VIDEOS
Video: Friday Fails #75
Jun 28, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
You say Friday, we say fails!
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
dreamlink87
(1 mins ago)
Lessons from Friday Fails:
1) Don't case the landing
2) Avoid your top tube
3) Hugging trees while standing is okay. Hugging trees while riding is not.
4) Women rarely crash
5) Turn phone sideways
6) While kicking your foot out looks cool, it rarely works out.
+ 2
The-mnt-life365
(21 mins ago)
How do you submit clips I’ve got 2 good ones
+ 1
thrasher2
(9 mins ago)
Starting at 1:39 wins two awards. 1) Farthest post-crash distance from bike. 2) Best post-crash attitude.
+ 1
jorgeposada
(18 mins ago)
Why do bad things happen to smelly people.
+ 1
ssteve
(27 mins ago)
These were all actually pretty mellow..
+ 2
MonkeyPuzzle
(15 mins ago)
Please re-create each one yourself and report back, rating each using a mellow-ness scale from 'Chamomile' to 'Jazz Flute'.
+ 1
mtb-jon
(9 mins ago)
@MonkeyPuzzle
: If Pinkbike does not make this a challange I'll be upset! Only way I'll win a bike!
