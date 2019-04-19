Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Friday Fails #65
Apr 19, 2019
by
Pinkbike Staff
It's Friday and you know what that means... fails!
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
35 Comments
+ 20
qduffy
(1 hours ago)
The real Friday Fail is filming in portrait mode.
[Reply]
+ 14
dobermon
(1 hours ago)
Are these flicks from 1997 or are people really that terrible on 8k bikes.
[Reply]
+ 8
Explodo
(1 hours ago)
People crash a lot when leaving the ground, news at 11.
[Reply]
+ 14
ajantom
(2 hours ago)
That last crash was a bit rock n roll.
[Reply]
+ 2
inonyme
(1 hours ago)
Where that bolder came from?
[Reply]
+ 17
allthegoodusrnamesaretaken
(1 hours ago)
@inonyme
: He had just stolen a golden statue but it was booby trapped by a large bolder that was released when he removed it. We just caught the last several moments of the video where he failed to out run it.
[Reply]
+ 8
oldfaith
(1 hours ago)
@inonyme
: Nine times out of ten it’s Willie Coyote
[Reply]
+ 1
bizutch
(5 mins ago)
@oldfaith
: Wyle E. Coyote, Esquire to you good sir.
[Reply]
+ 8
the6thElement
(1 hours ago)
How's that helmet strap working out for 2:35?
[Reply]
- 1
rideitall-bmx-dh-road-unicycle
(1 hours ago)
love seeing a dumbass who didn't strap their helmet tight have it fly off
[Reply]
+ 5
conoat
(1 hours ago)
the Whistler Aline crash.....maybe the most embarrassing place to do that, right under the lift!
[Reply]
+ 1
geephlow
(1 hours ago)
"The Producer"!
[Reply]
+ 1
bizutch
(4 mins ago)
yep. Mellowest lip of the run at that.
[Reply]
+ 3
MMOF
(1 hours ago)
Good thing it is Pinkbike and there are plenty of biked for sale. He can get another one for a great deal OR run down after it. Like searching for a golf ball or just getting anew one ????
[Reply]
+ 5
jjwillTOmaui
(1 hours ago)
Mountain bikes 2019:
Go slow, don't pull up, land like shit. Purdy cool.
[Reply]
+ 6
flackatron
(1 hours ago)
This jumpline...
[Reply]
+ 2
dburpasaurus
(1 hours ago)
TWO bikes squeaked like ducks and then went over the front. Also Chase could not have fallen any better with that crank coming off - lucky kiddo.
[Reply]
+ 3
SunsPSD
(1 hours ago)
99% involve gaps and going over the bars. Seems there is a valuable lesson here.
[Reply]
+ 5
peldonb
(1 hours ago)
Dude, that last one!!!
[Reply]
+ 4
kdstones
(1 hours ago)
"Let me show you how its done" -Boulder
[Reply]
+ 2
Jimmy0
(1 hours ago)
I went to get a banana out of our hanging fruit basket and the whole thing fell on my head like an infomercial.
[Reply]
+ 2
rh00p
(40 mins ago)
Bike? Check. Helmet? Check. Skills? Che.........
[Reply]
+ 2
flipoffthemonkeys
(38 mins ago)
nothing says kook like going OTB at low speed
[Reply]
+ 2
flipoffthemonkeys
(35 mins ago)
another great week for the trees...and for that we thank you
[Reply]
+ 1
bizutch
(2 mins ago)
Best crash was at 00:45. He thought he'd John Cena that tree. NOPE!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Adamrideshisbike
Plus
(1 mins ago)
Damn! That's a nice send at 1:12
[Reply]
+ 1
toddball
(28 mins ago)
boy's head came clean off
[Reply]
+ 1
PinkyScar
(26 mins ago)
Watch rider's head closely @2:30.
Does the helmet have MIPS?
[Reply]
+ 1
masonstevens
(47 mins ago)
That guy at 2:35, I'm pretty sure his bike exploded and his head fell off.
[Reply]
+ 1
jclnv
(31 mins ago)
80% of people in these vids should stick to soccer.
[Reply]
+ 1
bizutch
(3 mins ago)
I see what you did there.
[Reply]
+ 1
litespeed74
(57 mins ago)
2:15...Apex in Jeffco?? Looks familiar...
[Reply]
+ 1
Explodo
(55 mins ago)
I thought the same.
[Reply]
+ 0
Frenchemetalheads
(1 hours ago)
Crazy how people are not able ro jump!
[Reply]
- 7
brooce
(1 hours ago)
How bored of life must one be to watch shit like that... laaaaaame! Hoped for some better fun...
[Reply]
