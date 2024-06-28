Powered by Outside

Video: Friday Fails #324

Jun 28, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

We say FRIDAY, you say FAILS! FRIDAY!!!

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #324?







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,143 articles
20 Comments
  • 6 0
 #7 - without a doubt, the most famous hip in mountain biking and ma dude didn't recognize it rolling into it. Props to him for clearing the whole thing. That's a steep lip and a helluva send!
  • 2 0
 Looks like a big guy too and he sent the shit out of that, plus his buddy's giddy laugh made it great too. I never thought I'd hear the the clang of an aluminum step ladder in one of these.
  • 5 0
 @rocky-x: it's fine, it's a safety ladder.
  • 1 0
 @Mtmw: I guess you could say he got his bell 'rung'. Sorry that was a 'step' in the wrong direction - but you either have to choose to treat the situation seriously or laugh about it. I choose the 'ladder'.
  • 5 0
 number 1 just totally gave up. He would've been fine if he put his hands back on his bars instead of straight out in front of him.
  • 6 0
 obviously the roadie
  • 3 0
 Obvi
  • 1 0
 @WTF-IDK: that's quite the callback
  • 1 0
 Voted before I watched any further, I mean c/mon.
  • 3 0
 The tree called his name…
  • 3 0
 Wyatt brought it.
  • 1 0
 I voted for Wyatt and his hype man
  • 1 0
 9 and 11, law of conservation of steeze, they used it all up and it ran out
  • 4 2
 Adds in the middle of the Friday Fails is a big fail.
  • 1 0
 Ad started right in the middle of 14 for me.
  • 2 0
 There.Are.No.Ads. How long will ppl complain about their lack of browser control?
  • 1 0
 F-ing snowmass, get with the program. At least have your friday fails add being of people eating shit at your resort.
  • 1 0
 #19 dude when you're about to ride over someone get of the brakes!
  • 1 0
 Never cheat a hip.
  • 2 0
 they don't lie







