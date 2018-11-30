VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #47

Nov 30, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Time to take your weekly dose of fails.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


17 Comments

  • + 7
 A lot fewer helmetless riders this week. I appreciate that.
  • + 6
 Ahahaha second to last was hardly a fail, huge recovery!
  • + 5
 Second last one was definitely a win rather than a fail
  • + 4
 If I laugh, does that make me a bad person?
Fave was third from last at 3:03- nice recovery!
  • + 2
 If Fox, Troy Lee want to sell more light weight, full face helmets, they should post these videos. I don't ride without a full face anymore. You NEVER know. The dude pedaling hard then BAM! Slip a pedal an onto his face.
  • + 5
 "Time to take your weekly dose of fails."

-Richie Ride's Trainer
  • + 1
 Too soon? No, never mind. Bring on the doping jokes!
  • + 0
 Rude.
  • + 1
 The fails are tainted.
  • + 1
 Nice to see that it's not just a bunch of people who don't know how to jump hitting jumps this week. More interesting to see people who have some skill trying to push themselves
  • + 1
 I kind of like the people who have no clue what they are doing. Can relate more. I really don't see a guy looping out on a backflip or 360 as a "fail". Like you said thats a rider pushing themselves.
  • + 1
 Dear people.... TURN YOUR FREAKIN PHONE SIDEWAYS PLEASE! FOR THE LOVE OF PEAT (steve)
  • + 1
 “I am not sure what I am doing, I’ll just keep riding down th...BANG!!!!” Seems to be the most common theme this week
  • + 1
 I dont know why I watch these. Makes my body hurt every time
  • + 1
 careful there, it's dangerous there Eek
  • + 2
 0:13
Juuuust terrific! )
  • + 1
 was that a shoe flying through the air on that last one?

