Video: Friday Fails #81

Aug 9, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and you know what that means... fails!

32 Comments

  • + 10
 Dad: “PETEY, SLOW DOWN!”


Petey: “hold my orange squash....”
  • + 4
 He sent it. Props.
  • + 9
 Watching that kid throw 1 or 2 more pedal strokes down as everyone is screaming slow down... Legend
  • + 3
 Poor Petey....
  • + 1
 Ha never listen to your father
  • + 1
 Petey is like every other boy. He heard it, but it didn't compute. Boys are not the smartest mammals walking the earth. If you have boys, you know this is fact. I heart Petey....
  • + 1
 Damn right, Petey.

Don't listen to the doubters; you don't need that kind of negativity in your life.
  • + 4
 Crazy how so many of these jumps look extremely ill considered.
  • + 4
 Six out of Ten dentists can’t jump for sh*t.
  • + 2
 But with a few others you’re like: how on earth is it possible they ate it on that little pimple of a jump.
  • + 1
 don't need to jump when you can give yourself new teeth
  • + 2
 Pinkbike, how about two Friday fails videos. One vertical, one horizontal, because vertical video seems here to stay.
  • + 1
 Haha
  • + 1
 If I could create an app that would automatically rotate vertical video to landscape and have it scaled properly, I'd be a bazillionaire.
100% it would be called iDIOT.
  • + 1
 The wreck @ 43 seconds is @ Chewacla State Park and if you don't have enough speed it's a violent wipe out. I have hit that jump and the lead in is kind of sketchy.
  • + 2
 That slo-mo OTB at 3:00... his dropper post extends as he's flipping over the handlebars! Epic move!
  • + 2
 Always amazes me to see how unnatural some people look on a bike yet still are up for hitting above average features
  • + 1
 The MTBer spirit of ‘f*ck it’ is stronger than ever it seems. My equation senses detect: ‘lots of new people in the sport’ + ‘very confidence inspiring bikes’ = ‘fresh fails every friday’. (Big ones)
  • + 1
 Hahahaha...so many turkeys. I think 2:10 was my fav. The slow-mo of that crash near the end was pretty classic too.
  • + 2
 "I'm coming. That's what she said" *eats shit*
  • + 2
 Get that front wheel up Bobby!
  • + 2
 My god. Some of these are BRUTAL
  • + 1
 Ungraceful bastards - The movie.
  • + 1
 Surprised the 40ft'r in Morzine isn't in more of these to be honest.
  • + 1
 The dude full sending the log ride....
  • + 1
 I miss falling off my bike as much as riding it #brokencollarbone
  • + 1
 "Oh no, don't brake."

Good advice, given a little late!
  • + 1
 Nobody tells Petey to slow down. NOBODY.
  • + 1
 I would love to be able to spell what he said at 2:52.
"muh," I think.
