Video: Friday Fails #83

Aug 23, 2019
Your weekly dose of carnage and whoops-a-daisies!



37 Comments

  • + 28
 Best vid ever!! I love how it fails before it begins. Truly Friday fail worthy.
  • + 4
 That fail is indeed spectacular. Congrats to pinkbike for that one.
  • + 23
 I loved this part! [IFRAME aspectRatio=16:9 src="src=“https://www.youtube.com/embed/_gqDTb5taOE” "]
  • + 3
 looks like we put the src in the src so that we could src while we src
  • + 2
 dey screwed da link up
  • + 1
 @Albatrosse: who was the src of putting the src in the src so that we could src while we src?
  • + 8
 If you fail at posting Friday Fails, does that mean you succeeded?
  • + 7
 OMG, dude broke the tree!
  • + 1
 One during an enduro race I got a little off and thought I was going to die but luckily the tree was dead and I just ran it over
  • + 5
 Link to youtube unil the broken link is fixed: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gqDTb5taOE
  • + 2
 The timing of letting go of the handlebar is often so terrible in these videos.
Many let go way too early, only to receive the full impact of the handlebar in their chest.
Others are still holding on to the bars, after finishing a faceplant.

Why???
  • + 1
 Nobody every taught them to ditch, I guess.
  • + 3
 A lot of these people should take up a hobby that requires less coordination. (And a lot of the camera people should give the camera to someone else lol)
  • + 1
 @maxwellington: where do you go for crash lessons ?
  • + 1
 I'm definitely in the latter camp. I usually think I'm gonna pull it out until about 5 after I've hot the ground and I'm staring at my wheels spinning in the air above me. Funny thing is, I do pull it out more often than not, and definitely more than the folks letting go of the bars before they crash, making a crash inevitable.
  • + 1
 @Matt115lamb: the ground, usually.
  • + 1
 @Matt115lamb:They are called crash courses.
  • + 1
 @IntoTheEverflow: have a gold star for that one.
  • + 3
 @pcmxa: we don’t need to know how often you pull it out
  • + 1
 Wheel slide to push bike was one of the best i’ve Seen on a while. Wish people would stop sending in dumb otbs. This one was particularly filled with boring crashes from guys who didn’t realize you shouldn’t land on the front wheel with your weight forward.
  • + 3
 Link to youtube until the broken article is fixed: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gqDTb5taOE
  • + 2
 watched the first fail 5 times over already and haven't even begun the rest of the video and already thought it was worth commenting how great it was.
  • + 1
 I liked how chill his mate was.

Mom filming: camera drops/screaming
Mate filming: camera rolls/“ouch, that hurt”
  • + 1
 Holy hell...that was one of the most cringe worthy, painful compilations to watch so far.
  • + 2
 first...to tell you we cant see the video.
  • + 2
 Friday Fails: Teaching people how to swear in other languages since 2017!
  • + 1
 I miss Petey, I wonder how he is.
  • + 1
 "whoops-a-daisies" we f'ed up - PINKBIKE
  • + 1
 Don't leave your bikes on the edge of the trail people!
  • + 1
 That thumbnail is Colorado Springs. Who pulled off that sweet move?
  • + 2
 Failception
  • + 2
 @:32 Yeah Boy-Ohsh!t!
  • + 1
 Dude @ 1:32 probably got brain-eating amoeba.
  • + 2
 Friday Fail
  • + 1
 Best one yet!
  • + 1
 Poor trees
  • + 1
 That's (Fail^2)/0! Smile

