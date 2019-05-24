Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #70
May 24, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
You say Friday, we say fails.
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
sooner518
(11 mins ago)
man, some of the most brutal hits yet. and maybe some of the worst techniques on doing drops ive ever seen. several of these people clearly have been told "just put your weight back when you hit the drop and youll be fine" when there is a bit more to it than that.
[Reply]
+ 1
SectionThirtyOne
(1 mins ago)
Woahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, the guy doing the surprise nose manual through the rock garden at 1:00 is very lucky... could have ended much worse!
[Reply]
+ 3
chriskneeland
(9 mins ago)
I didn't see Gwin's e13's anywhere.
[Reply]
+ 2
ccrtech
(13 mins ago)
Phrase of the Week; Oh $hit
[Reply]
+ 2
mkotowski1
(11 mins ago)
One guy said, how was that? Haha
[Reply]
+ 2
hIDesert
(13 mins ago)
2:15-2:30: not a fail in sight.
[Reply]
+ 1
keatonistheguy
(0 mins ago)
Hanvent seen this much carnage in a while...
[Reply]
7 Comments
