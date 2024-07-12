Powered by Outside

Video: Friday Fails #325

Jul 12, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Start the weekend early with a fresh round of Friday Fails.

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #325?







15 Comments
  • 15 0
 Just pause at 19 and cast your vote.
  • 4 0
 A big thumbs up to yah!
  • 5 0
 @19 by a mile. But @12 was a quality kurva.
  • 5 0
 I knew it! I knew it!
  • 3 0
 nothing like your boy admitting you never had it.
  • 2 0
 Adding to the recent article on helmet safety, #5 is a good for a full face (faceplant either into a stump or close).
  • 1 0
 19 is amazing but 8 is a shirtless Friday Fail. A decent sized gap, shirtless and unsure of the distance. That's gold Jerry.
  • 1 0
 It’s been fun, but pre-video and mid-video ads = I’m out on FF.

Later!
  • 1 0
 Gotta appreciate that POV from #10, mid-air tree slam...
  • 2 0
 Na na na na 19 19
  • 1 0
 The snap of bone in no. 4?
  • 1 0
 This week Meh
  • 1 0
 1 and 19
  • 1 0
 2 got a dog
  • 1 0
 *hit







