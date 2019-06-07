Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Friday Fails #72
Jun 7, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Gotta fall down on Friday...
Score
Time
+ 20
tegnamo
(56 mins ago)
Cursed is the rider who's front tire went straight into that rock crack.
[Reply]
+ 3
pheonix-up
(51 mins ago)
Go big! Hahaha love it some of these were solid gold...people biting off more than they can chew for sure! If you're not falling your not hauling! I laugh but theres some respect in there too...respectful laughing hahahaha
[Reply]
+ 1
billbek
(32 mins ago)
Rag doll fall @40s... Ouch!
1:08 Think I am getting too close to Larry??? Ouch!
1:40 Think I can stick my wheel in the crack? Ouch!
2:35 Target fixation.... Ouch! (could feel that one in my office chair.. Sympathy pain...)
[Reply]
+ 3
whitebirdfeathers
(22 mins ago)
When the guy crashed on the Rocky Mountain his friend yelled Pinkbike. This could be the biking version of yelling Worldstar! when you video a fight.
[Reply]
+ 1
BadgerBacker
(51 mins ago)
At 0:39, that's what getting off your line nighmares are made of.
At 0:50, well...that's what paralysis is made of. Yard dart to flat, ooch.
[Reply]
+ 3
robwhynot
(15 mins ago)
Tire buzzer got what he deserved for being too close
[Reply]
+ 1
tewks
(32 mins ago)
I see most of these riders tried to pay homage to Amaury Pierrons' nose down finish at Ft William... He held onto it though...
[Reply]
+ 3
andydhteam
(40 mins ago)
They get more brutal every week...
[Reply]
+ 1
azogas413
(34 mins ago)
2nd to last fail - there has to be a super dope still photo pulled from that you can throw up on IG
[Reply]
+ 1
yoshimi176
(15 mins ago)
Classic dead sailor at 1:40 - laughing but as pheonix-up said, respectful laughing
[Reply]
+ 0
preach
(57 mins ago)
Not that I don’t love a FF vid but these are all recycled from last year I think
[Reply]
+ 1
dicky21
(1 hours ago)
More people need kneepads
[Reply]
+ 9
Jvhowube
(47 mins ago)
Full face + no knee pads is a combo I'll never understand.
[Reply]
+ 1
briceps
(16 mins ago)
The dude who's bike tumbles back into his hands was amazing.
[Reply]
+ 2
hollowing2000
(1 hours ago)
Red Bull finish ftw.
[Reply]
+ 1
Fedorza
(52 mins ago)
2:00 north shore have nice safety feature!
[Reply]
+ 1
mtnsnap
(54 mins ago)
1:16 where's the carnage?
[Reply]
+ 1
jeansebille
(42 mins ago)
the guy at 2:10 did a Pierron!
[Reply]
+ 1
pjo39
(44 mins ago)
Poor guy missed the target and landed in the crack...
[Reply]
+ 1
UPBike
(32 mins ago)
That 2nd to last berm roost. Awesome.
[Reply]
+ 1
Thor44
(1 hours ago)
My dog often adopts that pose...
[Reply]
+ 1
gumbytex
(34 mins ago)
wait a second. is jumping dangerous?
[Reply]
+ 1
AlpineNate
(5 mins ago)
Coming in hot this week.
[Reply]
+ 1
Sport1620
(27 mins ago)
Doink!
[Reply]
