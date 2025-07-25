Powered by Outside

Video: Friday Fails #361

Jul 25, 2025
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's finally Friday! It's time to celebrate with the best fails from the past week.

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #361?



29 Comments
  • 160
 'Hey, free healthcare'
  • 60
 Almost like “let my ibis do the job"
  • 120
 I went with #1 as it appeared to be the most painful... Dude in #24 going mach 5 while everyone else just cruising, then just stopping at the top to wait?
  • 91
 #24. mfs be killing me with dh bikes and no idea how to pull for a jump
  • 40
 To all Friday Fails... Thank you for your Service! Smile

After watching Gee kill it at the Hardline it's nice to see some mere mortals struggle along on regular trails just like "ME"... Smile
  • 60
 It's basically a battle of kids on cheap bikes vs. Dads on expensive bikes to produce the most akward bails.
  • 30
 Mix of (relative) soft crashes with the standard batch of heavy slams.

#5 - buy a lottery ticket.

Initially voted for #35, but changed to #33. That poor fellow's going to feel that one.
  • 30
 5 was actually an incredible save. Rear end trying its best to get around, and they avoided fixating on the trees. Shot the gap and stayed safe! Very impressive.
  • 40
 I was going to vote for #10 for the badly bruised ego.
  • 30
 Takeways:

Undercommit = pain
Overcommit = pain

Didn't see a lot of "just enough commit".
  • 20
 and always remember : hesitation kills 😉
  • 10
 @alexandraw: and not enough run up will kill every time
  • 10
 #44 looks like a feature I tried in Israel when I was visiting.
Harder than what I normally do, and as I was on a business trip, I only had my Taival HCHT with me. Well sketchy as we were the first to try it.
  • 30
 Wtf #45. Who leaves their bikes on the trail? Jesus.
  • 30
 I don't think "leaving it there" really captures it. I think that's where he got ejected.
  • 10
 @pmhobson: Two bikes laying nicely on the trail with one dude standing on the trail and the other guy in the bushes either picking blueberries or taking a piss. Plenty of time to move their shit off the trail.
  • 20
 @ismellfish: no idea how I missed that gray bike.
  • 20
 Thats normal behaviour at Bike park Wales, I have stopped riding there.
  • 30
 #44 looks like a Boston Dynamics robot
  • 10
 world record comment.
  • 20
 Worst or best? some are brutal and others are just hilarious
  • 20
 Like one long ad for full face helmets...
  • 20
 #21 sounded expensive
  • 20
 #35 sound effects
  • 30
 dude is half seagull
  • 10
 I voted for #1 immediately and hoped to god no one topped it.
  • 10
 #36 Purple handlebars will do that to you every time.
  • 10
 The biggest fail this week was the last guy’s laugh. Cringe
  • 10
 #35 with the broken leg







