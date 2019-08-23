Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #83
Aug 23, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Your weekly dose of carnage and whoops-a-daisies!
37 Comments
Score
Time
+ 28
anonymouswhale
(1 hours ago)
Best vid ever!! I love how it fails before it begins. Truly Friday fail worthy.
[Reply]
+ 4
opignonlibre
(1 hours ago)
That fail is indeed spectacular. Congrats to pinkbike for that one.
[Reply]
+ 23
Trekin
(1 hours ago)
I loved this part! [IFRAME aspectRatio=16:9 src="src=“https://www.youtube.com/embed/_gqDTb5taOE” "]
[Reply]
+ 3
Albatrosse
(46 mins ago)
looks like we put the src in the src so that we could src while we src
[Reply]
+ 2
youknowitsus
(39 mins ago)
dey screwed da link up
[Reply]
+ 1
Trekin
(31 mins ago)
@Albatrosse
: who was the src of putting the src in the src so that we could src while we src?
[Reply]
+ 8
johnski
(49 mins ago)
If you fail at posting Friday Fails, does that mean you succeeded?
[Reply]
+ 7
ErnieK
(58 mins ago)
OMG, dude broke the tree!
[Reply]
+ 1
bulletbassman
(7 mins ago)
One during an enduro race I got a little off and thought I was going to die but luckily the tree was dead and I just ran it over
[Reply]
+ 5
tripleultrasuperboostplusplus
(1 hours ago)
Link to youtube unil the broken link is fixed:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gqDTb5taOE
[Reply]
+ 2
IntoTheEverflow
(36 mins ago)
The timing of letting go of the handlebar is often so terrible in these videos.
Many let go way too early, only to receive the full impact of the handlebar in their chest.
Others are still holding on to the bars, after finishing a faceplant.
Why???
[Reply]
+ 1
maxwellington
(31 mins ago)
Nobody every taught them to ditch, I guess.
[Reply]
+ 3
tobiusmaximum
(28 mins ago)
A lot of these people should take up a hobby that requires less coordination. (And a lot of the camera people should give the camera to someone else lol)
[Reply]
+ 1
Matt115lamb
(22 mins ago)
@maxwellington
: where do you go for crash lessons ?
[Reply]
+ 1
pcmxa
(17 mins ago)
I'm definitely in the latter camp. I usually think I'm gonna pull it out until about 5 after I've hot the ground and I'm staring at my wheels spinning in the air above me. Funny thing is, I do pull it out more often than not, and definitely more than the folks letting go of the bars before they crash, making a crash inevitable.
[Reply]
+ 1
toast2266
(16 mins ago)
@Matt115lamb
: the ground, usually.
[Reply]
+ 1
IntoTheEverflow
(15 mins ago)
@Matt115lamb
:They are called crash courses.
[Reply]
+ 1
tobiusmaximum
(14 mins ago)
@IntoTheEverflow
: have a gold star for that one.
[Reply]
+ 3
tobiusmaximum
(13 mins ago)
@pcmxa
: we don’t need to know how often you pull it out
[Reply]
+ 1
bulletbassman
(3 mins ago)
Wheel slide to push bike was one of the best i’ve Seen on a while. Wish people would stop sending in dumb otbs. This one was particularly filled with boring crashes from guys who didn’t realize you shouldn’t land on the front wheel with your weight forward.
[Reply]
+ 3
tripleultrasuperboostplusplus
(1 hours ago)
Link to youtube until the broken article is fixed:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gqDTb5taOE
[Reply]
+ 2
BrentZombie
(21 mins ago)
watched the first fail 5 times over already and haven't even begun the rest of the video and already thought it was worth commenting how great it was.
[Reply]
+ 1
tobiusmaximum
(10 mins ago)
I liked how chill his mate was.
Mom filming: camera drops/screaming
Mate filming: camera rolls/“ouch, that hurt”
[Reply]
+ 1
slish
(12 mins ago)
Holy hell...that was one of the most cringe worthy, painful compilations to watch so far.
[Reply]
+ 2
Braench
(1 hours ago)
first...to tell you we cant see the video.
[Reply]
+ 2
srjacobs
(49 mins ago)
Friday Fails: Teaching people how to swear in other languages since 2017!
[Reply]
+ 1
tobiusmaximum
(35 mins ago)
I miss Petey, I wonder how he is.
[Reply]
+ 1
EGmtb
(34 mins ago)
"whoops-a-daisies" we f'ed up - PINKBIKE
[Reply]
+ 1
ompete
(24 mins ago)
Don't leave your bikes on the edge of the trail people!
[Reply]
+ 1
wang-chung
(22 mins ago)
That thumbnail is Colorado Springs. Who pulled off that sweet move?
[Reply]
+ 2
Spark24
(53 mins ago)
Failception
[Reply]
+ 2
Bikesnale
(14 mins ago)
@:32 Yeah Boy-Ohsh!t!
[Reply]
+ 1
JVance
(14 mins ago)
Dude @ 1:32 probably got brain-eating amoeba.
[Reply]
+ 2
vitality
(56 mins ago)
Friday Fail
[Reply]
+ 1
JonnyTheWeasel
(44 mins ago)
Best one yet!
[Reply]
+ 1
FDll
(22 mins ago)
Poor trees
[Reply]
+ 1
Kaspy
(36 mins ago)
That's (Fail^2)/0!
[Reply]
