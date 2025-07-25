Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #361
Jul 25, 2025
by
Pinkbike Originals
29 Comments
It's finally Friday! It's time to celebrate with the best fails from the past week.
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #361?
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,363 articles
29 Comments
Score
Time
16
0
mbm0103
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:31)
'Hey, free healthcare'
[Reply]
6
0
bok-CZ
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:46)
Almost like “let my ibis do the job"
[Reply]
12
0
theITdude
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:26)
I went with
#1
as it appeared to be the most painful... Dude in
#24
going mach 5 while everyone else just cruising, then just stopping at the top to wait?
[Reply]
9
1
gabelaffon
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:18)
#24. mfs be killing me with dh bikes and no idea how to pull for a jump
[Reply]
4
0
stiingya
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:50)
To all Friday Fails... Thank you for your Service!
After watching Gee kill it at the Hardline it's nice to see some mere mortals struggle along on regular trails just like "ME"...
[Reply]
6
0
finnspin
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 12:00)
It's basically a battle of kids on cheap bikes vs. Dads on expensive bikes to produce the most akward bails.
[Reply]
3
0
njcbps
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:43)
Mix of (relative) soft crashes with the standard batch of heavy slams.
#5
- buy a lottery ticket.
Initially voted for #35, but changed to #33. That poor fellow's going to feel that one.
[Reply]
3
0
protwurst
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:39)
5 was actually an incredible save. Rear end trying its best to get around, and they avoided fixating on the trees. Shot the gap and stayed safe! Very impressive.
[Reply]
4
0
locaroka
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:38)
I was going to vote for
#10
for the badly bruised ego.
[Reply]
3
0
tommyrod74
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:53)
Takeways:
Undercommit = pain
Overcommit = pain
Didn't see a lot of "just enough commit".
[Reply]
2
0
alexandraw
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 22:30)
and always remember : hesitation kills 😉
[Reply]
1
0
harry-bolz
(Jul 26, 2025 at 8:44)
@alexandraw
: and not enough run up will kill every time
[Reply]
1
0
Bollox64
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:49)
#44
looks like a feature I tried in Israel when I was visiting.
Harder than what I normally do, and as I was on a business trip, I only had my Taival HCHT with me. Well sketchy as we were the first to try it.
[Reply]
3
0
ismellfish
(Jul 25, 2025 at 12:11)
Wtf #45. Who leaves their bikes on the trail? Jesus.
[Reply]
3
0
pmhobson
(Jul 25, 2025 at 17:35)
I don't think "leaving it there" really captures it. I think that's where he got ejected.
[Reply]
1
0
ismellfish
(Jul 25, 2025 at 20:52)
@pmhobson
: Two bikes laying nicely on the trail with one dude standing on the trail and the other guy in the bushes either picking blueberries or taking a piss. Plenty of time to move their shit off the trail.
[Reply]
2
0
pmhobson
(Jul 25, 2025 at 21:42)
@ismellfish
: no idea how I missed that gray bike.
[Reply]
2
0
Simon64
(Aug 2, 2025 at 12:15)
Thats normal behaviour at Bike park Wales, I have stopped riding there.
[Reply]
3
0
dunnem8
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 12:42)
#44
looks like a Boston Dynamics robot
[Reply]
1
0
collinmcballin
(Jul 25, 2025 at 16:54)
world record comment.
[Reply]
2
0
BrotherCraig75
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 11:48)
Worst or best? some are brutal and others are just hilarious
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(Jul 25, 2025 at 13:05)
Like one long ad for full face helmets...
[Reply]
2
0
villageidiot16
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:41)
#21
sounded expensive
[Reply]
2
0
jaybird951
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:59)
#35
sound effects
[Reply]
3
0
yawnpell
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 13:13)
dude is half seagull
[Reply]
1
0
RickRossovich
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:17)
I voted for
#1
immediately and hoped to god no one topped it.
[Reply]
1
0
AlanB14
(Jul 25, 2025 at 14:38)
#36
Purple handlebars will do that to you every time.
[Reply]
1
0
Corkster9
(Jul 25, 2025 at 14:50)
The biggest fail this week was the last guy’s laugh. Cringe
[Reply]
1
0
soorr
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:21)
#35
with the broken leg
[Reply]
