Video: Friday Fails #80

Aug 2, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and you know what that means... fails!

24 Comments

  • + 9
 Me before Friday Fails:
Everyone should ride mountain bikes!

Me now:
Not everyone should ride mountain bikes.
  • + 3
 02:03: When you hear a front mech rubbing on a chain as a kid pedals towards a jump you just know something bad is going to happen.

It's like a drivechain's equivalent to the Jaws theme tune
  • + 5
 “Get sum’ for the nine-nine”
  • + 1
 Had me rolling. Pretty sure he was about to get yelled at for yelling in the middle of that dudes drop. LOL!
  • + 3
 Rebound, people. Learnz it!!
  • + 1
 Right. So many bounce outs.
  • + 2
 Maaan that crash at 00:40 was so nasty !!!
  • + 1
 multiple video of people coming up way short on that jump, havent seen any vids of anybody clearing
  • + 1
 Oh buddy...
  • + 2
 note to self - never watch FF before ride :/
  • + 1
 Yes! I commented last time that they need to move these Monday...
  • + 1
 @ friday fails curator i uploaded a perfect 720p slo-mo video of an OTB that really needs to make it in the cut
  • + 2
 01:13... sounds like Seth Rogen is a mountain biker...
  • + 1
 haha, just came to comment about the same thing... he's got the laugh and everything!
  • + 1
 Are these videos chosen at random (if so, where from) or are they submitted somewhere? Asking for a friend.
  • + 1
 I better not watch that if I still want to be sendy today.
  • + 1
 They call it TOMBSTONE for a reason!!!
#highlandfamily
  • + 1
 What is at the top of the hill they are riding down @ :53 seconds in.
  • + 1
 It's an "antenna" a the top of Bootleg Canyon in Las Vegas. That section is the start some of the downhill trails
  • + 1
 @sino428 as mentioned bootleg canyon. i never rode the DH stuff, just the trails and going down there at speed is just hurling your body into basketball sized sharp rocks.
  • + 1
 @mobil1syn: Yea it looks pretty gnarly. That antenna thing just looks pretty crazy, had no idea what it was.
  • + 1
 The Sea Otter Step down hahaha!
  • + 1
 1:09 mins. That laugh! Who knew Seth Rogan was an mtb fan?
  • + 1
 Good on them for trying to send it! To bad they're dead now.

