Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Friday Fails #81
Aug 9, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Friday and you know what that means... fails!
MENTIONS
@pinkbikeoriginals
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
105755 views
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
77710 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
74297 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
63481 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
52039 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019
49477 views
First Ride: The 2020 Kona Process 134 CR Has a Full Carbon Frame & 29" Wheels
49269 views
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019
44112 views
32 Comments
Score
Time
+ 10
tobiusmaximum
(1 hours ago)
Dad: “PETEY, SLOW DOWN!”
Petey: “hold my orange squash....”
[Reply]
+ 4
SupraKZ
(1 hours ago)
He sent it. Props.
[Reply]
+ 9
zion-i
(42 mins ago)
Watching that kid throw 1 or 2 more pedal strokes down as everyone is screaming slow down... Legend
[Reply]
+ 3
scotttherider
(29 mins ago)
Poor Petey....
[Reply]
+ 1
jimoxbox
(21 mins ago)
Ha never listen to your father
[Reply]
+ 1
rrolly
(13 mins ago)
Petey is like every other boy. He heard it, but it didn't compute. Boys are not the smartest mammals walking the earth. If you have boys, you know this is fact. I heart Petey....
[Reply]
+ 1
Buter
(6 mins ago)
Damn right, Petey.
Don't listen to the doubters; you don't need that kind of negativity in your life.
[Reply]
+ 4
sevensixtwo
(1 hours ago)
Crazy how so many of these jumps look extremely ill considered.
[Reply]
+ 4
tobiusmaximum
(1 hours ago)
Six out of Ten dentists can’t jump for sh*t.
[Reply]
+ 2
mi-bike
(36 mins ago)
But with a few others you’re like: how on earth is it possible they ate it on that little pimple of a jump.
[Reply]
+ 1
DasRadcon
(12 mins ago)
don't need to jump when you can give yourself new teeth
[Reply]
+ 2
toli-ibz
(53 mins ago)
Pinkbike, how about two Friday fails videos. One vertical, one horizontal, because vertical video seems here to stay.
[Reply]
+ 1
mi-bike
(38 mins ago)
Haha
[Reply]
+ 1
rrolly
(10 mins ago)
If I could create an app that would automatically rotate vertical video to landscape and have it scaled properly, I'd be a bazillionaire.
100% it would be called iDIOT.
[Reply]
+ 1
weaselssubie
(15 mins ago)
The wreck @ 43 seconds is @ Chewacla State Park and if you don't have enough speed it's a violent wipe out. I have hit that jump and the lead in is kind of sketchy.
[Reply]
+ 2
srjacobs
(34 mins ago)
That slo-mo OTB at 3:00... his dropper post extends as he's flipping over the handlebars! Epic move!
[Reply]
+ 2
zsdoom
(35 mins ago)
Always amazes me to see how unnatural some people look on a bike yet still are up for hitting above average features
[Reply]
+ 1
tobiusmaximum
(3 mins ago)
The MTBer spirit of ‘f*ck it’ is stronger than ever it seems. My equation senses detect: ‘lots of new people in the sport’ + ‘very confidence inspiring bikes’ = ‘fresh fails every friday’. (Big ones)
[Reply]
+ 1
Adamrideshisbike
(55 mins ago)
Hahahaha...so many turkeys. I think 2:10 was my fav. The slow-mo of that crash near the end was pretty classic too.
[Reply]
+ 2
mtbgreg80302
(53 mins ago)
"I'm coming. That's what she said" *eats shit*
[Reply]
+ 2
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Get that front wheel up Bobby!
[Reply]
+ 2
SupraKZ
(1 hours ago)
My god. Some of these are BRUTAL
[Reply]
+ 1
nozes
(57 mins ago)
Ungraceful bastards - The movie.
[Reply]
+ 1
stoo61
(32 mins ago)
Surprised the 40ft'r in Morzine isn't in more of these to be honest.
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(25 mins ago)
The dude full sending the log ride....
[Reply]
+ 1
stuiewarrior
(16 mins ago)
I miss falling off my bike as much as riding it
#brokencollarbone
[Reply]
+ 1
Linkpin
(13 mins ago)
"Oh no, don't brake."
Good advice, given a little late!
[Reply]
+ 1
stalkinghorse
(9 mins ago)
Nobody tells Petey to slow down. NOBODY.
[Reply]
+ 1
rrolly
(9 mins ago)
I would love to be able to spell what he said at 2:52.
"muh," I think.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 4
tulipanek
(1 hours ago)
00:10 When your parents told you to slow down, YOU SHOULD LISTEN TO THEM AND SLOW DOWN !!!
[Reply]
+ 2
stoo61
(34 mins ago)
NAAAAAH bones mend, press send! Wee legend! haha
[Reply]
+ 1
scotttherider
(27 mins ago)
You just gotta send it bud! Pedal harder. When’s the last time you did what you were told too?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017837
Mobile Version of Website
32 Comments
Petey: “hold my orange squash....”
Don't listen to the doubters; you don't need that kind of negativity in your life.
100% it would be called iDIOT.
Good advice, given a little late!
"muh," I think.
Post a Comment