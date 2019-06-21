VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #74

Jun 21, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


You say Friday, we say fails!


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


Must Read This Week
Final Results and Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
84157 views
First Ride: Orbea's 2020 Occam Trail Bike is Light, Fast & Fun
66375 views
Review: 6 Months on the Trust Message Linkage Fork
63101 views
Video: Magura Concept Integrates Brake Hoses Into Handlebars for Cable-Free Cockpit
59516 views
Final Results and Replay: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
47052 views
First Look: The New Specialized Fuse is a Hardtail, Built for Fun
44391 views
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
39099 views
Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury
31608 views

14 Comments

  • + 6
 This is by far my favorite video series!

I have one tiny suggestion... if you could make the last few seconds or so a generic splash screen instead of a fail video segment then the suggested video pop ups won’t block the screen! Thanks!
  • + 8
 The clip at 1:51 is bullsh!t. Why is it funny to smoke out some guy climbing? Why is it included?
  • - 2
 So true for MTB, however, roadies like it why else would they ride on the road?
  • + 0
 It's not funny - the fail is on the vehicle. Get that piece of crap off the road! Poor guys lungs must have been burning.
  • + 6
 rolling coal on someone pedaling up.. wack.
  • + 1
 Indeed whack...looks like that bus was poorly maintained as hell, it was blowin smoke the whole way up that hill. Anyone rolling coal on my while I'm on my commuter gets a U-lock through their side mirror.
  • + 3
 Lotta recycling going on w PB fails these days
  • + 3
 Sssssssssssscheisse
  • + 1
 I though finally a Friday Fails without spousal abuse...then comes the second to last clip...child abuse!
  • + 1
 Haha, I filmed that part on 1:09.. Where's my money?
  • + 1
 that superman at 1:45 was perfect form!
  • + 1
 Quite the rolling R at 1:05
  • + 1
 @ 1:50 - DH shuttle going up the road - "Lets smoke out this XC guy"
  • + 1
 oooh taco Fridays!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030377
Mobile Version of Website