VIDEOS
Video: Friday Fails #49
Dec 14, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
Another Friday, another fail reel.
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
10 Comments
Score
Time
+ 5
watchtower
(37 mins ago)
More dead sailors than HMS Endo.
[Reply]
+ 3
nug12182
(1 hours ago)
I hate that feeling when youre riding on the front wheel with no chance of riding it out.
[Reply]
+ 13
Paul7189
(57 mins ago)
I ride on both wheels and still usually have no chance of riding it out
[Reply]
+ 2
number44
(42 mins ago)
Oh fine, I'll watch, I'll cringe, I'll leave the office and go have a bourbon to get over it.
[Reply]
+ 1
p-dub-4
(7 mins ago)
I’ve ridden that step-up at 2:37...it has a really small landing into the hillside.
[Reply]
+ 1
Actionkid
(10 mins ago)
Would be awesome If you could add my fail on Friday Fails #50.
[Reply]
+ 1
steveczech
(44 mins ago)
WTH was that snapping sound at 1:15? Sounded like a rifle being fired.
[Reply]
+ 1
savagelake
(34 mins ago)
i hope the visor, not an arm
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(1 hours ago)
Finally! Work is almost over
[Reply]
+ 1
smashdizzle
(1 hours ago)
ouch
[Reply]
