Video: Friday Fails #54

Jan 25, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

Another Friday, another fails reel. Ouch.

17 Comments

  • + 6
 Anyone else watch this at work and "eww" and "ohh my...." and have coworkers ask whats going on over there?
  • + 5
 I have so many questions about the spit roasted chicken next to the lip at 3:00....
  • + 1
 Sir you've got some spit next to your lip.
  • + 1
 trail snack - some people bring clif bars, others roast full chickens in a pit
  • + 5
 The first fail exactly matches the intro..
  • + 4
 All these crashes happened on 26" and smaller wheels..
  • + 1
 first 2 were nasty head trauma.... havent gotten to the 3rd one yet, lol! going to pop some corn.
  • + 2
 Freddy Krueger was cooking up some delicious sage grouse.
  • + 1
 3:19, were those gunshots?
  • + 1
 Naw just a tube running high psi packing it’s bags and heading south
  • + 1
 Wonder how they keep coming up with WAKIdesign home videos Wink
  • + 1
 I call this "Friday Notes to Self"
  • + 1
 Good Friday Fails.... Smile
  • + 1
 Damn, some of those were gnarly
  • + 1
 The colour of his Jersey in the last one had me momentarily terrified.
  • + 1
 3:10 - ouch!
  • + 1
 Pohodička... Smile

Post a Comment



