Video: Friday Fails #64

Apr 12, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

It's Friday and you know what that means... fails!

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


15 Comments

  • + 11
 I have no scientific method yet. However, I am beginning to develop a theory with relationship of backpack/water pack size to jumping skill level. Seems the larger the pack, the further reduced the skill set is. Much more investigation and research is needed. Stay tuned..... Big Grin
  • + 2
 hahaha. this hits a little too close to home. i didn't start riding until my late 20s and as such, have almost no jump skills at all. i'm not doing any favors to those would would refute your statement
  • + 7
 One part of me loves that that guy has the courage to hit a jump that big.
  • + 5
 I love these Friday fails but by the end you just want someone to ride it out......just once
  • + 3
 Thanks to all who go far bigger than their skills allow, and those who film them! I now await next Friday.
  • + 2
 The Châtel monster double is soooo huge. Coming this short and surviving is unreal.
  • + 3
 No he is not alright. He just wrecked and then you ran him over!
  • + 1
 0:16 - that tree hit was brutal. bet he glad for that full face. upon further inspection: dual crown fork on a rigid frame.
  • + 3
 I think we could even go as far as to call this episode Friday F@ck ups
  • + 2
 Can we have a Friday fails of nothing but back flip attempts?
  • + 1
 Only if they also make one of nothing but guys turning into statues off the jumps and going otb.
  • + 1
 And one of people hitting the only tree around for a mile
  • + 1
 Is that blood splatter on the camera after the rider runs over that guy on last clip? Shouldn't laugh but can't help it!
  • + 1
 that dude without kneepads though...ouch!
  • + 1
 kurwa!

