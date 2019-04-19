VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #65

Apr 19, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

It's Friday and you know what that means... fails!

35 Comments

  • + 20
 The real Friday Fail is filming in portrait mode.
  • + 14
 Are these flicks from 1997 or are people really that terrible on 8k bikes.
  • + 8
 People crash a lot when leaving the ground, news at 11.
  • + 14
 That last crash was a bit rock n roll.
  • + 2
 Where that bolder came from?
  • + 17
 @inonyme: He had just stolen a golden statue but it was booby trapped by a large bolder that was released when he removed it. We just caught the last several moments of the video where he failed to out run it.
  • + 8
 @inonyme: Nine times out of ten it’s Willie Coyote
  • + 1
 @oldfaith: Wyle E. Coyote, Esquire to you good sir.
  • + 8
 How's that helmet strap working out for 2:35?
  • - 1
 love seeing a dumbass who didn't strap their helmet tight have it fly off
  • + 5
 the Whistler Aline crash.....maybe the most embarrassing place to do that, right under the lift!
  • + 1
 "The Producer"!
  • + 1
 yep. Mellowest lip of the run at that.
  • + 3
 Good thing it is Pinkbike and there are plenty of biked for sale. He can get another one for a great deal OR run down after it. Like searching for a golf ball or just getting anew one ????
  • + 5
 Mountain bikes 2019:

Go slow, don't pull up, land like shit. Purdy cool.
  • + 6
 This jumpline...
  • + 2
 TWO bikes squeaked like ducks and then went over the front. Also Chase could not have fallen any better with that crank coming off - lucky kiddo.
  • + 3
 99% involve gaps and going over the bars. Seems there is a valuable lesson here.
  • + 5
 Dude, that last one!!!
  • + 4
 "Let me show you how its done" -Boulder
  • + 2
 I went to get a banana out of our hanging fruit basket and the whole thing fell on my head like an infomercial.
  • + 2
 Bike? Check. Helmet? Check. Skills? Che.........
  • + 2
 nothing says kook like going OTB at low speed
  • + 2
 another great week for the trees...and for that we thank you
  • + 1
 Best crash was at 00:45. He thought he'd John Cena that tree. NOPE!!!
  • + 1
 Damn! That's a nice send at 1:12
  • + 1
 boy's head came clean off
  • + 1
 Watch rider's head closely @2:30.

Does the helmet have MIPS?
  • + 1
 That guy at 2:35, I'm pretty sure his bike exploded and his head fell off.
  • + 1
 80% of people in these vids should stick to soccer.
  • + 1
 I see what you did there.
  • + 1
 2:15...Apex in Jeffco?? Looks familiar...
  • + 1
 I thought the same.
  • + 0
 Crazy how people are not able ro jump!
