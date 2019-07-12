Video: Friday Fails #77

Jul 12, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

Gotta fall down on Friday...

Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
100593 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
85714 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
59388 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
55584 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
55191 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
49029 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30
47362 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
45391 views

4 Comments

  • + 3
 Stryder bike DH is awesome! That kid handled his crash like a boss.
  • + 2
 "Are you okay?" "Yeah...I just hit that tree really hard."
  • + 1
 When in trouble, tuck for a double!
  • + 1
 Weekly Friday PSA: Rebound is usually the red knob.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032545
Mobile Version of Website