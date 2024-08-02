Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #327
Aug 2, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
14 Comments
We're back with another round of Friday Fails. Hang on tight!
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #327?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,166 articles
14 Comments
Score
Time
26
0
geephlow
(52 mins ago)
The fail is that you took the numbers out.
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(35 mins ago)
Needs to be an option in the poll for sure.
[Reply]
1
0
goffboy
(27 mins ago)
It's very meta. And then having a fail that is a focus fail and a riding fail (the obvious winner). It's the onion layers of Friday Fails.
[Reply]
4
0
drjohn
(39 mins ago)
Stopped watching when the commercial came on. That’s the fail.
[Reply]
2
0
cougar797
(35 mins ago)
5min commercial is cringiest one yet. Super uncool fail.
[Reply]
3
0
mi-bike
(34 mins ago)
Pinkers not knowing how to ad block is another fail.
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(25 mins ago)
I watch on YouTube and there was no ads.
[Reply]
2
1
devinkalt
(47 mins ago)
These sounds of carnage would actually sound pretty convincing in a first person shooter video game, so many dramatic grunts of pain!
[Reply]
1
0
Erikabraham566
FL
(8 mins ago)
Without numbers I do not know what to say, maybe it was 14, maybe 697, maybe 2^3. Definitely think it was the dude who blew over the berm at mach 2.
[Reply]
2
0
Bad-Mechanic
FL
(49 mins ago)
FYI, the videos aren't numbered.
[Reply]
2
0
stiingya
(49 mins ago)
What worst. Those were some of the BEST Friday Fails in a long time!!
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(25 mins ago)
I think
#6
where the dude dropped off the red cliff directly on his head and didn't move. KO perhaps. Scary.
[Reply]
1
0
LucaP
(40 mins ago)
A seasonal compilation of just pain grunts would be awesome.
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(28 mins ago)
Gruntospective?
[Reply]
