Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Friday Fails #69
May 17, 2019
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
We say Friday, you say Fails!
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: French Mountain Biker Goes Viral After Almost Crashing into A Group of Students
108250 views
Final Results: EWS Madeira 2019
81383 views
3 Pro Enduro Bike Checks - EWS Madeira 2019
59539 views
Day One Results: EWS Madeira 2019
56255 views
Whyte Bikes Win Legal Battle Against Haas F1 Team's Title Sponsor, Rich Energy
55189 views
Review: Fuji’s 2019 Auric LT Enduro Bike is Surprisingly Versatile
41476 views
Video: Friday Fails #68
38633 views
Video: How Do the Enduro Pros Set Up Their Pedals?
36352 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
vapidoscar
(4 mins ago)
I did exactly 2:48 on a sled when I was a kid on the first day of Christmas break. I had a bruise on leg so big, I had to be dragged home and didn't walk for the rest of the break.
[Reply]
+ 1
Marcencinitas
(8 mins ago)
Are these fail videos actually getting more awesome each week or am I just becoming a bigger a-hole and taking more joy in them?
[Reply]
+ 1
macross87
(12 mins ago)
Next on "When Bikes Attack!!".....
[Reply]
+ 1
zblanton
(6 mins ago)
nice
[Reply]
+ 1
carlmontnative
(15 mins ago)
#69, nice
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032251
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
Post a Comment