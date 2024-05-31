Powered by Outside

Video: Friday Fails #322

May 31, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and we're back with some epic fails!

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #322?







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,120 articles
Report
46 Comments
  • 16 0
 number 10 hasn't done a single pushup in his entire life
  • 2 0
 Seriously...some push ups could have prevented about a 1/3 of these.
  • 7 0
 when you hear the homies telling you to " pedal pedal pedal " on to the wooden feature , this is an obvious sign that you should not be on the wooden feature if you need your buddies to encourage you to pedal. peer pressure pushing riders to progress too fast - how you end up on the friday fails.
  • 1 0
 I hear parents screaming this at their kids when they're at the pump track. I bite my tongue to stop from saying "if you're pedaling you're doing it wrong".
  • 6 0
 Tough this week to discern the "worst"; as it progressed I was holding on #4 looking pretty brutal; then we get to #12 w/audible pain continuing till the end of the clip; but wait what about the poor dudes unfortunate landing in #17. I settled on #12 as the screaming always wins out!
  • 9 0
 How did 18 lose a glove?
  • 3 0
 WTH, it just disappears.
  • 2 0
 Looks like its was glued to the handlebar
  • 1 0
 Thanks for mentioning. I'm sh… my pants from laughing so much.
  • 6 0
 4 goes from human to slinky. 12 is just full WWE body slam.
  • 5 0
 bro did not have it
  • 4 0
 Can anyone figure out why #20 went OTB? Looked good to me at takeoff.
  • 2 0
 misjudged the reciever and pointed the front end down too much/soon.
  • 1 0
 This should be the winner because they obviously belong on this terrain, look good on the take-off and it goes pear-shaped at some point - we've all been there...
  • 1 0
 The guy filming #5 was mighty casual about his friend getting pitched into a rock garden. It looks like he missed the large one but still would have hurt. I hope he had chest protection.
  • 2 0
 Between #12 and #17, I'm not sure who died harder. I'm glad I wasn't either one of them...
  • 3 0
 12 and 17 looked like they survived OK. #4 - ouch!
  • 1 0
 The foreign languages version of Friday fails.
I didn’t understand what they were saying,
But I had a pretty good idea, lol.
  • 3 0
 jungle drop strikes again. #4
  • 1 0
 seeing this actually gave me more confidence about finally hitting this damn thing... dude didn't even try to pop
  • 1 0
 @evehmeyer: kind of looks like he's late and misses the pop, or a little too hesitant. I can relate to both.
  • 3 0
 #12 cameraman speaks the language of whistles. Hilarious.
  • 3 0
 It would appear the trees were safe this week.
  • 2 0
 50% of these fails could have been prevented by filming in landscape mode...
  • 1 0
 We could all benefit from a few push up in the morning…this lot especially so!
  • 3 0
 torn between 5 and 12.
  • 2 0
 The vertical video was outta control today
  • 1 0
 I think we need a second poll accompanying these: what *could* have been worse
  • 1 0
 I've done that over the berm thing before and absolutely DESTROYED my Fox 38 stanchion. No bueno.
  • 1 0
 This week is brought to you by misguided encouragement ("pedal, pedal, pedal") and gutteral screams.
  • 2 0
 #16 was lucky he didn’t even make it to the feature.
  • 1 0
 #20 legend has it the bike is still spinning...
  • 1 1
 Next time someone says that you don't need to go to the gym for mountain biking, I'll show them this video.
  • 1 0
 17 is a good way to snap a femur!
  • 1 0
 #12 was good but I think #4 was a bigger "Oh S#$t! moment...
  • 1 0
 We should get the injuries which correspond with each one
  • 1 0
 15 - love to be on board of this slam.
  • 2 2
 Can't believe mine is not up yet.
  • 4 0
 Keep working on them - you'll make it one day!
  • 1 0
 Haha. The whistle.
  • 1 0
 A new 3/4 helmet anyone?
  • 1 0
 #18 : a fahrfehler!
  • 1 0
 Did #9 hit a duck?
Below threshold threads are hidden







