Video: Friday Fails #79

Jul 26, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Get through your Friday nine to five with these fails.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Must Read This Week
18 DH Bikes from Loosefest XL
57042 views
A Sneak Peek of the 2070 Masters World Champs
51869 views
Poll: Has Climbing Become Unfashionable?
49165 views
First Ride: The 2020 Cannondale Moterra Isn't Just Another SUV eMTB
48851 views
Review: Ibis' 4th-Generation Ripley Is More Capable, But Still Very Much A Ripley
44806 views
Review: Intend Infinity Dual-Crown USD Fork
41391 views
Vail Resorts to Acquire 17 Mountains in North America
36070 views
Alchemy Launches 29/27.5 Mullet Bike
33657 views

47 Comments

  • + 10
 The superman @3:01 is hilarious
  • + 4
 I love our modern society and modern mountain biking... because people have so much more faith in their ability, and then we get lovely videos like these.
  • + 5
 Why didn’t the guy at 3:10 just moooove over to the left?
  • + 1
 Or he could have used his horn to let him know he was coming.
  • + 2
 I just watched it again. I'm not sure who's at fault or who has the bigger beef.
  • + 1
 Like a cow without legs, he became ground beef.
  • + 1
 I’d be havin some veal after that one. This is why I volunteer to eat red meat. They’re hazardous to mountain bikers.
  • + 1
 You can't let yourself be cowed by a crash like that.
  • + 2
 I enjoyed the 2 sparsely placed pads on either side of the wood berm in the beginning which the guy completely misses. Those are called anti-lawsuit pads. Not actually meant to break falls.
  • + 3
 The sounds that a person makes when they're winded it just brutal. One of the worst feelings there is.
  • + 3
 Horrendous isnt it, you kind of sit there wondering if you are actually going to start breathing again.
  • + 4
 When there was two super similar in a row I actually laughed out loud, then realized how twisted I am..
  • + 2
 2:40. dam. also not good to watch with the sounds on i hope everyone will be fixed and back on bike soon.
  • + 1
 Pretty sure that wreck at 0:20 had to be the most terrifying. Getting impaled on the framework!
  • + 2
 "u pičko materinu" - My man Big Grin
  • + 1
 0.45: 'Hey, remember Amaury Pierron's FW finish 2019? No? OK, watch, I'll give you a clue. Sh*t...'
  • + 1
 That first intro. James Stewart couldn’t scrub that low off a jump! Yet he managed it with out scrubbing. Hmmm pro!
  • + 1
 0:48 The "oh my god" of disappointment like his son just embarrassed him...AGAIN.
  • + 1
 1:09 I'm pretty sure that's DCDH in Cumberland! Seen a good few crashes in that very spot.
  • + 2
 did the guy at 2:40 die? good god.....
  • + 3
 Holy cow
  • + 2
 Rebound is a helluva drug
  • + 2
 being shoulder barged by a sheep / goat is my fave.
  • + 4
 Dude, that was a cow...
  • + 1
 @webermtb: haha, your right!
  • + 1
 I don't know why but when that clip started I thought "some animal is going to run up and deck this guy"
  • + 1
 The creek crossing was sad
  • + 1
 That one at 1:33 really captures how a wreck like that feels to the rider.
  • + 1
 I can smell that one fall season video.
  • + 1
 Nothing like a side of beef out on the trail...
  • + 1
 I often wonder if I have been watching a snuff movie.
  • + 1
 0:45 I think Amaury Pierron did it better lol
  • + 1
 Achtung Chuuuuueeee. 3:21
  • + 1
 Not a pleasant episode. Ok besides 2:58
  • + 0
 Maybe it's just me but that first one just seems like a terrible feature. A gap jump straight into an elevated wooden berm?
  • + 1
 Banana Peal at Trestle. Pretty intimidating line.
  • + 2
 2:40 is BRUTALLLLL
  • + 2
 That's a 12 year old and he broke his femur. Its been posted before. I catch a ton of sh--t for saying it, but someone that young, when their bones have not fully formed, should not be allowed on the big features.
  • + 1
 There’s always that one cow who spoils the fun..
  • + 1
 how do you get your video on friday fails?
  • + 1
 mooooooove over - on your left
  • + 1
 Evolution. Trees > Man
  • + 1
 Love the cowboy lol
  • + 1
 moooooooo
  • + 0
 Look where you want to go, easy on the front brake, and pull up on jumps.
  • + 1
 2:11-what a save!
  • + 1
 2:42 is a SLAM!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.020929
Mobile Version of Website