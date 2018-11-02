VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #43

Nov 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Did you make it through the whole video? Stay safe out there this weekend!

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018
134523 views
Canyon Recalls Mountain Bikes Due to Crash Hazard
87220 views
Video: The Top 3 Runs From Red Bull Rampage 2018
79718 views
Review: Orange Stage 6 RS
57160 views
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
56474 views
What 5 Things Would Make Red Bull Rampage Even Better?
48360 views
Video: The Starling Cycles Sturn is a Single-Speed DH Bike
47465 views
Here's a New Standard We Should Get Behind - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
46666 views

19 Comments

  • + 17
 Totally cringing at those without helmets!
  • + 11
 #naturalselectionatwork
  • - 3
 Perhaps they shouldn't post videos w/o a helmet
  • + 1
 @oscartheballer: why?
  • + 1
 @oscartheballer: Don't post the successful attempts of people without a helmet. The Joeys that crash without one might scare some people into wearing good gear.
  • + 2
 @krisrayner: That sounds like a good attempt at social engineering. Good luck. I will tell my kids that people jumping without helmets are irresponsible fools. They also tend to be the same who don’t go to church on Sunday, have oral sex and smoke marijuana.
  • + 8
 Id just like to take a moment to thank head tube angles.
  • + 6
 You good man?
  • + 4
 3:18 Don't you hate it when your bike randomly front flips?
  • + 2
 You know that fork is set up correct!
  • + 2
 That must have been the Canadian Tire edition, never heard so many shit sounding bikes ever!
  • + 1
 Heeeey, it seems the Fonz rides, and without a helmet too.
  • + 1
 Never trust somebody with no sleeves but ALL the pads. haha
  • + 1
 Hahaha Smile
  • + 1
 @Relentless211 Big brent's slam at 2:11
  • + 1
 If you can't bunny hop properly, just don't event try to jump
  • + 1
 They all seem so unsure of themselves in the air.
  • + 1
 1:30 Owwwwww
  • + 1
 Friday Fails are back!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024972
Mobile Version of Website