Video: Friday Fails #53

Jan 18, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

Carnage and more carnage.

13 Comments

  • + 6
 These were grade A this week. Almost every single one I thought to myself "Wow that person clearly has no idea what they are doing..." and those are the best fails.
  • + 1
 Everyone has that one friend that wants to be out front but seems to always eff up and cause chaos for all the guys behind him. If you don't you might be "that" friend. I feel for the guys that had to react fast to avoid piling it up into the first rider.

The tire getting stuck in the rock garden is classic!!!! But the guy missing the bridge in the snow is glorious!!!
  • + 3
 The front tire getting stuck in the hole in the rock garden is classic. Who hasn't been there before.
  • + 4
 That guy who blew through the berm... That was glorious
  • + 4
 love the French Canadian swear at 0:53 "tabernak" classic
  • + 1
 When multiple riders hit a feature you know its the guy/girl in the back that's going to wipe.... hey, dude.... you know your in back otherwise we are all going to run you over when you wipe out first.
  • + 1
 @1:40 is a classic example of a bigger wheel and more travel providing some margin for error.
  • + 1
 3:13 - Ghost ride the whip... just not into the camera please.
  • + 1
 Gotta say, 2:33 really hit my funny bone...!
  • + 1
 Same here - I love the "am trying to stop my bike with my right foot"... so good!
  • + 2
 ALL DAY
  • + 1
 2:00
RIP
  • + 1
 3.50 Out-of-control!!!

