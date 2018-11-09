Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #44
Nov 9, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
Tweet
Not making the landing, landing on the front wheel, tacoing the front wheel upon landing... This Friday Fails has it all!
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
35 Comments
+ 11
PinkyScar
(1 hours ago)
@2:38- Bike VS. Moto. Yikes.
[Reply]
+ 1
laxguy
(55 mins ago)
oooh... that was rough
[Reply]
+ 1
Trickfinger
(50 mins ago)
The same thing happened to a friend of mine, but it ended with a couple of broken ribs and a broken arm
[Reply]
+ 1
iantmcg
(42 mins ago)
braaaaaap! braaaaap!
[Reply]
+ 8
bman33
(54 mins ago)
Make your kids at least 'grow up' on a BMX bike folks. The very basic skills for drops and/or jumps is completely lost on many of these riders in the crash videos.
[Reply]
+ 1
jdsusmc
(3 mins ago)
Took the words right out of my keyboard. Lol Cheers
[Reply]
+ 6
IntoTheEverflow
(1 hours ago)
These are always a good reminder to myself, that I am pretty good at riding a bike.
[Reply]
+ 11
LuvAZ
(1 hours ago)
don't sell yourself short, you're a tremendous slouch
[Reply]
+ 2
TEAM-ROBOT
(9 mins ago)
@LuvAZ
: Be the ball, Danny.
[Reply]
+ 5
Fenrisvarg
(1 hours ago)
C'mon guys, use a helmet...
[Reply]
+ 3
bostonbrah
(1 hours ago)
that dirtbike is my biggest fear
[Reply]
+ 1
vtracer
(45 mins ago)
Kind of off topic, but does anyone know what Yoann Barelli is referring to in his latest instagram story?
www.instagram.com/stories/yoannbarelli/?hl=en
[Reply]
+ 0
Kywhite96
(38 mins ago)
Well if it's like other "revolutions" in recent mtb history it's probably 30.5" wheels
[Reply]
+ 3
WAKIdesigns
(35 mins ago)
Remy Metailler will be equipped with Anal probe which will vibrate deliberately and release tabasco sauce everytime he sends a scrub.
[Reply]
+ 0
peisenberg
(33 mins ago)
He mentioned something on The Privateer story about gapping the train on an eBike.
[Reply]
+ 1
wako29
(45 mins ago)
Does a compilation of all the 'Friday Fails' videos exist somewhere? I'm just looking for a list so I can easily watch or point people to
[Reply]
+ 2
allenfstar
(35 mins ago)
The pinkbike YouTube channel
[Reply]
+ 2
panaphonic
(30 mins ago)
the pinkbike youtube channel.
[Reply]
+ 2
cvoc
(20 mins ago)
I think it’s on the pinkbike youtube channel
[Reply]
+ 1
sebazzo
(1 mins ago)
try the pinkbike youtube channel
[Reply]
+ 2
eswebster
(1 hours ago)
Love these! Just a whole lot of weight up high and failing to commit. A few badasses coming real close to greatness.
[Reply]
+ 2
DrPete
Plus
(1 hours ago)
These are just brutal. Damn.
[Reply]
+ 1
coontey
(29 mins ago)
That barspin to trouser pocket at 1:03 - legend!
Baggy shorts 1 : Taco'ed wheel 0
[Reply]
+ 2
GillKill22
(1 hours ago)
its about time, love watching these
[Reply]
+ 2
MTBrent
(56 mins ago)
The opening dude with that steezy nose wheelie into the lip. What a boss.
[Reply]
+ 2
tseaman14
(1 hours ago)
POV at 2:01 "Jesus take the wheel!"
[Reply]
+ 1
tripleultrasuperboostplusplus
(14 mins ago)
That bike became Helium and just floated away.
[Reply]
+ 1
JackStephen
(2 mins ago)
That gap at 1:30 looks sketchy as hell
[Reply]
+ 2
MMOF
(1 hours ago)
that motorbike??
[Reply]
+ 1
elliott-20
(1 hours ago)
If Randy missed that X-Up he would have taco-ed the earth.
[Reply]
+ 4
PinkyScar
(1 hours ago)
Randy always checks that his fly is zipped to ensure he doesn't snag a lever.
[Reply]
+ 1
Gfromars
(57 mins ago)
0:32 what happened?
[Reply]
+ 1
tripleultrasuperboostplusplus
(13 mins ago)
Rear tire blowout. Saw it happen to someone once; we thought it was a gunshot.
[Reply]
- 9
TyBrenninger
(1 hours ago)
First
[Reply]
+ 1
underhawk
(41 mins ago)
^^ most underrated comment
[Reply]
