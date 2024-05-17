Watch
Video: Friday Fails #321
May 17, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
6 Comments
We're back with more Friday Fails!
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #321?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Responses: 130 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,114 articles
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
116542 views
McLaren (The Supercar Maker) Unveils 'The Most Powerful Trail Legal eMTB'
50969 views
Review: The New Marin Alpine Trail is More Adjustable & Capable Than Ever
43774 views
Pinkbike Poll: Where Do High Pivot Bikes Make Sense?
34971 views
Review: Commencal's Meta Power SX Signature Packs a Punch for the Price
34759 views
Bike Check: Marcel Hunt's 27.5" Forbidden Druid Jib Bike
31971 views
Jack Moir to Sit Out Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
30275 views
Review: The Revel Rascal V2 is a Live Wire Trail Bike
28751 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
ShawMac
FL
(18 mins ago)
Going for 21 just for local support. The video doesn't do it justice how scary it is to fall off on the cliff side. Dudes face braking saved his ass.
[Reply]
1
0
4thflowkage
(8 mins ago)
I feel like a lot of crashes are cause by people just "forgetting" to ride their bike. Like something goes wrong and they just lock up and and remove themself from the bike.
[Reply]
3
0
twonsarelli
FL
(1 hours ago)
7 just for the sounds
[Reply]
1
0
nojelly
(58 mins ago)
Sounded like the tasmanian devil from looney tunes
[Reply]
1
0
Chief2slo
FL
(34 mins ago)
And the perfect Superman shadow!
[Reply]
2
0
WTF-IDK
(51 mins ago)
#14. That was a hard hit into that tree
[Reply]
