VIDEOS
Video: Friday Fails #54
Jan 25, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Another Friday, another fails reel. Ouch.
@pinkbikeoriginals
17 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
racecase
(31 mins ago)
Anyone else watch this at work and "eww" and "ohh my...." and have coworkers ask whats going on over there?
[Reply]
+ 5
impoppawheelie
(23 mins ago)
I have so many questions about the spit roasted chicken next to the lip at 3:00....
[Reply]
+ 1
colincolin
(14 mins ago)
Sir you've got some spit next to your lip.
[Reply]
+ 1
kookseverywhere
(3 mins ago)
trail snack - some people bring clif bars, others roast full chickens in a pit
[Reply]
+ 5
Alexander-Hill
(18 mins ago)
The first fail exactly matches the intro..
[Reply]
+ 4
denomerdano
(19 mins ago)
All these crashes happened on 26" and smaller wheels..
[Reply]
+ 1
inverted180
(17 mins ago)
first 2 were nasty head trauma.... havent gotten to the 3rd one yet, lol! going to pop some corn.
[Reply]
+ 2
somethingwith69or13init
(20 mins ago)
Freddy Krueger was cooking up some delicious sage grouse.
[Reply]
+ 1
enduroelite
(15 mins ago)
3:19, were those gunshots?
[Reply]
+ 1
Hardtailhooligan
(2 mins ago)
Naw just a tube running high psi packing it’s bags and heading south
[Reply]
+ 1
tipsword
(7 mins ago)
Wonder how they keep coming up with WAKIdesign home videos
[Reply]
+ 1
number44
(15 mins ago)
I call this "Friday Notes to Self"
[Reply]
+ 1
MrDiamondDave
(28 mins ago)
Good Friday Fails....
[Reply]
+ 1
rmalexan
(28 mins ago)
Damn, some of those were gnarly
[Reply]
+ 1
nofear259
(28 mins ago)
The colour of his Jersey in the last one had me momentarily terrified.
[Reply]
+ 1
kyytaM
(17 mins ago)
3:10 - ouch!
[Reply]
+ 1
VlajiciStrapec
(19 mins ago)
Pohodička...
[Reply]
17 Comments
