Video: Friday Fails #69

May 17, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

We say Friday, you say Fails!

5 Comments

  • + 1
 I did exactly 2:48 on a sled when I was a kid on the first day of Christmas break. I had a bruise on leg so big, I had to be dragged home and didn't walk for the rest of the break.
  • + 1
 Are these fail videos actually getting more awesome each week or am I just becoming a bigger a-hole and taking more joy in them?
  • + 1
 Next on "When Bikes Attack!!".....
  • + 1
 nice
  • + 1
 #69, nice

