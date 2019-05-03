Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #67
May 3, 2019
by
Pinkbike Staff
We say Friday, you say Fails!
17 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
igxqrrl
(39 mins ago)
Sometimes I see the Friday Fails, and I wonder, really, WTF are they thinking. I mean, this isn't that hard. It's not rocket science. Maybe PinkBike could do a tutorial? It wouldn't have to be long:
Turn the telephone horizontal
[Reply]
+ 5
Phillyenduro
(1 hours ago)
The Portrait-Mode Fails edition.
[Reply]
+ 1
Flizz
(31 mins ago)
PS--Watching other people "fail" at riding cannot help you in the eyes of the Riding Gods. Karma is a bitch. Just sayin'.
(This is the first "fails" video I have clicked on and I already regret it.)
[Reply]
+ 3
giantwhip
(13 mins ago)
that ladder bridge at the end needed a WD40 sponsorship
[Reply]
+ 1
pheonix-up
(1 hours ago)
This weeks friday fails theme: Upper body strength...dont underestimate its importance! Lot of wet noodle landings in this one!
[Reply]
+ 1
f00bar
(35 mins ago)
what do you mean? I thought they froze while too heavy on the front wheel on the takeoff.
[Reply]
- 1
Flizz
(34 mins ago)
I wouldn't call a lot of these "fails". Washing out or being a bit sideways on landing a 360 is not a "fail". A fail in my book is a bad decision that predictably goes very wrong. This video should be a lot shorter. Just my $.02.
[Reply]
+ 2
eli0235
(57 mins ago)
Saw a Spider Mountain clip in there!
[Reply]
+ 1
edim
(10 mins ago)
The rebound dial is usually the red one...Just saying
[Reply]
+ 1
sebmx
(31 mins ago)
Poor weight distribution. Most are to far forward over their bars.
[Reply]
+ 1
pedaldragger
(53 mins ago)
Sometimes,........
Friends should just tell friends "NO"
[Reply]
+ 2
beeboo
(57 mins ago)
Love watching these!
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(55 mins ago)
Step ups are tricky basterds...
[Reply]
+ 1
leelau
Plus
(44 mins ago)
The sketchy pallet jumps at 2:25 are very artistic
[Reply]
+ 1
lobon
(1 hours ago)
The last one made my meniscus hurt
[Reply]
+ 1
Adamrideshisbike
Plus
(33 mins ago)
What does Puntana mean?
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 6
DrDoctor
(1 hours ago)
What were these guys thinking posting all this trail info! I mean, come ON! why in the world would you upset trail politics like this? That shot of the dumpster in Guadalajara? I've been to the donkey bar around the corner! Oh well, sounds like that trail network is done. F-ing Pinkbike.....
[Reply]
