Video: Friday Fails #74
Jun 21, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
You say Friday, we say fails!
14 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 6
bmar
(24 mins ago)
This is by far my favorite video series!
I have one tiny suggestion... if you could make the last few seconds or so a generic splash screen instead of a fail video segment then the suggested video pop ups won’t block the screen! Thanks!
[Reply]
+ 8
whitebirdfeathers
(24 mins ago)
The clip at 1:51 is bullsh!t. Why is it funny to smoke out some guy climbing? Why is it included?
[Reply]
- 2
Iwanttoride
(15 mins ago)
So true for MTB, however, roadies like it why else would they ride on the road?
[Reply]
+ 0
neimbc
(9 mins ago)
It's not funny - the fail is on the vehicle. Get that piece of crap off the road! Poor guys lungs must have been burning.
[Reply]
+ 6
freeridelover
(26 mins ago)
rolling coal on someone pedaling up.. wack.
[Reply]
+ 1
mnorris122
(9 mins ago)
Indeed whack...looks like that bus was poorly maintained as hell, it was blowin smoke the whole way up that hill. Anyone rolling coal on my while I'm on my commuter gets a U-lock through their side mirror.
[Reply]
+ 3
preach
(26 mins ago)
Lotta recycling going on w PB fails these days
[Reply]
+ 3
pinkrobe
(32 mins ago)
Sssssssssssscheisse
[Reply]
+ 1
stflood
(19 mins ago)
I though finally a Friday Fails without spousal abuse...then comes the second to last clip...child abuse!
[Reply]
+ 1
David-Deryck
(10 mins ago)
Haha, I filmed that part on 1:09.. Where's my money?
[Reply]
+ 1
LuvAZ
(20 mins ago)
that superman at 1:45 was perfect form!
[Reply]
+ 1
nordland071285
(26 mins ago)
Quite the rolling R at 1:05
[Reply]
+ 1
neimbc
(25 mins ago)
@ 1:50 - DH shuttle going up the road - "Lets smoke out this XC guy"
[Reply]
+ 1
priest55
(20 mins ago)
oooh taco Fridays!
[Reply]
