Video: Friday Fails #66

Apr 26, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

Your weekly dose of MTB fails.

19 Comments

  • + 13
 You might say he bottomed out...
  • + 11
 0:52 is amazing. Lots of funny shit this week.
  • + 4
 When you're going down, take the jump with you - Jerry
  • + 6
 Live action Angry Birds.
  • + 6
 The dude @ 0:40 is a good rider!
(ouch that hurt... wooo im alive!.... OH CRAP IM IN THE TRAIL!!! SCAT!!!)
  • + 1
 Seen as I'm sat here with a broken collar bone I shouldn't be laughing at folks crashing on bikes, but 1.45 ha ha! I think I've split my Clavicle again.
  • + 4
 That was a cracking one.
  • + 3
 Second largest cause of deforestation is mtbers apparently ... lol
  • + 1
 Sapling tackling saplings... neither stands a chance lol
  • + 2
 More dead sailors than the Lusitania there....
  • + 1
 This Friday fails makes me happy in a positive way... That I am not alone in this world... ????
  • + 2
 Bruh ... 1:38 sent it sooo far
  • + 2
 Excellent usage of profanities in this one.
  • + 1
 That was a really good Friday Fails! Lots of riders going ass over tea kettle...bad set-ups or lack of skill?
  • + 1
 Hey kids remember CRACK KILLS!!!
  • + 2
 Never ride commando!
  • + 1
 I like how you can watch these without the quality squint!
  • + 1
 Pretty bummed out, thought we would get a full moon shot.
  • + 1
 poop chute

Post a Comment



