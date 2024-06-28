Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Friday Fails #324
Jun 28, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
20 Comments
We say FRIDAY, you say FAILS! FRIDAY!!!
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #324?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Responses: 211 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,143 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Giant Trance X Advanced - Not Your Parents' Volvo
44079 views
[UPDATED] Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024
40713 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are XC Courses Getting Too Gnarly?
39772 views
OneUp Announces New Hubs
38106 views
Welcome to the 2024 Downhill Field Test
37275 views
DH Field Test: Intense M1 - For Your Gnarliest Trails
35370 views
First Look: Garbaruk's Aluminum Enduro Crankset
33082 views
First Ride: Magura Relaunch the Gustav Pro Brakes
32980 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
20 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
6
0
justinb03
(1 hours ago)
#7
- without a doubt, the most famous hip in mountain biking and ma dude didn't recognize it rolling into it. Props to him for clearing the whole thing. That's a steep lip and a helluva send!
[Reply]
2
0
rocky-x
FL
(48 mins ago)
Looks like a big guy too and he sent the shit out of that, plus his buddy's giddy laugh made it great too. I never thought I'd hear the the clang of an aluminum step ladder in one of these.
[Reply]
5
0
Mtmw
(39 mins ago)
@rocky-x
: it's fine, it's a safety ladder.
[Reply]
1
0
rocky-x
FL
(16 mins ago)
@Mtmw
: I guess you could say he got his bell 'rung'. Sorry that was a 'step' in the wrong direction - but you either have to choose to treat the situation seriously or laugh about it. I choose the 'ladder'.
[Reply]
5
0
danielfloyd
FL
(1 hours ago)
number 1 just totally gave up. He would've been fine if he put his hands back on his bars instead of straight out in front of him.
[Reply]
6
0
twonsarelli
FL
(1 hours ago)
obviously the roadie
[Reply]
3
0
WTF-IDK
(1 hours ago)
Obvi
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
FL
(1 hours ago)
@WTF-IDK
: that's quite the callback
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(22 mins ago)
Voted before I watched any further, I mean c/mon.
[Reply]
3
0
Eland
FL
(1 hours ago)
The tree called his name…
[Reply]
3
0
toast2266
FL
(1 hours ago)
Wyatt brought it.
[Reply]
1
0
jojotherider1977
FL
(1 hours ago)
I voted for Wyatt and his hype man
[Reply]
1
0
twozerosix
(1 hours ago)
9 and 11, law of conservation of steeze, they used it all up and it ran out
[Reply]
4
2
SamuraiSlam
FL
(50 mins ago)
Adds in the middle of the Friday Fails is a big fail.
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
FL
(28 mins ago)
Ad started right in the middle of 14 for me.
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(21 mins ago)
There.Are.No.Ads. How long will ppl complain about their lack of browser control?
[Reply]
1
0
jefe
FL
(17 mins ago)
F-ing snowmass, get with the program. At least have your friday fails add being of people eating shit at your resort.
[Reply]
1
0
bok-CZ
FL
(11 mins ago)
#19
dude when you're about to ride over someone get of the brakes!
[Reply]
1
0
deeeeeestroy
(1 hours ago)
Never cheat a hip.
[Reply]
2
0
pmhobson
(17 mins ago)
they don't lie
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035329
Mobile Version of Website