think #6 broke his steerer tube off and #15 had a tubeless tire blow off and wrap up the front wheel. Yikes! Lot's of jacked collar bones and hawged out shoulder joints in this batch.
  • 4 1
 Its really just a toss up of 15-19... the noises some of those guys make are bone chilling.
  • 1 0
 Expensive noises
  • 3 0
 A lot of people locking up on their bikes and letting go of the bars today.
  • 3 0
 Does anyone know what the outcome of 17 was? Looked like a collarbone and possibly a few ribs. Hope they’re ok
  • 3 0
 15 must've been terrified
  • 1 0
 Had some hang time to think about life choices...that jumps looks like Tombstone on A-Line....is it?
  • 3 0
 The brake squeak in #14 provides the perfect sad trombone effect.
  • 2 0
 Did 13 say "good save" or is that a foreign language coincidence and it just sounded like that's what he said?
  • 2 0
 15 looks like we was trying to role-play as a SpaceX rocket and escape the atmosphere.
  • 3 0
 Maybe we should all get together and sign #17s body cast...
  • 1 1
 Does anyone else feels it’s a touch ironic that two stories about paralyzed free riders are published on the same day as Friday Fails?

Insensitive or just poor timing ….
  • 2 1
 #8 looks like a dentist gathering, looks like all of them are on Yetis.
  • 2 1
 Trick question; they're ALL the worst.
  • 4 1
 Friday Fails: "have you considering taking up golf?" edition.
  • 1 0
 worst/best fail is like pornography, you know it when you see it
  • 1 0
 I remember when I had my first beer.
  • 1 1
 #8 has a whole lotta dentists!
  • 1 0
 Let my Yeti do the job?
  • 1 0
 Either a demo day or one of their company lunch rides & one IPA too many







