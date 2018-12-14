VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #49

Dec 14, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Another Friday, another fail reel.

10 Comments

  • + 5
 More dead sailors than HMS Endo.
  • + 3
 I hate that feeling when youre riding on the front wheel with no chance of riding it out.
  • + 13
 I ride on both wheels and still usually have no chance of riding it out
  • + 2
 Oh fine, I'll watch, I'll cringe, I'll leave the office and go have a bourbon to get over it.
  • + 1
 I’ve ridden that step-up at 2:37...it has a really small landing into the hillside.
  • + 1
 Would be awesome If you could add my fail on Friday Fails #50.
  • + 1
 WTH was that snapping sound at 1:15? Sounded like a rifle being fired.
  • + 1
 i hope the visor, not an arm Smile
  • + 1
 Finally! Work is almost over
  • + 1
 ouch

