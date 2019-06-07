VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #72

Jun 7, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

Gotta fall down on Friday...

24 Comments

  • + 20
 Cursed is the rider who's front tire went straight into that rock crack.
  • + 3
 Go big! Hahaha love it some of these were solid gold...people biting off more than they can chew for sure! If you're not falling your not hauling! I laugh but theres some respect in there too...respectful laughing hahahaha
  • + 1
 Rag doll fall @40s... Ouch!
1:08 Think I am getting too close to Larry??? Ouch!
1:40 Think I can stick my wheel in the crack? Ouch!
2:35 Target fixation.... Ouch! (could feel that one in my office chair.. Sympathy pain...)
  • + 3
 When the guy crashed on the Rocky Mountain his friend yelled Pinkbike. This could be the biking version of yelling Worldstar! when you video a fight.
  • + 1
 At 0:39, that's what getting off your line nighmares are made of.

At 0:50, well...that's what paralysis is made of. Yard dart to flat, ooch.
  • + 3
 Tire buzzer got what he deserved for being too close
  • + 1
 I see most of these riders tried to pay homage to Amaury Pierrons' nose down finish at Ft William... He held onto it though...
  • + 3
 They get more brutal every week...
  • + 1
 2nd to last fail - there has to be a super dope still photo pulled from that you can throw up on IG
  • + 1
 Classic dead sailor at 1:40 - laughing but as pheonix-up said, respectful laughing
  • + 0
 Not that I don’t love a FF vid but these are all recycled from last year I think
  • + 1
 More people need kneepads
  • + 9
 Full face + no knee pads is a combo I'll never understand.
  • + 1
 The dude who's bike tumbles back into his hands was amazing.
  • + 2
 Red Bull finish ftw.
  • + 1
 2:00 north shore have nice safety feature! Big Grin
  • + 1
 1:16 where's the carnage?
  • + 1
 the guy at 2:10 did a Pierron!
  • + 1
 Poor guy missed the target and landed in the crack...
  • + 1
 That 2nd to last berm roost. Awesome.
  • + 1
 My dog often adopts that pose...
  • + 1
 wait a second. is jumping dangerous?
  • + 1
 Coming in hot this week.
  • + 1
 Doink!

