Video: Friday Fails #326
Jul 19, 2024
Pinkbike Originals
Wouldn't be a Friday without some fails!
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #326?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Responses: 104 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,155 articles
13 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
mr-fabio
(24 mins ago)
The boggest fail was the ad interrupting the video mid fail
[Reply]
4
0
Bluefire
(15 mins ago)
21 was distant and quiet but that looked nasty. All his momentum piled into that rock and his ribs.
[Reply]
4
0
collinmcballin
(23 mins ago)
1 hour in, still watching ads....will vote next week cheers,
[Reply]
3
0
vapidoscar
FL
(21 mins ago)
Friday Bails - could have saved some of these for Sunday Saves
[Reply]
3
0
theITdude
(18 mins ago)
The perfect "tuck'n roll" in
#15
was nice.
[Reply]
2
0
dump
(10 mins ago)
The ads are not worth the fails. Closed it when the second one hit.
[Reply]
2
0
flabby
(8 mins ago)
two adds in a 3 minute FF video? That is the worst fail.
[Reply]
1
0
Ninjabkid
(37 mins ago)
No.1 is me trying to whip
[Reply]
1
0
PB4UGO
(29 mins ago)
25 Just because of the unusual filming angle.
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(10 mins ago)
#22. The riders head was drawn like a laser-guided bomb to that rock.
[Reply]
1
0
NERyder
FL
(5 mins ago)
Lackluster fails. But 15 was my favorite
[Reply]
2
0
h4ttorihanzo
(4 mins ago)
#26: CrowdStrike
[Reply]
1
0
vemegen
(29 mins ago)
yeeeeeee! ouuuuuuuu!
[Reply]
