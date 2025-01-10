Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
Feed
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Upload Friday Fails
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Deals
More
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Upload Friday Fails
Directory
Trailforks
Deals
Video: Friday Fails #336
Jan 10, 2025
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
48 Comments
It's finally Friday! Time to celebrate with the best fails from the past week.
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #336?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Responses: 1548 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Upload Friday Fails!
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,363 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
174570 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47566 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45592 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
36597 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36228 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28566 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
27771 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
27107 views
48 Comments
Score
Time
45
0
lowkeyokeydokey
(Jan 10, 2025 at 9:26)
In 1 I couldn't tell if the riders was screaming, his friends were screaming, or I was screaming
[Reply]
3
0
mtbmaniatv
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 10:29)
He screams on the banjo too.
[Reply]
1
0
Aresab310
(Jan 10, 2025 at 10:54)
Yes, agree! Those screams - ouch!
[Reply]
1
0
tremeer023
(Jan 10, 2025 at 11:00)
I thought it was a lady rider (apologies if this is wrong). Rough crash.
[Reply]
2
0
danrowe
(Jan 10, 2025 at 13:02)
I thought I could hear bones breaking. I hope they are ok.
[Reply]
6
0
JWadd
(Jan 11, 2025 at 12:21)
Why do the camera people not keep it rolling? Missed the remaining horror.
[Reply]
11
0
Kieranf
(Jan 11, 2025 at 16:43)
@JWadd
: this was me. I asked the same question. Apparently my friends are “concerned for my well-being” and “need to stop my arm from bleeding profusely” nonsense! Get the damn clip.
[Reply]
8
0
Kieranf
(Jan 11, 2025 at 16:44)
I was screaming, they were screaming, maybe you were too. Got super lucky and Walked away only needing 20 stitches.
[Reply]
3
0
Kieranf
(Jan 11, 2025 at 16:45)
@mtbmaniatv
: thanks Ross I really try!
[Reply]
2
0
istillcantmanual
(Feb 21, 2025 at 19:37)
@Kieranf
: that was an absolutely insane crash oh my god, i literally gasped. gnarly stuff
[Reply]
16
0
ishouldbebiking
(Jan 10, 2025 at 9:31)
5 and 12 are both me... lol
[Reply]
3
1
CSharp
(Jan 10, 2025 at 10:19)
Bike color checks out
[Reply]
10
0
SacAssassin
(Jan 10, 2025 at 11:09)
Two vids on a Friday fails. Have you thought about trying lawnbowling?
Props for the controlled bails
[Reply]
1
0
SacAssassin
(Jan 10, 2025 at 11:15)
Props to the guy in #20. No doubt his buddies gave him endless sh*t afterwards
[Reply]
4
0
Tormy
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 13:24)
Congratulations, I don't care what anyone says, that is something to be proud of!!!
[Reply]
9
0
ishouldbebiking
(Jan 10, 2025 at 13:37)
@SacAssassin
: I got pretty lucky with both of them.
#5
I was hitting for the first time and made the mistake of judging my speed based off a buddy who scrubs everything. I overshot the shit out of it and didn't have a chance in hell of making the left turn, so I hit eject.
on #12, I chose a bad line, got hooked up by bushes, and flat out ragdolled off a small ledge. It's tough to tell in the video, but I did get pretty lucky not being more f*cked up by that one.
There's been a little too much crashing lately, but there's a reason I wear the chest protector haha
[Reply]
2
1
plyawn
(Jan 10, 2025 at 14:48)
You seem to go off the back of the bike quite regularly. A somewhat... unorthodox dismount?
[Reply]
2
0
benduro831
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 20:33)
@ishouldbebiking
: if
#5
is the trail I think it is (spice girls) I gotta give you props for being on it at all
[Reply]
3
0
dirty-sundays
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 22:04)
@SacAssassin
:Miners Team, under the Folsom Dam rd. Apparently there was a metal pole or something in the water..
[Reply]
10
0
BaconBikeJoe
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 9:17)
Outta the gate HARD this week. I feel like 15 should get an honorable mention for what looked (and sounded) like bouncing their dome off that rock.
[Reply]
2
0
mafflin
(Jan 10, 2025 at 9:45)
I hope he's okay. It looks so scary.
[Reply]
1
0
Klimbnbike
(Jan 10, 2025 at 18:29)
15 was pretty bad for a “small” fall. Torso into the bars then a weird fall to flat.
#1
was my vote though.
[Reply]
6
0
AwkwardFormerRoadie
(Jan 10, 2025 at 10:22)
#7
Man Pants in Copper Harbor. That angle fails to do that feature justice. All things considered, that result counts as winning in my book.
[Reply]
3
0
h4ttorihanzo
(Jan 10, 2025 at 11:26)
I thought I recognized that stone work. That guy got off easy.
[Reply]
5
0
ksilvey10
(Jan 10, 2025 at 9:17)
My how time flies. It seems like it was only last Friday that I was voting on Friday Fails.
[Reply]
6
0
watchtower
(Jan 10, 2025 at 13:37)
8 was great, the longest crash ever but......did he actually crash?
[Reply]
2
0
Michiel76
(Jan 14, 2025 at 5:27)
could be a save!
[Reply]
5
0
ReformedRoadie
(Jan 10, 2025 at 9:18)
#18
- Pilot vs. Passenger
[Reply]
9
0
lol67
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 11:49)
Fully kitted out with Sram flight attendant, he got schooled by the girl and the dog haha.
[Reply]
1
0
Tormy
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 13:22)
@lol67
: I voted 18, I was thinking she was done and she nailed it! 16 was a camera operator fail. 3 was too long, the anticipation was killing me!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Snowytrail
(Jan 10, 2025 at 13:48)
Rental bike? The clothes/shoes/no gloves just scream Sedona tourist.
[Reply]
3
0
dcaf
(Jan 10, 2025 at 17:57)
The guy is already dirty before the crash- this wasn't even his first of the day!
[Reply]
1
0
presidentcamacho
FL
(Jan 12, 2025 at 10:02)
18 could be used in teachings about correct body position
[Reply]
2
0
dsut4392
(Jan 13, 2025 at 20:28)
@presidentcamacho
: are you saying sitting on the stem is not recommended?
[Reply]
6
0
danfromme
(Jan 10, 2025 at 9:25)
the screaming
[Reply]
4
0
marrihuan
(Jan 10, 2025 at 10:45)
Not sure what happened to no.8, but it looked like really good save in the end.
[Reply]
4
0
DonEnrique
(Jan 10, 2025 at 11:23)
Definitely a wild ride. +1 for save imho
[Reply]
3
0
WTF-IDK
(Jan 10, 2025 at 17:13)
Last Friday.
My fail.
My truck burned down on my way home from work.
And no I didn’t cause the fail.
I’m still waiting to find out what happened myself.
[Reply]
5
1
overconfident
(Jan 10, 2025 at 10:29)
Results like a chinese parlimentary election this week
[Reply]
2
0
njcbps
(Jan 10, 2025 at 9:48)
#1
brutal.
#7
well-executed bail.
#8
coming in hot.
#9
the snow didn't look too forgiving. :/
[Reply]
3
0
Bmxtar
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 9:57)
#18
looks like he could add a little air to his fork….
[Reply]
4
0
nzandyb
(Jan 10, 2025 at 10:17)
But 50% sag is so plush and easy on the wrists.
[Reply]
3
0
Heffehay
(Jan 10, 2025 at 14:29)
18 - a crushed ego stings long after the bruises have faded
[Reply]
2
0
JonnyNorthmore
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 9:28)
My favourite clips are the ones filmed using a potato
[Reply]
1
0
LarryTheLoafer
(Jan 10, 2025 at 10:59)
#1. That's a naturally occurring Wilhelm scream - life really does imitate art.
[Reply]
3
0
Kieranf
(Jan 11, 2025 at 16:48)
That’s me on vocals. I call It the involuntary death scream. Happened to me twice now. It just comes out when you think you’ve met your end, nothing you can do to stop it.
[Reply]
1
0
calarco68
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 10:48)
“Bones heal, pain is temporary, and chicks dig scars.” EK
[Reply]
1
0
mapleroo
(Jan 12, 2025 at 0:37)
#3
looks like an open and shut case. Thanks…I’ll see myself out
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Product Deals
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017133
Mobile Version of Website
Props for the controlled bails
#5 I was hitting for the first time and made the mistake of judging my speed based off a buddy who scrubs everything. I overshot the shit out of it and didn't have a chance in hell of making the left turn, so I hit eject.
on #12, I chose a bad line, got hooked up by bushes, and flat out ragdolled off a small ledge. It's tough to tell in the video, but I did get pretty lucky not being more f*cked up by that one.
There's been a little too much crashing lately, but there's a reason I wear the chest protector haha
My fail.
My truck burned down on my way home from work.
And no I didn’t cause the fail.
I’m still waiting to find out what happened myself.
#7 well-executed bail.
#8 coming in hot.
#9 the snow didn't look too forgiving. :/