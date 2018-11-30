Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #47
Nov 30, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
Time to take your weekly dose of fails.
17 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 7
rellinger
(35 mins ago)
A lot fewer helmetless riders this week. I appreciate that.
[Reply]
+ 6
mnorris122
(28 mins ago)
Ahahaha second to last was hardly a fail, huge recovery!
[Reply]
+ 5
juicebanger
(45 mins ago)
Second last one was definitely a win rather than a fail
[Reply]
+ 4
aka-bigsteve
(45 mins ago)
If I laugh, does that make me a bad person?
Fave was third from last at 3:03- nice recovery!
[Reply]
+ 2
bproelofs
(48 mins ago)
If Fox, Troy Lee want to sell more light weight, full face helmets, they should post these videos. I don't ride without a full face anymore. You NEVER know. The dude pedaling hard then BAM! Slip a pedal an onto his face.
[Reply]
+ 5
warmerdamj
(51 mins ago)
"Time to take your weekly dose of fails."
-Richie Ride's Trainer
[Reply]
+ 1
ryan83
(28 mins ago)
Too soon? No, never mind. Bring on the doping jokes!
[Reply]
+ 0
RMSlayer50
(26 mins ago)
Rude.
[Reply]
+ 1
sino428
(11 mins ago)
The fails are tainted.
[Reply]
+ 1
bnflynn
(14 mins ago)
Nice to see that it's not just a bunch of people who don't know how to jump hitting jumps this week. More interesting to see people who have some skill trying to push themselves
[Reply]
+ 1
sino428
(9 mins ago)
I kind of like the people who have no clue what they are doing. Can relate more. I really don't see a guy looping out on a backflip or 360 as a "fail". Like you said thats a rider pushing themselves.
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(18 mins ago)
Dear people.... TURN YOUR FREAKIN PHONE SIDEWAYS PLEASE! FOR THE LOVE OF PEAT (steve)
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(46 mins ago)
“I am not sure what I am doing, I’ll just keep riding down th...BANG!!!!” Seems to be the most common theme this week
[Reply]
+ 1
owlie
(14 mins ago)
I dont know why I watch these. Makes my body hurt every time
[Reply]
+ 1
pigman65
(42 mins ago)
careful there, it's dangerous there
[Reply]
+ 2
ka81
(51 mins ago)
0:13
Juuuust terrific! )
[Reply]
+ 1
gtill9000
(26 mins ago)
was that a shoe flying through the air on that last one?
[Reply]
