Video: Friday Fails #322
May 31, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
46 Comments
It's Friday and we're back with some epic fails!
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #322?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Responses: 881 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,120 articles
46 Comments
Score
Time
16
0
danielfloyd
FL
(2 days ago)
number 10 hasn't done a single pushup in his entire life
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(1 days ago)
Seriously...some push ups could have prevented about a 1/3 of these.
[Reply]
7
0
devinkalt
(1 days ago)
when you hear the homies telling you to " pedal pedal pedal " on to the wooden feature , this is an obvious sign that you should not be on the wooden feature if you need your buddies to encourage you to pedal. peer pressure pushing riders to progress too fast - how you end up on the friday fails.
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(1 days ago)
I hear parents screaming this at their kids when they're at the pump track. I bite my tongue to stop from saying "if you're pedaling you're doing it wrong".
[Reply]
6
0
theITdude
(2 days ago)
Tough this week to discern the "worst"; as it progressed I was holding on
#4
looking pretty brutal; then we get to
#12
w/audible pain continuing till the end of the clip; but wait what about the poor dudes unfortunate landing in #17. I settled on
#12
as the screaming always wins out!
[Reply]
9
0
jojotherider1977
FL
(2 days ago)
How did 18 lose a glove?
[Reply]
3
0
nohairnoair
FL
(1 days ago)
WTH, it just disappears.
[Reply]
2
0
Korbi777
FL
(1 days ago)
Looks like its was glued to the handlebar
[Reply]
1
0
zeitfuerplanb
(21 hours ago)
Thanks for mentioning. I'm sh… my pants from laughing so much.
[Reply]
6
0
mtb-alan
FL
(2 days ago)
4 goes from human to slinky. 12 is just full WWE body slam.
[Reply]
5
0
Gareth-R
(2 days ago)
bro did not have it
[Reply]
4
0
urbanacheiver
FL
(2 days ago)
Can anyone figure out why
#20
went OTB? Looked good to me at takeoff.
[Reply]
2
0
neimbc
(1 days ago)
misjudged the reciever and pointed the front end down too much/soon.
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(1 days ago)
This should be the winner because they obviously belong on this terrain, look good on the take-off and it goes pear-shaped at some point - we've all been there...
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(1 days ago)
The guy filming
#5
was mighty casual about his friend getting pitched into a rock garden. It looks like he missed the large one but still would have hurt. I hope he had chest protection.
[Reply]
2
0
danger13
(2 days ago)
Between
#12
and #17, I'm not sure who died harder. I'm glad I wasn't either one of them...
[Reply]
3
0
CSharp
(1 days ago)
12 and 17 looked like they survived OK.
#4
- ouch!
[Reply]
1
0
PB4UGO
(2 days ago)
The foreign languages version of Friday fails.
I didn’t understand what they were saying,
But I had a pretty good idea, lol.
[Reply]
3
0
KoseiK
(1 days ago)
jungle drop strikes again.
#4
[Reply]
1
0
evehmeyer
(1 days ago)
seeing this actually gave me more confidence about finally hitting this damn thing... dude didn't even try to pop
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(1 days ago)
@evehmeyer
: kind of looks like he's late and misses the pop, or a little too hesitant. I can relate to both.
[Reply]
3
0
BenLow2019
(1 days ago)
#12
cameraman speaks the language of whistles. Hilarious.
[Reply]
3
0
Sscottt
(1 days ago)
It would appear the trees were safe this week.
[Reply]
2
0
An-Undocumented-Worker
(1 days ago)
50% of these fails could have been prevented by filming in landscape mode...
[Reply]
1
0
PB-J
FL
(2 days ago)
We could all benefit from a few push up in the morning…this lot especially so!
[Reply]
3
0
knick
(2 days ago)
torn between 5 and 12.
[Reply]
2
0
BagelMan
FL
(1 days ago)
The vertical video was outta control today
[Reply]
1
0
overconfident
(1 days ago)
I think we need a second poll accompanying these: what *could* have been worse
[Reply]
1
0
bmxking4545
(1 days ago)
I've done that over the berm thing before and absolutely DESTROYED my Fox 38 stanchion. No bueno.
[Reply]
1
0
finnspin
FL
(21 hours ago)
This week is brought to you by misguided encouragement ("pedal, pedal, pedal") and gutteral screams.
[Reply]
2
0
badbie
(14 hours ago)
#16
was lucky he didn’t even make it to the feature.
[Reply]
1
0
rad83
(2 days ago)
#20
legend has it the bike is still spinning...
[Reply]
1
1
4thflowkage
(2 days ago)
Next time someone says that you don't need to go to the gym for mountain biking, I'll show them this video.
[Reply]
1
0
ShawMac
FL
(2 days ago)
17 is a good way to snap a femur!
[Reply]
1
0
brooklyn1
(1 days ago)
#12
was good but I think
#4
was a bigger "Oh S#$t! moment...
[Reply]
1
0
dgwww
(1 days ago)
We should get the injuries which correspond with each one
[Reply]
1
0
pinkknip
(15 hours ago)
15 - love to be on board of this slam.
[Reply]
2
2
ridesmoothbro
FL
(2 days ago)
Can't believe mine is not up yet.
[Reply]
4
0
neimbc
(1 days ago)
Keep working on them - you'll make it one day!
[Reply]
1
0
dstroud70
(1 days ago)
Haha. The whistle.
[Reply]
1
0
finistere
FL
(1 days ago)
A new 3/4 helmet anyone?
[Reply]
1
0
finistere
FL
(1 days ago)
#18
: a fahrfehler!
[Reply]
1
0
egb81
FL
(18 hours ago)
Did
#9
hit a duck?
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
5
waxed
(1 days ago)
how dare pinkbike use people hurting themselves for content on their site might as well start selling fizzy drinks!
[Reply]
6
0
theITdude
(1 days ago)
at least it's not some Clown selling NFTs of himself as superheros; which was upgraded to "Golden Bibles"; now as of 3:48 PM EST May 30, 2024 has changed to Criminal 45. (or thereabouts) Which now begs the question how is it that said clown can no longer Vote, but hey can still run & take that office?
[Reply]
5
0
ceecee
(1 days ago)
@theITdude
: laws are playing catch-up with sociopathy
[Reply]
