Video: Friday Fails #336

Jan 10, 2025
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's finally Friday! Time to celebrate with the best fails from the past week.

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #336?



48 Comments
  • 450
 In 1 I couldn't tell if the riders was screaming, his friends were screaming, or I was screaming
  • 30
 He screams on the banjo too.
  • 10
 Yes, agree! Those screams - ouch!
  • 10
 I thought it was a lady rider (apologies if this is wrong). Rough crash.
  • 20
 I thought I could hear bones breaking. I hope they are ok.
  • 60
 Why do the camera people not keep it rolling? Missed the remaining horror.
  • 110
 @JWadd: this was me. I asked the same question. Apparently my friends are “concerned for my well-being” and “need to stop my arm from bleeding profusely” nonsense! Get the damn clip.
  • 80
 I was screaming, they were screaming, maybe you were too. Got super lucky and Walked away only needing 20 stitches.
  • 30
 @mtbmaniatv: thanks Ross I really try!
  • 20
 @Kieranf: that was an absolutely insane crash oh my god, i literally gasped. gnarly stuff
  • 160
 5 and 12 are both me... lol
  • 31
 Bike color checks out Mike Levy
  • 100
 Two vids on a Friday fails. Have you thought about trying lawnbowling?

Props for the controlled bails
  • 10
 Props to the guy in #20. No doubt his buddies gave him endless sh*t afterwards
  • 40
 Congratulations, I don't care what anyone says, that is something to be proud of!!!
  • 90
 @SacAssassin: I got pretty lucky with both of them.

#5 I was hitting for the first time and made the mistake of judging my speed based off a buddy who scrubs everything. I overshot the shit out of it and didn't have a chance in hell of making the left turn, so I hit eject.

on #12, I chose a bad line, got hooked up by bushes, and flat out ragdolled off a small ledge. It's tough to tell in the video, but I did get pretty lucky not being more f*cked up by that one.

There's been a little too much crashing lately, but there's a reason I wear the chest protector haha
  • 21
 You seem to go off the back of the bike quite regularly. A somewhat... unorthodox dismount?
  • 20
 @ishouldbebiking: if #5 is the trail I think it is (spice girls) I gotta give you props for being on it at all
  • 30
 @SacAssassin:Miners Team, under the Folsom Dam rd. Apparently there was a metal pole or something in the water..
  • 100
 Outta the gate HARD this week. I feel like 15 should get an honorable mention for what looked (and sounded) like bouncing their dome off that rock.
  • 20
 I hope he's okay. It looks so scary.
  • 10
 15 was pretty bad for a “small” fall. Torso into the bars then a weird fall to flat. #1 was my vote though.
  • 60
 #7 Man Pants in Copper Harbor. That angle fails to do that feature justice. All things considered, that result counts as winning in my book.
  • 30
 I thought I recognized that stone work. That guy got off easy.
  • 50
 My how time flies. It seems like it was only last Friday that I was voting on Friday Fails.
  • 60
 8 was great, the longest crash ever but......did he actually crash?
  • 20
 could be a save!
  • 50
 #18 - Pilot vs. Passenger
  • 90
 Fully kitted out with Sram flight attendant, he got schooled by the girl and the dog haha.
  • 10
 @lol67: I voted 18, I was thinking she was done and she nailed it! 16 was a camera operator fail. 3 was too long, the anticipation was killing me!!!
  • 10
 Rental bike? The clothes/shoes/no gloves just scream Sedona tourist.
  • 30
 The guy is already dirty before the crash- this wasn't even his first of the day!
  • 10
 18 could be used in teachings about correct body position
  • 20
 @presidentcamacho: are you saying sitting on the stem is not recommended?
  • 60
 the screaming
  • 40
 Not sure what happened to no.8, but it looked like really good save in the end.
  • 40
 Definitely a wild ride. +1 for save imho
  • 30
 Last Friday.
My fail.
My truck burned down on my way home from work.
And no I didn’t cause the fail.
I’m still waiting to find out what happened myself.
  • 51
 Results like a chinese parlimentary election this week
  • 20
 #1 brutal.

#7 well-executed bail.

#8 coming in hot.

#9 the snow didn't look too forgiving. :/
  • 30
 #18 looks like he could add a little air to his fork….
  • 40
 But 50% sag is so plush and easy on the wrists.
  • 30
 18 - a crushed ego stings long after the bruises have faded
  • 20
 My favourite clips are the ones filmed using a potato
  • 10
 #1. That's a naturally occurring Wilhelm scream - life really does imitate art.
  • 30
 That’s me on vocals. I call It the involuntary death scream. Happened to me twice now. It just comes out when you think you’ve met your end, nothing you can do to stop it.
  • 10
 “Bones heal, pain is temporary, and chicks dig scars.” EK
  • 10
 #3 looks like an open and shut case. Thanks…I’ll see myself out







