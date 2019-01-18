Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Friday Fails #53
Jan 18, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Carnage and more carnage.
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: Intense's M29 is a DH Racing Thoroughbred
61077 views
First Ride: YT's New Long-Travel 29er, the Jeffsy 29 CF Pro Race
59383 views
Video: Kirill Benderoni Posts Footage of the Crash That Left Him in a Coma
50201 views
First Ride: The New Canyon Strive
48958 views
Reece Wilson Completes the Trek Factory Racing DH Team Line Up
46109 views
Field Test: 3 Full Suspension Mountain Bikes Under $3000
43203 views
Inside Stanton Bikes' Full Suspension UK Manufacturing
42361 views
The Evolution of the Santa Cruz V10
42343 views
13 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
tgent
(41 mins ago)
These were grade A this week. Almost every single one I thought to myself "Wow that person clearly has no idea what they are doing..." and those are the best fails.
[Reply]
+ 1
indydave124
(2 mins ago)
Everyone has that one friend that wants to be out front but seems to always eff up and cause chaos for all the guys behind him. If you don't you might be "that" friend. I feel for the guys that had to react fast to avoid piling it up into the first rider.
The tire getting stuck in the rock garden is classic!!!! But the guy missing the bridge in the snow is glorious!!!
[Reply]
+ 3
sino428
(14 mins ago)
The front tire getting stuck in the hole in the rock garden is classic. Who hasn't been there before.
[Reply]
+ 4
tigerteeuwen
(16 mins ago)
That guy who blew through the berm... That was glorious
[Reply]
+ 4
Bigbangus
(37 mins ago)
love the French Canadian swear at 0:53 "tabernak" classic
[Reply]
+ 1
eswebster
(26 mins ago)
When multiple riders hit a feature you know its the guy/girl in the back that's going to wipe.... hey, dude.... you know your in back otherwise we are all going to run you over when you wipe out first.
[Reply]
+ 1
Adamrideshisbike
Plus
(11 mins ago)
@1:40 is a classic example of a bigger wheel and more travel providing some margin for error.
[Reply]
+ 1
islandforlife
(3 mins ago)
3:13 - Ghost ride the whip... just not into the camera please.
[Reply]
+ 1
Obidog
(24 mins ago)
Gotta say, 2:33 really hit my funny bone...!
[Reply]
+ 1
deadflat
(11 mins ago)
Same here - I love the "am trying to stop my bike with my right foot"... so good!
[Reply]
+ 2
mtb505
(43 mins ago)
ALL DAY
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(40 mins ago)
2:00
RIP
[Reply]
+ 1
dglobulator
(4 mins ago)
3.50 Out-of-control!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024983
Mobile Version of Website
13 Comments
The tire getting stuck in the rock garden is classic!!!! But the guy missing the bridge in the snow is glorious!!!
RIP
Post a Comment