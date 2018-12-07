VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #48

Dec 7, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Another Friday, another fail reel.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


9 Comments

 I like the immediate calmly stated injury diagnosis "I think I broke my wrist"
 Enjoyed it! Even though most of the footage seems like the best fails of 2005.
 Ahaha the guy on the wall ride: "fck it I'm halfway over, might as well finish the job!"
 It seems like giant builds the state-of-the-art bikes for this video series. It's not just the glory but also the reign.
 I think my favorite part of Friday Fails is the commentary in the background!
 And the worst wallride award goes to Ff #48
 At least they tried to do decend stuff, not so many plain stupid people on a bike Smile
 What's wrong with crashing on simple stuff?
 1:40 is that guy with the camera wearing a dinner jacket? If so.. why?

