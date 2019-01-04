VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #51

Jan 4, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

Another Friday, another fail reel.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


6 Comments

  • + 1
 Come on people Try more jumps, drops, stupid lines! We need to keep this going
  • + 1
 Nobody wants to take a railing to the face. That was savage.
  • + 1
 That white pole gate was not moving! Wow
  • + 1
 Double backflip to flat is probably an ill-conceived plan.
  • + 1
 One of the better Friday fails I’ve seen in a bit.
  • + 1
 Ouchy!

Post a Comment



