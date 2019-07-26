Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #79
Jul 26, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Tweet
Get through your Friday nine to five with these fails.
47 Comments
Score
Time
+ 10
dirtdiggler
(1 hours ago)
The superman @3:01 is hilarious
[Reply]
+ 4
ssteve
(1 hours ago)
I love our modern society and modern mountain biking... because people have so much more faith in their ability, and then we get lovely videos like these.
[Reply]
+ 5
tbmaddux
(1 hours ago)
Why didn’t the guy at 3:10 just moooove over to the left?
[Reply]
+ 1
rrolly
(46 mins ago)
Or he could have used his horn to let him know he was coming.
[Reply]
+ 2
rrolly
(44 mins ago)
I just watched it again. I'm not sure who's at fault or who has the bigger beef.
[Reply]
+ 1
oscartheballer
(27 mins ago)
Like a cow without legs, he became ground beef.
[Reply]
+ 1
scotttherider
(4 mins ago)
I’d be havin some veal after that one. This is why I volunteer to eat red meat. They’re hazardous to mountain bikers.
[Reply]
+ 1
JohnnyVV
(3 mins ago)
You can't let yourself be cowed by a crash like that.
[Reply]
+ 2
DhDWills
(42 mins ago)
I enjoyed the 2 sparsely placed pads on either side of the wood berm in the beginning which the guy completely misses. Those are called anti-lawsuit pads. Not actually meant to break falls.
[Reply]
+ 3
90police
(1 hours ago)
The sounds that a person makes when they're winded it just brutal. One of the worst feelings there is.
[Reply]
+ 3
justanotherusername
(1 hours ago)
Horrendous isnt it, you kind of sit there wondering if you are actually going to start breathing again.
[Reply]
+ 4
gnarnaimo
(1 hours ago)
When there was two super similar in a row I actually laughed out loud, then realized how twisted I am..
[Reply]
+ 2
biglev
(33 mins ago)
2:40. dam. also not good to watch with the sounds on i hope everyone will be fixed and back on bike soon.
[Reply]
+ 1
scotttherider
(2 mins ago)
Pretty sure that wreck at 0:20 had to be the most terrifying. Getting impaled on the framework!
[Reply]
+ 2
dumr666
(49 mins ago)
"u pičko materinu" - My man
[Reply]
+ 1
overconfident
(18 mins ago)
0.45: 'Hey, remember Amaury Pierron's FW finish 2019? No? OK, watch, I'll give you a clue. Sh*t...'
[Reply]
+ 1
Intensevp
(21 mins ago)
That first intro. James Stewart couldn’t scrub that low off a jump! Yet he managed it with out scrubbing. Hmmm pro!
[Reply]
+ 1
slovenian6474
(40 mins ago)
0:48 The "oh my god" of disappointment like his son just embarrassed him...AGAIN.
[Reply]
+ 1
gnarnaimo
(1 hours ago)
1:09 I'm pretty sure that's DCDH in Cumberland! Seen a good few crashes in that very spot.
[Reply]
+ 2
sooner518
(48 mins ago)
did the guy at 2:40 die? good god.....
[Reply]
+ 3
dr-fishy-noooo
(48 mins ago)
Holy cow
[Reply]
+ 2
dmacrostie
(50 mins ago)
Rebound is a helluva drug
[Reply]
+ 2
justanotherusername
(1 hours ago)
being shoulder barged by a sheep / goat is my fave.
[Reply]
+ 4
webermtb
(47 mins ago)
Dude, that was a cow...
[Reply]
+ 1
justanotherusername
(42 mins ago)
@webermtb
: haha, your right!
[Reply]
+ 1
blkmrktrider156
(41 mins ago)
I don't know why but when that clip started I thought "some animal is going to run up and deck this guy"
[Reply]
+ 1
Bman39
(39 mins ago)
The creek crossing was sad
[Reply]
+ 1
PAmtbiker
(13 mins ago)
That one at 1:33 really captures how a wreck like that feels to the rider.
[Reply]
+ 1
Edchi3
(1 hours ago)
I can smell that one fall season video.
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbschrader
(26 mins ago)
Nothing like a side of beef out on the trail...
[Reply]
+ 1
Ronkol
(36 mins ago)
I often wonder if I have been watching a snuff movie.
[Reply]
+ 1
Aem221
(48 mins ago)
0:45 I think Amaury Pierron did it better lol
[Reply]
+ 1
leelau
Plus
(37 mins ago)
Achtung Chuuuuueeee. 3:21
[Reply]
+ 1
colincolin
(1 hours ago)
Not a pleasant episode. Ok besides 2:58
[Reply]
+ 0
yoimaninja
(57 mins ago)
Maybe it's just me but that first one just seems like a terrible feature. A gap jump straight into an elevated wooden berm?
[Reply]
+ 1
GTJoel
(31 mins ago)
Banana Peal at Trestle. Pretty intimidating line.
[Reply]
+ 2
Pmac1893
(42 mins ago)
2:40 is BRUTALLLLL
[Reply]
+ 2
oscartheballer
(21 mins ago)
That's a 12 year old and he broke his femur. Its been posted before. I catch a ton of sh--t for saying it, but someone that young, when their bones have not fully formed, should not be allowed on the big features.
[Reply]
+ 1
spread1
(48 mins ago)
There’s always that one cow who spoils the fun..
[Reply]
+ 1
JHollowell
(56 mins ago)
how do you get your video on friday fails?
[Reply]
+ 1
rideitall-bmx-dh-road-unicycle
(51 mins ago)
mooooooove over - on your left
[Reply]
+ 1
galferusa
(1 hours ago)
Evolution. Trees > Man
[Reply]
+ 1
Navarchus
(1 hours ago)
Love the cowboy lol
[Reply]
+ 1
Grnnilddcv
(32 mins ago)
moooooooo
[Reply]
+ 0
dlowry81
(46 mins ago)
Look where you want to go, easy on the front brake, and pull up on jumps.
[Reply]
+ 1
Trail6
(20 mins ago)
2:11-what a save!
[Reply]
+ 1
riffratt
(19 mins ago)
2:42 is a SLAM!
[Reply]
