Powered by Outside

Video: Friday Fails #347

Apr 18, 2025
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's finally Friday! It's time to celebrate with the best fails from the past week.

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #347?



Upload Friday Fails!
Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,362 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
169158 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
46821 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2025 Red Bull Rampage
46600 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
44713 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44635 views
Revel Bikes Unveils Titanium Full Suspension Prototype
40343 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
34434 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32692 views

95 Comments
  • 491
 i hope 51 has invested in some gloves now. those bricks looked like straight cheese graters.
  • 50
 pavers are the absolute worst!
  • 10
 He got my vote, full on cheese grater.
  • 280
 34 was had such a great velocity that if it wasn't for that berm and tree, he would left the Earth's orbit.
16 is definitely not "good".
  • 120
 I think 34 was vaporized or turned to dust. Just gone like a fart in the wind!
  • 70
 wild - that guy was hauling the mail
  • 10
 Looks fast even in .5 playback speed.
  • 10
 @RadBartTaylor: agreed! 34 was truckin'
  • 20
 In all seriousness tho, can we get a wellness check? Are they still of the living?

My god they were nuking!
  • 20
 Those were the two I wrote down and opted for the full force face smash into the tree. 34 was going warp speed and just got obliterated.
  • 190
 # 38 "SEEENDITTTT" to dead sailor OTB was a thing of tragi-comic beauty
  • 150
 Yelling advice and asking if people are okay before they even come to rest will never go out of style
  • 130
 The photographer in #48 got me lol. *click click click*...*click click*........*click.* They are there to do a job, and not a single word was said hahaha
  • 91
 ....click.
  • 30
 my favorite too
  • 50
 The very last shot was pure salt in the wound.
  • 20
 @suspended-flesh: didn’t mean to downvote that lol

…click
  • 130
 It feel like most of these Friday Fails riders need to learn how to ride first, then learn how to jump.
  • 200
 But YouTube said do this one easy move to jump like a pro.
  • 111
 Looks like elbow pads are no longer cool. Don’t need them until you do I guess.
  • 31
 Short sleeves and gloveless - no good.
  • 20
 If I could find elbow pads that didn’t end up around my wrists totally distracting me from the ride, I would wear them.
  • 20
 @pcmxa: IXS Carve EVO stay put real well (2 straps), although I don't use them much anymore. I don't get the aversion to gloves (don't make the 'Feel' / hand-condom analogy, pls), when 90% of crashers use their hands to break their falls. I try to remember to keep hands on grips if at all possible - safest place for them.
  • 41
 I mean, nothing against using elbow pads, but let's be honest they were never cool
  • 20
 @gnarnaimo: Def not cool;. Especially for non-race rides. Our sport needs an &y &erson sometimes.
  • 10
 @pcmxa: I know it’s an absolute faux pas, otherwise I’d probably consider paintball forearm guards under a long sleeve…particularly at the bike park. They’re literally meant so you can dive and slide on your forearms without them moving.
  • 110
 More slowmo fails please. That one was epic.
  • 151
 I thought we were going to see a slowmo elbow hyper extension. I was watching between my fingers.
  • 20
 @BenLow2019: I was sure it was going to be a double forearm break
  • 20
 @cycleskiclimb: that would have been ROUGH to see. Glad everyone seemed to be okay lol
  • 91
 #47... 'cos gravel biking is such a commited sport.
  • 50
 I vote 47 also. That half inch rock came out of nowhere.
  • 30
 @danmit: Yeah, that was gnarly. I think that guy is ready for gravity mtb Smile
  • 50
 @danstonQ: Gravelty?
  • 41
 I love the two kids off to the side in the intro crash, the flinch, the double take, look back at the crash, back at each other, looking around to see what everyone else is doing and then finally figure out they should probably go check... Smile

All in like 3 seconds!! Smile
  • 80
 30 is most beautiful.
  • 10
 That was just like a jump-scare. Love it
  • 20
 He totally would have made it if he had wider bars.
  • 10
 The setup with the “Danger” sign was perfect.
  • 30
 It seemed like he managed to get his bike to almost go under the wooden drop.
  • 30
 Watched with my 4 year old and this one get the best reaction, rolling on the floor laughing
  • 60
 _Scene 1_
Let’s try not to kill ourselves.

_Scene 2_
Ah awww ya bollox.
  • 40
 34 easily, bro was cooking! Pure speed, props. 38 is my next fave, not for the rider, but for his friend screaming "SEND IT" like the fate of nations depended on his jump performance.
  • 50
 The pavers on #51 and the rider isn't even wearing gloves or anything...that will definitely leave a mark.
  • 50
 I was confused by this one. Wide smooth trail with zero obstacles but they still managed to fall off the trail.
  • 40
 SEND IT. 34 was my pick, the pace and leap into the berm were truly spectacular, add in the final high speed ejection and you have a winner.
  • 40
 #19 was me, a rock caught my pedal... 2 compressed discs in my back and 60+ stitches to my jaw. Not fun
  • 50
 23 - not a crash
  • 51
 Should Friday Fails include brands moving forward or too soon?
  • 11
 Haha for real.
  • 40
 Respect to #9's beard game
  • 20
 Taking the hard way to the craft brewery and vegan deli.
  • 40
 #1 and #34 were both brutal!
  • 30
 The Go Pro gods were side eyeing the guy on the #7 and decided they had enough....
  • 20
 Good to see less brutal crashes, last few of these I think I watched some people die.
  • 100
 If you look closely, you can see a bone dust cloud in #34.
  • 30
 Dude 34 was bad. Gnarliest off I’ve seen in a minute.
  • 20
 The worst thing about this, is there’s so many bad ones that aren’t even worth being the worst one
  • 30
 Never fails that someone says "you okay" before the crash is even over.
  • 30
 Fun fact—you can choose more than one on the poll.
  • 30
 aka "approval voting"

As in, "I approve of 12, 30 and 34 winning this election."

This how ballots should work. "Pick one" is just plain dumb.
  • 30
 Yeah, they started posting the poll with "checkboxes" instead of "radio buttons" a while back.
  • 10
 @blinkpike: we locally moved to ranked choice voting and while it is objectively better, the vote tallying algorithm was more complex than I would have guessed, and public communications was a real challenge for the election officials.
  • 10
 @pmhobson: I agree that ranked-choice is better in theory, approval voting just has the advantage of being very easy to explain and understand.

Being a mathematically inclined nerd, I want RCV,, but being fed up with two-party polarization I'd still be delighted to see the US switch to approval voting. And any time I have a chance to influence a poll at work or elsewhere I will harass the poller until they switch from radio buttons to checkboxes. Smile
  • 10
 Thank you Pink Bike for the massive “!Cripes that hurt!” pain fest.
10, 20, 24, 30 and 34 all looked brutal.
  • 10
 24 and 26 were interesting. Both are slow speed crashes into trees and the same guy following/filming both times.
  • 10
 You are correct. He was filming for 23, 24, 25, and 26... Wink
  • 10
 same bike as well
  • 20
 @mountainbikercb4: same bike, different riders... they're Norco Shore A2's which were the rental fleet at Horseshoe Valley Bike Park in Ontario...
  • 20
 Was the fail on #7 the camera angle or the crash?
  • 10
 Yes.
  • 20
 #51. Pavers are the worst
  • 20
 3 - went directly to sleep
  • 30
 My boy made it on #47
  • 20
 Good to see the ol' hartland landfill represented in #16 and #17.
  • 10
 Classics!
  • 10
 #28 sounds like he's got a bag full of everyone's lost 10mm sockets strapped to his saddle rails.
  • 10
 how many times did that guy on the (I think) Miami-vice Shore crash? the one with the "you OK" friend following?
  • 20
 # 12- classic boner air.
  • 10
 Pure cinema
  • 21
 Oooooh I hate when'at happens -SNL
  • 21
 Whoa weird. Was just thinking about that skit this morning. Gotta be a certain vintage to member that.
  • 10
 34: he's still in the shrub
  • 10
 Milo with the shenanigans at the Sea Otter DH campground looks like.
  • 10
 Did #5 ever made it down? Like, at all?
  • 20
 this was a good one.
  • 10
 Number 21 needed more aqua. That would have prevented that crash.
  • 10
 #9 I didn't know Tormund Giantsbane rides bikes!
  • 10
 34 was a wild child in action.
  • 10
 42, did that guy ever land?
  • 20
 I did, and thank God I got right back up. Could have been really bad.
  • 10
 Quite possibly the most brutal crash compilation in years!
  • 10
 Why did 47 make me smile? Is that wrong? LOL
  • 10
 #2 Eagle, CO bike park!
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024095
Mobile Version of Website