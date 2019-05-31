VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #71

May 31, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

You say Friday, we say fails.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


9 Comments

  • + 4
 Love the dismount at 1:53!
The hits keep coming... The tree strike was.... striking!
  • + 5
 Loved the pile up.
  • + 2
 If only I had a camera rig when I was a kid. Soo many concussions would be recorded
  • + 2
 1:47-
Dude- Dang that was a nose bonk
Bike- I'm going to double tap this dude while he's down just for spite.
  • + 2
 i wish i knew why i like watching other people crash so much.
  • + 1
 0:47 was an impressive dismount
  • + 1
 1.13 what happened there? Pedal strike?
  • + 2
 Happy Friday!
  • + 1
 Oooh sheet!!

