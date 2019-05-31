Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Friday Fails #71
May 31, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
You say Friday, we say fails.
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
120352 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
79159 views
Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash
66434 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
53299 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
47720 views
Review: MET's New Parachute MCR Convertible Full-Face Helmet
41290 views
Final Randoms from the Pits - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
40139 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
39960 views
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
billbek
(1 hours ago)
Love the dismount at 1:53!
The hits keep coming... The tree strike was.... striking!
[Reply]
+ 5
hairyG
(50 mins ago)
Loved the pile up.
[Reply]
+ 2
macross87
(41 mins ago)
If only I had a camera rig when I was a kid. Soo many concussions would be recorded
[Reply]
+ 2
preach
(44 mins ago)
1:47-
Dude- Dang that was a nose bonk
Bike- I'm going to double tap this dude while he's down just for spite.
[Reply]
+ 2
cherbein03
(58 mins ago)
i wish i knew why i like watching other people crash so much.
[Reply]
+ 1
nordland071285
(10 mins ago)
0:47 was an impressive dismount
[Reply]
+ 1
bobtjustice
(56 mins ago)
1.13 what happened there? Pedal strike?
[Reply]
+ 2
NickShepherd
(1 hours ago)
Happy Friday!
[Reply]
+ 1
Ozzx3
(20 mins ago)
Oooh sheet!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.055692
Mobile Version of Website
9 Comments
The hits keep coming... The tree strike was.... striking!
Dude- Dang that was a nose bonk
Bike- I'm going to double tap this dude while he's down just for spite.
Post a Comment