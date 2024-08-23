Powered by Outside

Video: Friday Fails #328

Aug 23, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

We're back with another round of Friday Fails. Hang on tight!

8 Comments
  • 2 0
 I missed this last week...
  • 1 0
 Good to see so many PB users watched Cathro's dead sailor video and ran right out to practice!
  • 2 2
 Haven't watched these in ages. Tried watching them again and noped out after number 4 - still too painful to watch.
  • 1 0
 Then you definitely made the right choice not powering through to #7
  • 1 0
 Honestly, they were pretty tame this week. #4 perhaps the most painful?
  • 1 0
 10 had the potential to make that dude unalive.
  • 1 0
 Groms throwing down!
  • 1 0
 21 was going some.







