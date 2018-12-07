Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #48
Dec 7, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
Another Friday, another fail reel.
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 7
Flowcheckers
(2 hours ago)
I like the immediate calmly stated injury diagnosis "I think I broke my wrist"
[Reply]
+ 6
IluvRIDING
(1 hours ago)
Enjoyed it! Even though most of the footage seems like the best fails of 2005.
[Reply]
+ 4
samjobson
(57 mins ago)
Ahaha the guy on the wall ride: "fck it I'm halfway over, might as well finish the job!"
[Reply]
+ 1
K1maxX
(10 mins ago)
It seems like giant builds the state-of-the-art bikes for this video series. It's not just the glory but also the reign.
[Reply]
+ 1
mat-massini-media
(2 hours ago)
I think my favorite part of Friday Fails is the commentary in the background!
[Reply]
+ 2
AdamOdh
(52 mins ago)
And the worst wallride award goes to Ff
#48
[Reply]
+ 0
TheHill
(2 hours ago)
At least they tried to do decend stuff, not so many plain stupid people on a bike
[Reply]
+ 1
SupraKZ
(50 mins ago)
What's wrong with crashing on simple stuff?
[Reply]
+ 1
ignatius
(44 mins ago)
1:40 is that guy with the camera wearing a dinner jacket? If so.. why?
[Reply]
