Video: Friday Fails #80
Aug 2, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and you know what that means... fails!
24 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 9
chriskneeland
(36 mins ago)
Me before Friday Fails:
Everyone should ride mountain bikes!
Me now:
Not everyone should ride mountain bikes.
[Reply]
+ 3
overconfident
(21 mins ago)
02:03: When you hear a front mech rubbing on a chain as a kid pedals towards a jump you just know something bad is going to happen.
It's like a drivechain's equivalent to the Jaws theme tune
[Reply]
+ 5
PocoBoho
(29 mins ago)
“Get sum’ for the nine-nine”
[Reply]
+ 1
onemanarmy
Plus
(6 mins ago)
Had me rolling. Pretty sure he was about to get yelled at for yelling in the middle of that dudes drop. LOL!
[Reply]
+ 3
DirtbagMatt
(29 mins ago)
Rebound, people. Learnz it!!
[Reply]
+ 1
onemanarmy
Plus
(6 mins ago)
Right. So many bounce outs.
[Reply]
+ 2
tulipanek
(36 mins ago)
Maaan that crash at 00:40 was so nasty !!!
[Reply]
+ 1
justinhoelzl
(27 mins ago)
multiple video of people coming up way short on that jump, havent seen any vids of anybody clearing
[Reply]
+ 1
islandforlife
(3 mins ago)
Oh buddy...
[Reply]
+ 2
kyytaM
(32 mins ago)
note to self - never watch FF before ride :/
[Reply]
+ 1
islandforlife
(3 mins ago)
Yes! I commented last time that they need to move these Monday...
[Reply]
+ 1
ihertzler
(17 mins ago)
@ friday fails curator i uploaded a perfect 720p slo-mo video of an OTB that really needs to make it in the cut
[Reply]
+ 2
Anderham03
(16 mins ago)
01:13... sounds like Seth Rogen is a mountain biker...
[Reply]
+ 1
islandforlife
(1 mins ago)
haha, just came to comment about the same thing... he's got the laugh and everything!
[Reply]
+ 1
provin1327
(12 mins ago)
Are these videos chosen at random (if so, where from) or are they submitted somewhere? Asking for a friend.
[Reply]
+ 1
dudeonamtb
(19 mins ago)
I better not watch that if I still want to be sendy today.
[Reply]
+ 1
BEERandSPOKES
(18 mins ago)
They call it TOMBSTONE for a reason!!!
#highlandfamily
[Reply]
+ 1
sino428
(15 mins ago)
What is at the top of the hill they are riding down @ :53 seconds in.
[Reply]
+ 1
mmudd
(10 mins ago)
It's an "antenna" a the top of Bootleg Canyon in Las Vegas. That section is the start some of the downhill trails
[Reply]
+ 1
mobil1syn
(7 mins ago)
@sino428
as mentioned bootleg canyon. i never rode the DH stuff, just the trails and going down there at speed is just hurling your body into basketball sized sharp rocks.
[Reply]
+ 1
sino428
(1 mins ago)
@mobil1syn
: Yea it looks pretty gnarly. That antenna thing just looks pretty crazy, had no idea what it was.
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(12 mins ago)
The Sea Otter Step down hahaha!
[Reply]
+ 1
Heywood165
(6 mins ago)
1:09 mins. That laugh! Who knew Seth Rogan was an mtb fan?
[Reply]
+ 1
mtb-jon
(3 mins ago)
Good on them for trying to send it! To bad they're dead now.
[Reply]
