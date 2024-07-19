Powered by Outside

Video: Friday Fails #326

Jul 19, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Wouldn't be a Friday without some fails!

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #326?







13 Comments
  • 6 0
 The boggest fail was the ad interrupting the video mid fail
  • 4 0
 21 was distant and quiet but that looked nasty. All his momentum piled into that rock and his ribs.
  • 4 0
 1 hour in, still watching ads....will vote next week cheers,
  • 3 0
 Friday Bails - could have saved some of these for Sunday Saves
  • 3 0
 The perfect "tuck'n roll" in #15 was nice.
  • 2 0
 The ads are not worth the fails. Closed it when the second one hit.
  • 2 0
 two adds in a 3 minute FF video? That is the worst fail.
  • 1 0
 No.1 is me trying to whip
  • 1 0
 25 Just because of the unusual filming angle.
  • 1 0
 #22. The riders head was drawn like a laser-guided bomb to that rock.
  • 1 0
 Lackluster fails. But 15 was my favorite
  • 2 0
 #26: CrowdStrike
  • 1 0
 yeeeeeee! ouuuuuuuu!







