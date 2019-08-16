Video: Friday Fails #82

Aug 16, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and you know what that means... fails!

MENTIONS @pinkbikeoriginals


Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


31 Comments

  • + 8
 OK! that may have been the best one ever. What is that move at :38 called? Vacuuming?
And they ended with someone whacking a tree! Awesome! (Hope everyone is OK!!!!!0
  • + 4
 Possibly the best crash I have ever seen. Absorbed the entire crash with his face. Friends giggled.

Note: edited because my vocabulary is misinterpreted as vulgar language - it wasn't.
  • + 1
 bboy´s move Big Grin
  • + 1
 No patent on the face-brake.. win.
  • + 1
 You never go full scorpion!
  • + 5
 Friend: you ever tried a back flip before
Buddy: no never tried one, you?
Friend: no me either, hey what if we both tried our first backflips at the same time together?
Buddy: great idea mate!
  • + 7
 2:32. That was not a fail?
  • + 3
 A Friday save. Hallelujah.
  • + 5
 Wicked save. Would be neat if these vids had some saves included, would add to the viewing if you didn't know if it was going to be a yard sale or save.
  • + 4
 @robwhynot: Sunday Saves
  • + 4
 Come on filmers, hold your phone horizontally and keep following the rider(crasher) until they've completed their jump(crash).
  • + 2
 You obviously don't Instagram story
  • + 1
 @gnarnaimo: Hahaha, true.
  • + 1
 Amen. The real fail this Friday was all the vertical phones. Won't someone educate these poor benighted fools?
  • + 4
 More nose heavy than Barbara Streisand
  • + 1
 1:45: Blue Shirt Guy's handlebar was briefly poised to do unfathomable damage.

2:35: GTFO, you don't belong here with your bronco-busting, saving ways.
  • + 3
 Friday fails? More like Friday saves at 2:32!
  • + 2
 "Yeah dude, I totally meant to do that." -luckiest f*cker on Friday
  • + 1
 I think the Vergier sound board would be useful for these crashes as well. A few similar sounds for sure.
  • + 2
 Oh my god, the style on all those tuck no handers! amazing extension
  • + 2
 @ :58, the Muttley laugh. I know, I'm old.
  • + 1
 The dude at 1:21 popping up to fight his bike lol
  • + 1
 57 the best funniest crash
  • + 1
 I see no fails - they're all just practicing and respect to them all!
  • + 1
 the low speed crashes are always the worst
  • + 2
 That save though? Nice.
  • + 1
 Stay loose when you jump, but not that loose!
  • + 1
 Did the first crash guy just decide to have a nap mid ride?
  • + 1
 First half of the video seemed to have a theme . . . GUT CHECK !
  • + 1
 Brutal OTB Friday!
  • + 1
 @1:45, synchronized suck

Post a Comment



