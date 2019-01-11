Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #52
Jan 11, 2019
Pinkbike Originals
Another Friday, another fail reel.
Must Read This Week
Review: Unno's Dash is Ultra-Exotic, Ultra-Efficient, & Ultra-Expensive
60089 views
Athertons Announce Departure From Trek
57817 views
Video: Christopher Walken Stars in New YT Jeffsy Teaser Video
57723 views
Josh Bryceland & Squad Officially Form the 'Cannondale Sessions'
56154 views
YT Introduces New Spec Levels, Colours & Sizes in 2019 Range
48033 views
The 10 Best Edits of 2018
45561 views
Sick Bicycles Partners with Legendary Fabricator Frank the Welder on New Long Travel 29er
42625 views
Interview: Steve Peat Reflects on Retirement
39539 views
15 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
cpeper21
(57 mins ago)
The pros get PinkBike famous with videos.
The Joeys get PinkBike famous with videos.
Being neither of those I’ll stick to the comments section.
[Reply]
+ 2
jayacheess
(52 mins ago)
0:53 was interesting. Riding a janky city hybrid cruiser on some big stepup - clearly over rotates, but hangs on as the ground slowly comes up and smacks him in the face.
[Reply]
+ 1
rexluthor
(35 mins ago)
I know, right? It looks like he fell asleep as soon as getting airborne.
[Reply]
+ 1
BiNARYBiKE
(27 mins ago)
“Maybe if I just hold on, I can just ride this out.”
[Reply]
+ 1
Patsplit
(2 mins ago)
Duthie Mtn Bike park!
[Reply]
+ 1
rexluthor
(31 mins ago)
1:26 and 2:21 is same "park".. Same rider? I cannot tell if it's the lighting. Funny if same guy. That's a bit of a beating.
Nope, not same guy as guy at 1;26 come to aid of guy at 2:21 in last frames
[Reply]
+ 3
AnimationNathan
(38 mins ago)
0:49 Duthie Hill, Voodoo Child!! My favorite run!
[Reply]
+ 1
DrPete
Plus
(23 mins ago)
I thought that stepup had a different name--Deepwater Horizon?
[Reply]
+ 1
rideitall-bmx-dh-road-unicycle
(37 mins ago)
Homie w/ the red dome/red basketball shorts making two appearances in one week!!!! Impressive
[Reply]
+ 1
DrPete
Plus
(27 mins ago)
Did that first guy trip a landmine with his rear wheel or something?
[Reply]
+ 1
watchmen
(0 mins ago)
Moments silence for all the deceased sailors please......
[Reply]
+ 2
murlsquirl
(51 mins ago)
Atta boy, kid!
[Reply]
+ 1
shaowin
(1 hours ago)
Only a few bad ones this week, good work squad!
[Reply]
+ 1
crookster89H2F
(57 mins ago)
New trick at 1:40?!
[Reply]
+ 1
p2pfreak
(55 mins ago)
3:04.. priceless lol
[Reply]
