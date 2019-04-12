Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #64
Apr 12, 2019
by
Pinkbike Staff
It's Friday and you know what that means... fails!
15 Comments
Score
Time
+ 11
bman33
(51 mins ago)
I have no scientific method yet. However, I am beginning to develop a theory with relationship of backpack/water pack size to jumping skill level. Seems the larger the pack, the further reduced the skill set is. Much more investigation and research is needed. Stay tuned.....
[Reply]
+ 2
twonsarelli
(24 mins ago)
hahaha. this hits a little too close to home. i didn't start riding until my late 20s and as such, have almost no jump skills at all. i'm not doing any favors to those would would refute your statement
[Reply]
+ 7
Adamrideshisbike
Plus
(48 mins ago)
One part of me loves that that guy has the courage to hit a jump that big.
[Reply]
+ 5
foshizz
(1 hours ago)
I love these Friday fails but by the end you just want someone to ride it out......just once
[Reply]
+ 3
ridesona
(53 mins ago)
Thanks to all who go far bigger than their skills allow, and those who film them! I now await next Friday.
[Reply]
+ 2
Lasse2000
(11 mins ago)
The Châtel monster double is soooo huge. Coming this short and surviving is unreal.
[Reply]
+ 3
allthegoodusrnamesaretaken
(41 mins ago)
No he is not alright. He just wrecked and then you ran him over!
[Reply]
+ 1
cherbein03
(47 mins ago)
0:16 - that tree hit was brutal. bet he glad for that full face. upon further inspection: dual crown fork on a rigid frame.
[Reply]
+ 3
H3RESQ
(1 hours ago)
I think we could even go as far as to call this episode Friday F@ck ups
[Reply]
+ 2
nsmithbmx
(1 hours ago)
Can we have a Friday fails of nothing but back flip attempts?
[Reply]
+ 1
JasonALap
(25 mins ago)
Only if they also make one of nothing but guys turning into statues off the jumps and going otb.
[Reply]
+ 1
czardave
(12 mins ago)
And one of people hitting the only tree around for a mile
[Reply]
+ 1
escy44
(39 mins ago)
Is that blood splatter on the camera after the rider runs over that guy on last clip? Shouldn't laugh but can't help it!
[Reply]
+ 1
mikkel
(8 mins ago)
that dude without kneepads though...ouch!
[Reply]
+ 1
kyytaM
(54 mins ago)
kurwa!
[Reply]
15 Comments
