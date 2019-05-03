VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #67

May 3, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


We say Friday, you say Fails!

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2019
120141 views
Results: Qualifying - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
114704 views
First Look: Ibis' Longest, Slackest, and Burliest Ripley
69304 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor World Cup DH 2019
60068 views
The Karpiel Armageddon Returns as a 29er Downhill Bike [Updated]
55562 views
Point: Suspension Lockout Levers Have Made Bikes Worse
55103 views
8 Gorgeous Bikes from the 2019 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
55083 views
Video: Winning Runs - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
47090 views

17 Comments

  • + 6
 Sometimes I see the Friday Fails, and I wonder, really, WTF are they thinking. I mean, this isn't that hard. It's not rocket science. Maybe PinkBike could do a tutorial? It wouldn't have to be long:

Turn the telephone horizontal
  • + 5
 The Portrait-Mode Fails edition.
  • + 1
 PS--Watching other people "fail" at riding cannot help you in the eyes of the Riding Gods. Karma is a bitch. Just sayin'.

(This is the first "fails" video I have clicked on and I already regret it.)
  • + 3
 that ladder bridge at the end needed a WD40 sponsorship
  • + 1
 This weeks friday fails theme: Upper body strength...dont underestimate its importance! Lot of wet noodle landings in this one!
  • + 1
 what do you mean? I thought they froze while too heavy on the front wheel on the takeoff.
  • - 1
 I wouldn't call a lot of these "fails". Washing out or being a bit sideways on landing a 360 is not a "fail". A fail in my book is a bad decision that predictably goes very wrong. This video should be a lot shorter. Just my $.02.
  • + 2
 Saw a Spider Mountain clip in there!
  • + 1
 The rebound dial is usually the red one...Just saying
  • + 1
 Poor weight distribution. Most are to far forward over their bars.
  • + 1
 Sometimes,........
Friends should just tell friends "NO"
  • + 2
 Love watching these! Big Grin
  • + 1
 Step ups are tricky basterds...
  • + 1
 The sketchy pallet jumps at 2:25 are very artistic
  • + 1
 The last one made my meniscus hurt
  • + 1
 What does Puntana mean?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031821
Mobile Version of Website