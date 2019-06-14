Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Friday Fails #73
Jun 14, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fails for the most anticipated day of the week.
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
17 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 7
spaceofades
(43 mins ago)
That kid who locked down the tree... 'you should see the other guy!'
[Reply]
+ 4
Ian713
(35 mins ago)
Yeah man, tree-smash dude deserves special mention.
[Reply]
+ 7
Nimble9
(43 mins ago)
some of these were brutal!
[Reply]
+ 2
Ian713
(32 mins ago)
It was like a mix of advanced fails and also the kind of fails I would do i.e. hang on and hope for the best.
[Reply]
+ 2
scbullit36
(19 mins ago)
Yeah...some of these folks were really going for it...the dude who shorted that massive double...oof...that looked painful.
[Reply]
+ 6
freeridelover
(37 mins ago)
2:35, why would you ditch your handlebars like this?
[Reply]
+ 5
SnowshoeRider4Life
(27 mins ago)
no hander lander attempt
[Reply]
+ 2
gtill9000
(17 mins ago)
I feel like he had a chance to land it had he hung in there
[Reply]
+ 3
man-wolf
(38 mins ago)
2:02 That was actually kinda badass.
[Reply]
+ 1
JCHILLTOPPERS
(18 mins ago)
if he could have saved that...
[Reply]
+ 3
bikewurst
(27 mins ago)
Loads and loads of pure quality today!
[Reply]
+ 2
BadgerBacker
(29 mins ago)
0:17 you can actually feel his spine compress.
[Reply]
+ 2
ghbiker
(32 mins ago)
These keep getting better!
Also why does this make me want to go ride?
[Reply]
+ 1
ompete
(5 mins ago)
I shouldn't watch these, but they're addictive!
[Reply]
+ 1
dtax
(38 mins ago)
1:31 - "try again man, hold my beer, i'll catch your bike this time"
[Reply]
+ 2
beerandbikes
(39 mins ago)
More! Give me more.
[Reply]
+ 1
MikeyMT
(38 mins ago)
One Cut Media Rick made it in. lol. Some bad ones...
[Reply]
