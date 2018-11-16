Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #45
Nov 16, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, and another compilation of "learning experiences" is in order.
16 Comments
Score
Time
+ 20
devin-m
(1 hours ago)
Has anyone noticed that the Giant Glory seems to be the Friday-Fails bike of choice?
[Reply]
+ 1
AutumnMedia
(4 mins ago)
Oh man the dude at the end - Said Oh Shit the moment he was going full blast and still threw out the huck - get F$%#ed lol - priceless
[Reply]
+ 3
Tuber
(34 mins ago)
I think I enjoy the big train fails the most, "OK, which one of you is going down?!?!"
[Reply]
+ 2
Endurahbrah
(52 mins ago)
There were some really huge hucks in the episode, nice job PB! I especially like the river gap. Reminded me of something Evel Knievel would do.
[Reply]
+ 3
EKrum
(46 mins ago)
I would love to see the percentages of falls from going too fast vs too slow
[Reply]
+ 3
DrPete
Plus
(23 mins ago)
1:01-1:07. OMFG.
[Reply]
+ 2
Nathan6209
(1 hours ago)
As amazing as always, thanks PB!
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(1 hours ago)
2:30
Tech-“Sir how would you like your suspension set up?”
Rider- “is Jackie Chan style an option?”
[Reply]
+ 1
ReformedRoadie
(10 mins ago)
Is it really a fail if you get up to the top of the stack of pallets? The bike was just a means to an end there...
[Reply]
+ 3
russellpj
(57 mins ago)
road gaps taking lives
[Reply]
+ 1
Twoplanker110
(12 mins ago)
The older I get the more I enjoy these
[Reply]
+ 1
watchtower
(30 mins ago)
Some of these guys need more strength, penis arms don't help.
[Reply]
+ 1
tripd
(43 mins ago)
Friday Fails!!! YASSSS MOAR
[Reply]
+ 1
DarrenV
(53 mins ago)
2:35 was almost really cool
[Reply]
+ 2
CovertSD
(1 hours ago)
Faaaaster!!
[Reply]
+ 1
boardin3320
(45 mins ago)
The last clip.He sent it so fricken deep!!!
[Reply]
16 Comments
Post a Comment