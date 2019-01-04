Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #51
Jan 4, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Another Friday, another fail reel.
+ 1
trocko911
(1 mins ago)
Come on people Try more jumps, drops, stupid lines! We need to keep this going
[Reply]
+ 1
mat-massini-media
(2 mins ago)
Nobody wants to take a railing to the face. That was savage.
[Reply]
+ 1
trails801
(2 mins ago)
That white pole gate was not moving! Wow
[Reply]
+ 1
DrPete
Plus
(3 mins ago)
Double backflip to flat is probably an ill-conceived plan.
[Reply]
+ 1
trjoedave
(4 mins ago)
One of the better Friday fails I’ve seen in a bit.
[Reply]
+ 1
h-beck83
(6 mins ago)
Ouchy!
[Reply]
