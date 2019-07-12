Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #77
Jul 12, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Gotta fall down on Friday...
Videos
Friday Fails
4 Comments
+ 3
whitebirdfeathers
(9 mins ago)
Stryder bike DH is awesome! That kid handled his crash like a boss.
+ 2
JohnnyVV
(3 hours ago)
"Are you okay?" "Yeah...I just hit that tree really hard."
+ 1
kdstones
(7 mins ago)
When in trouble, tuck for a double!
+ 1
edim
(55 mins ago)
Weekly Friday PSA: Rebound is usually the red knob.
