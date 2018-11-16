VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #45

Nov 16, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, and another compilation of "learning experiences" is in order.

16 Comments

  • + 20
 Has anyone noticed that the Giant Glory seems to be the Friday-Fails bike of choice?
  • + 1
 Oh man the dude at the end - Said Oh Shit the moment he was going full blast and still threw out the huck - get F$%#ed lol - priceless
  • + 3
 I think I enjoy the big train fails the most, "OK, which one of you is going down?!?!"
  • + 2
 There were some really huge hucks in the episode, nice job PB! I especially like the river gap. Reminded me of something Evel Knievel would do.
  • + 3
 I would love to see the percentages of falls from going too fast vs too slow
  • + 3
 1:01-1:07. OMFG.
  • + 2
 As amazing as always, thanks PB!
  • + 1
 2:30
Tech-“Sir how would you like your suspension set up?”
Rider- “is Jackie Chan style an option?”
  • + 1
 Is it really a fail if you get up to the top of the stack of pallets? The bike was just a means to an end there...
  • + 3
 road gaps taking lives
  • + 1
 The older I get the more I enjoy these
  • + 1
 Some of these guys need more strength, penis arms don't help.
  • + 1
 Friday Fails!!! YASSSS MOAR
  • + 1
 2:35 was almost really cool
  • + 2
 Faaaaster!!
  • + 1
 The last clip.He sent it so fricken deep!!!

