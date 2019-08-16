Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #82
Aug 16, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and you know what that means... fails!
31 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
tewks
(1 hours ago)
OK! that may have been the best one ever. What is that move at :38 called? Vacuuming?
And they ended with someone whacking a tree! Awesome! (Hope everyone is OK!!!!!0
[Reply]
+ 4
vapidoscar
(58 mins ago)
Possibly the best crash I have ever seen. Absorbed the entire crash with his face. Friends giggled.
Note: edited because my vocabulary is misinterpreted as vulgar language - it wasn't.
[Reply]
+ 1
bok-CZ
(39 mins ago)
bboy´s move
[Reply]
+ 1
tobiusmaximum
(18 mins ago)
No patent on the face-brake.. win.
[Reply]
+ 1
Arepiscopo
(3 mins ago)
You never go full scorpion!
[Reply]
+ 5
iantmcg
(48 mins ago)
Friend: you ever tried a back flip before
Buddy: no never tried one, you?
Friend: no me either, hey what if we both tried our first backflips at the same time together?
Buddy: great idea mate!
[Reply]
+ 7
gnarnaimo
(1 hours ago)
2:32. That was not a fail?
[Reply]
+ 3
rkstar
(36 mins ago)
A Friday save. Hallelujah.
[Reply]
+ 5
robwhynot
(33 mins ago)
Wicked save. Would be neat if these vids had some saves included, would add to the viewing if you didn't know if it was going to be a yard sale or save.
[Reply]
+ 4
rudders20
(26 mins ago)
@robwhynot
: Sunday Saves
[Reply]
+ 4
jyoucha
(1 hours ago)
Come on filmers, hold your phone horizontally and keep following the rider(crasher) until they've completed their jump(crash).
[Reply]
+ 2
gnarnaimo
(1 hours ago)
You obviously don't Instagram story
[Reply]
+ 1
jyoucha
(57 mins ago)
@gnarnaimo
: Hahaha, true.
[Reply]
+ 1
number44
(24 mins ago)
Amen. The real fail this Friday was all the vertical phones. Won't someone educate these poor benighted fools?
[Reply]
+ 4
preach
(58 mins ago)
More nose heavy than Barbara Streisand
[Reply]
+ 1
iammarkstewart
(16 mins ago)
1:45: Blue Shirt Guy's handlebar was briefly poised to do unfathomable damage.
2:35: GTFO, you don't belong here with your bronco-busting, saving ways.
[Reply]
+ 3
tdvorak
(1 hours ago)
Friday fails? More like Friday saves at 2:32!
[Reply]
+ 2
BEERandSPOKES
(37 mins ago)
"Yeah dude, I totally meant to do that." -luckiest f*cker on Friday
[Reply]
+ 1
ratedgg13
(39 mins ago)
I think the Vergier sound board would be useful for these crashes as well. A few similar sounds for sure.
[Reply]
+ 2
gornik000
(1 hours ago)
Oh my god, the style on all those tuck no handers! amazing extension
[Reply]
+ 2
Bikesnale
(34 mins ago)
@ :58, the Muttley laugh. I know, I'm old.
[Reply]
+ 1
kleinbc11
(2 mins ago)
The dude at 1:21 popping up to fight his bike lol
[Reply]
+ 1
ejopdahl
(29 mins ago)
57 the best funniest crash
[Reply]
+ 1
yoshimi176
(0 mins ago)
I see no fails - they're all just practicing and respect to them all!
[Reply]
+ 1
ctownrdr
(45 mins ago)
the low speed crashes are always the worst
[Reply]
+ 2
sebmx
(48 mins ago)
That save though? Nice.
[Reply]
+ 1
toli-ibz
(1 hours ago)
Stay loose when you jump, but not that loose!
[Reply]
+ 1
bigtim
(1 hours ago)
Did the first crash guy just decide to have a nap mid ride?
[Reply]
+ 1
ATV25
(1 hours ago)
First half of the video seemed to have a theme . . . GUT CHECK !
[Reply]
+ 1
Archimonde
(1 hours ago)
Brutal OTB Friday!
[Reply]
+ 1
TimRidesBikes
(55 mins ago)
@1:45, synchronized suck
[Reply]
