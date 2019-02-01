Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #55
Feb 1, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Another Friday, another fails reel. Ouch.
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
billythegerbil
(2 mins ago)
I mean, call me an idiot, but it always staggers me why you would take on a ten ft drop from a two ft run up...
[Reply]
+ 1
IntoTheEverflow
(8 mins ago)
1:28 Ouch
[Reply]
+ 1
lkubica
(9 mins ago)
1:35 - WTF?
[Reply]
