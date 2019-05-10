VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #68

May 10, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

We say Friday, you say Fails!

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


9 Comments

  • + 2
 @2:36 He may not be having girl problems, but that tree is definitely one of his 99 other problems
  • + 2
 Man some of these are just brutal!!
  • + 2
 Ya, especially when they don’t properly lift on drops / jumps and hit top of head, looks horrible
  • + 1
 I'm pretty confused about the guy at 00.56. Would he qualify in Fort Williams or not?
  • + 1
 *she
  • + 1
 I know right where that cover photo is...my son was hitting that when he was 10! Come on man you can do better!!!
  • + 1
 threading the needle @ :20
  • + 1
 Thank goodness the rider @00:31 caught his fall with his face!
  • + 1
 Off a house?? Someone didn't do the math....

