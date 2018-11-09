VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #44

Nov 9, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Not making the landing, landing on the front wheel, tacoing the front wheel upon landing... This Friday Fails has it all!

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


35 Comments

  • + 11
 @2:38- Bike VS. Moto. Yikes.
  • + 1
 oooh... that was rough
  • + 1
 The same thing happened to a friend of mine, but it ended with a couple of broken ribs and a broken arm
  • + 1
 braaaaaap! braaaaap!
  • + 8
 Make your kids at least 'grow up' on a BMX bike folks. The very basic skills for drops and/or jumps is completely lost on many of these riders in the crash videos. Big Grin
  • + 1
 Took the words right out of my keyboard. Lol Cheers
  • + 6
 These are always a good reminder to myself, that I am pretty good at riding a bike.
  • + 11
 don't sell yourself short, you're a tremendous slouch
  • + 2
 @LuvAZ: Be the ball, Danny.
  • + 5
 C'mon guys, use a helmet...
  • + 3
 that dirtbike is my biggest fear
  • + 1
 Kind of off topic, but does anyone know what Yoann Barelli is referring to in his latest instagram story? www.instagram.com/stories/yoannbarelli/?hl=en
  • + 0
 Well if it's like other "revolutions" in recent mtb history it's probably 30.5" wheels
  • + 3
 Remy Metailler will be equipped with Anal probe which will vibrate deliberately and release tabasco sauce everytime he sends a scrub.
  • + 0
 He mentioned something on The Privateer story about gapping the train on an eBike.
  • + 1
 Does a compilation of all the 'Friday Fails' videos exist somewhere? I'm just looking for a list so I can easily watch or point people to
  • + 2
 The pinkbike YouTube channel
  • + 2
 the pinkbike youtube channel.
  • + 2
 I think it’s on the pinkbike youtube channel
  • + 1
 try the pinkbike youtube channel
  • + 2
 Love these! Just a whole lot of weight up high and failing to commit. A few badasses coming real close to greatness.
  • + 2
 These are just brutal. Damn.
  • + 1
 That barspin to trouser pocket at 1:03 - legend!
Baggy shorts 1 : Taco'ed wheel 0
Smile
  • + 2
 its about time, love watching these
  • + 2
 The opening dude with that steezy nose wheelie into the lip. What a boss.
  • + 2
 POV at 2:01 "Jesus take the wheel!"
  • + 1
 That bike became Helium and just floated away.
  • + 1
 That gap at 1:30 looks sketchy as hell
  • + 2
 that motorbike??
  • + 1
 If Randy missed that X-Up he would have taco-ed the earth.
  • + 4
 Randy always checks that his fly is zipped to ensure he doesn't snag a lever.
  • + 1
 0:32 what happened?
  • + 1
 Rear tire blowout. Saw it happen to someone once; we thought it was a gunshot.
