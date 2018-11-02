Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Friday Fails #43
Nov 2, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
Did you make it through the whole video? Stay safe out there this weekend!
19 Comments
Score
Time
+ 17
deadflat
(2 hours ago)
Totally cringing at those without helmets!
[Reply]
+ 11
ReformedRoadie
(2 hours ago)
#naturalselectionatwork
[Reply]
- 3
oscartheballer
(1 hours ago)
Perhaps they shouldn't post videos w/o a helmet
[Reply]
+ 1
loganskis
(48 mins ago)
@oscartheballer
: why?
[Reply]
+ 1
krisrayner
(21 mins ago)
@oscartheballer
: Don't post the successful attempts of people without a helmet. The Joeys that crash without one might scare some people into wearing good gear.
[Reply]
+ 2
WAKIdesigns
(4 mins ago)
@krisrayner
: That sounds like a good attempt at social engineering. Good luck. I will tell my kids that people jumping without helmets are irresponsible fools. They also tend to be the same who don’t go to church on Sunday, have oral sex and smoke marijuana.
[Reply]
+ 8
PinkStatus
(1 hours ago)
Id just like to take a moment to thank head tube angles.
[Reply]
+ 6
miketizzle
(2 hours ago)
You good man?
[Reply]
+ 4
SickEdit
(2 hours ago)
3:18 Don't you hate it when your bike randomly front flips?
[Reply]
+ 2
PinkStatus
(1 hours ago)
You know that fork is set up correct!
[Reply]
+ 2
murdoch50
(1 hours ago)
That must have been the Canadian Tire edition, never heard so many shit sounding bikes ever!
[Reply]
+ 1
watchtower
(6 mins ago)
Heeeey, it seems the Fonz rides, and without a helmet too.
[Reply]
+ 1
metalvelo
(48 mins ago)
Never trust somebody with no sleeves but ALL the pads. haha
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(4 mins ago)
Hahaha
[Reply]
+ 1
tseaman14
(1 hours ago)
@Relentless211
Big brent's slam at 2:11
[Reply]
+ 1
krisrayner
(24 mins ago)
If you can't bunny hop properly, just don't event try to jump
[Reply]
+ 1
ridesmoothbro
(55 mins ago)
They all seem so unsure of themselves in the air.
[Reply]
+ 1
onek5
(1 hours ago)
1:30 Owwwwww
[Reply]
+ 1
SCCC120
(28 mins ago)
Friday Fails are back!!!
[Reply]
