Video: Friday Fails #375
Oct 31, 2025
by
Pinkbike Originals
1 Comments
It's finally Friday... It's time to celebrate with the best fails from the past week.
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #375?
Responses: 22 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,363 articles
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
178513 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
46113 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
39914 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36969 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
30941 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28944 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28352 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
25685 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
Explodo
(9 mins ago)
toss up between 12 and 24 for me
