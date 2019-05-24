VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #70

May 24, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

You say Friday, we say fails.

7 Comments

  • + 4
 man, some of the most brutal hits yet. and maybe some of the worst techniques on doing drops ive ever seen. several of these people clearly have been told "just put your weight back when you hit the drop and youll be fine" when there is a bit more to it than that.
  • + 1
 Woahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, the guy doing the surprise nose manual through the rock garden at 1:00 is very lucky... could have ended much worse!
  • + 3
 I didn't see Gwin's e13's anywhere.
  • + 2
 Phrase of the Week; Oh $hit
  • + 2
 One guy said, how was that? Haha
  • + 2
 2:15-2:30: not a fail in sight.
  • + 1
 Hanvent seen this much carnage in a while...

