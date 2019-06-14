VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #73

Jun 14, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fails for the most anticipated day of the week.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


17 Comments

  • + 7
 That kid who locked down the tree... 'you should see the other guy!'
  • + 4
 Yeah man, tree-smash dude deserves special mention.
  • + 7
 some of these were brutal!
  • + 2
 It was like a mix of advanced fails and also the kind of fails I would do i.e. hang on and hope for the best.
  • + 2
 Yeah...some of these folks were really going for it...the dude who shorted that massive double...oof...that looked painful.
  • + 6
 2:35, why would you ditch your handlebars like this?
  • + 5
 no hander lander attempt
  • + 2
 I feel like he had a chance to land it had he hung in there
  • + 3
 2:02 That was actually kinda badass.
  • + 1
 if he could have saved that...
  • + 3
 Loads and loads of pure quality today!
  • + 2
 0:17 you can actually feel his spine compress.
  • + 2
 These keep getting better!
Also why does this make me want to go ride?
  • + 1
 I shouldn't watch these, but they're addictive!
  • + 1
 1:31 - "try again man, hold my beer, i'll catch your bike this time"
  • + 2
 More! Give me more.
  • + 1
 One Cut Media Rick made it in. lol. Some bad ones...

