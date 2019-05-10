Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Friday Fails #68
May 10, 2019
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
We say Friday, you say Fails!
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: Are 29/27.5" Mullet Bikes Faster Than 29ers?
90007 views
Sick Bicycle Co Responds to Anger Over Undelivered Frames
65327 views
Connor Fearon Wins Regional Enduro Race on a Hardtail
54298 views
5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019
47510 views
First Look: Manitou's 180mm Mezzer Pro Fork and Mara Pro Shock - Garda Trentino 2019
45476 views
Starling's New 170mm 29er With a Gearbox - Bespoked Show 2019
43974 views
Team Videos: Maribor DH World Cup 2019 [Updated]
43233 views
First Look: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Mega 290 - EWS Madeira 2019
42014 views
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
Azonic2002
(29 mins ago)
@2:36 He may not be having girl problems, but that tree is definitely one of his 99 other problems
[Reply]
+ 2
LRod1018
(1 hours ago)
Man some of these are just brutal!!
[Reply]
+ 2
SCCC120
(44 mins ago)
Ya, especially when they don’t properly lift on drops / jumps and hit top of head, looks horrible
[Reply]
+ 1
kerosen1
(58 mins ago)
I'm pretty confused about the guy at 00.56. Would he qualify in Fort Williams or not?
[Reply]
+ 1
toast2266
(45 mins ago)
*she
[Reply]
+ 1
jb2mntbike
(1 mins ago)
I know right where that cover photo is...my son was hitting that when he was 10! Come on man you can do better!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
kmg0
(0 mins ago)
threading the needle @ :20
[Reply]
+ 1
prae
(1 hours ago)
Thank goodness the rider @00:31 caught his fall with his face!
[Reply]
+ 1
macross87
(2 mins ago)
Off a house?? Someone didn't do the math....
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033408
Mobile Version of Website
9 Comments
Post a Comment