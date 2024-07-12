Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Friday Fails #325
Jul 12, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
15 Comments
Start the weekend early with a fresh round of Friday Fails.
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #325?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Responses: 228 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,152 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
116966 views
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
94828 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
45354 views
Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur
39382 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
37156 views
2024 Tour de Gnar Cancelled After Yoann Barelli's Horrific Crash
35545 views
Review: Last Glen - An Out-of-the-Ordinary All-Mountain Bike
34175 views
First Look: Kona Process 153 & 134
33695 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
15 Comments
Score
Time
15
0
number44
(1 hours ago)
Just pause at 19 and cast your vote.
[Reply]
4
0
theITdude
(1 hours ago)
A big thumbs up to yah!
[Reply]
5
0
geephlow
(1 hours ago)
@19 by a mile. But @12 was a quality kurva.
[Reply]
5
0
mcgetskinny
(1 hours ago)
I knew it! I knew it!
[Reply]
3
0
Struggleteam
(54 mins ago)
nothing like your boy admitting you never had it.
[Reply]
2
0
njcbps
(1 hours ago)
Adding to the recent article on helmet safety,
#5
is a good for a full face (faceplant either into a stump or close).
[Reply]
1
0
goffboy
(30 mins ago)
19 is amazing but 8 is a shirtless Friday Fail. A decent sized gap, shirtless and unsure of the distance. That's gold Jerry.
[Reply]
1
0
mtallman2
(2 mins ago)
It’s been fun, but pre-video and mid-video ads = I’m out on FF.
Later!
[Reply]
1
0
theITdude
(1 hours ago)
Gotta appreciate that POV from #10, mid-air tree slam...
[Reply]
2
0
o-dubhshlaine
FL
(52 mins ago)
Na na na na 19 19
[Reply]
1
0
john260164
(9 mins ago)
The snap of bone in no. 4?
[Reply]
1
0
WTF-IDK
(1 hours ago)
This week Meh
[Reply]
1
0
nickmalysh
(1 hours ago)
1 and 19
[Reply]
1
0
irazayac
FL
(22 mins ago)
2 got a dog
[Reply]
1
0
irazayac
FL
(22 mins ago)
*hit
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040686
Mobile Version of Website
Later!