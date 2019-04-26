Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #66
Apr 26, 2019
by
Pinkbike Staff
Your weekly dose of MTB fails.
19 Comments
Score
Time
+ 13
aribr
(1 hours ago)
You might say he bottomed out...
[Reply]
+ 11
schwaaa31
(58 mins ago)
0:52 is amazing. Lots of funny shit this week.
[Reply]
+ 4
ncrider5
(48 mins ago)
When you're going down, take the jump with you - Jerry
[Reply]
+ 6
nzandyb
(44 mins ago)
Live action Angry Birds.
[Reply]
+ 6
rockchomper
(52 mins ago)
The dude @ 0:40 is a good rider!
(ouch that hurt... wooo im alive!.... OH CRAP IM IN THE TRAIL!!! SCAT!!!)
[Reply]
+ 1
dglobulator
(37 mins ago)
Seen as I'm sat here with a broken collar bone I shouldn't be laughing at folks crashing on bikes, but 1.45 ha ha! I think I've split my Clavicle again.
[Reply]
+ 4
catalanfc
(52 mins ago)
That was a cracking one.
[Reply]
+ 3
AaronC99
(25 mins ago)
Second largest cause of deforestation is mtbers apparently ... lol
[Reply]
+ 1
Slo5280
(4 mins ago)
Sapling tackling saplings... neither stands a chance lol
[Reply]
+ 2
supa8
(31 mins ago)
More dead sailors than the Lusitania there....
[Reply]
+ 1
cikudh
(29 mins ago)
This Friday fails makes me happy in a positive way... That I am not alone in this world... ????
[Reply]
+ 2
AaronC99
(26 mins ago)
Bruh ... 1:38 sent it sooo far
[Reply]
+ 2
man-wolf
(39 mins ago)
Excellent usage of profanities in this one.
[Reply]
+ 1
Boych12
(37 mins ago)
That was a really good Friday Fails! Lots of riders going ass over tea kettle...bad set-ups or lack of skill?
[Reply]
+ 1
BEERandSPOKES
(24 mins ago)
Hey kids remember CRACK KILLS!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
bikebike69
(43 mins ago)
Never ride commando!
[Reply]
+ 1
swartzie
(41 mins ago)
I like how you can watch these without the quality squint!
[Reply]
+ 1
nickmatski
(31 mins ago)
Pretty bummed out, thought we would get a full moon shot.
[Reply]
+ 1
cornwallfreerider
(55 mins ago)
poop chute
[Reply]
