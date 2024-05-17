Video: Friday Fails #321

May 17, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

We're back with more Friday Fails!


What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #321?








6 Comments
  • 1 0
 Going for 21 just for local support. The video doesn't do it justice how scary it is to fall off on the cliff side. Dudes face braking saved his ass.
  • 1 0
 I feel like a lot of crashes are cause by people just "forgetting" to ride their bike. Like something goes wrong and they just lock up and and remove themself from the bike.
  • 3 0
 7 just for the sounds
  • 1 0
 Sounded like the tasmanian devil from looney tunes
  • 1 0
 And the perfect Superman shadow!
  • 2 0
 #14. That was a hard hit into that tree







