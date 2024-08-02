Powered by Outside

Video: Friday Fails #327

Aug 2, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

We're back with another round of Friday Fails. Hang on tight!

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #327?







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,166 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Men's Paris Olympics MTB XC
78583 views
Video: The Mistake That Cost a Gold Medal in the Olympic Men's Mountain Bike Race
68526 views
Final Results from the Women's Paris Olympics MTB XC
66688 views
Spotted: A Wireless Fox Electronic Dropper Post
45133 views
Loana Lecomte Shares Update After Crash at the Paris Olympics MTB XC
42343 views
Troy Lee Buys Back His Company
37247 views
First Ride: Aper Kompace - Now THAT's A High Pivot
36022 views
Mullets, Tattoos, Prototypes, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2024
35474 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

14 Comments
  • 26 0
 The fail is that you took the numbers out.
  • 1 0
 Needs to be an option in the poll for sure.
  • 1 0
 It's very meta. And then having a fail that is a focus fail and a riding fail (the obvious winner). It's the onion layers of Friday Fails.
  • 4 0
 Stopped watching when the commercial came on. That’s the fail.
  • 2 0
 5min commercial is cringiest one yet. Super uncool fail.
  • 3 0
 Pinkers not knowing how to ad block is another fail.
  • 1 0
 I watch on YouTube and there was no ads.
  • 2 1
 These sounds of carnage would actually sound pretty convincing in a first person shooter video game, so many dramatic grunts of pain!
  • 1 0
 Without numbers I do not know what to say, maybe it was 14, maybe 697, maybe 2^3. Definitely think it was the dude who blew over the berm at mach 2.
  • 2 0
 FYI, the videos aren't numbered.
  • 2 0
 What worst. Those were some of the BEST Friday Fails in a long time!! Smile
  • 1 0
 I think #6 where the dude dropped off the red cliff directly on his head and didn't move. KO perhaps. Scary.
  • 1 0
 A seasonal compilation of just pain grunts would be awesome.
  • 1 0
 Gruntospective?







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.065891
Mobile Version of Website