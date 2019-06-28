VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #75

Jun 28, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


You say Friday, we say fails!


7 Comments

  • + 1
 Lessons from Friday Fails:
1) Don't case the landing
2) Avoid your top tube
3) Hugging trees while standing is okay. Hugging trees while riding is not.
4) Women rarely crash
5) Turn phone sideways
6) While kicking your foot out looks cool, it rarely works out.
  • + 2
 How do you submit clips I’ve got 2 good ones
  • + 1
 Starting at 1:39 wins two awards. 1) Farthest post-crash distance from bike. 2) Best post-crash attitude.
  • + 1
 Why do bad things happen to smelly people.
  • + 1
 These were all actually pretty mellow..
  • + 2
 Please re-create each one yourself and report back, rating each using a mellow-ness scale from 'Chamomile' to 'Jazz Flute'.
  • + 1
 @MonkeyPuzzle: If Pinkbike does not make this a challange I'll be upset! Only way I'll win a bike!

