Video: Friday Fails #84

Aug 30, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Your weekly dose of carnage.





10 Comments

  • 5 0
 Oh my god, the opening fail!!!
  • 3 0
 Well, it's Windrock, so he was either exhausted by this point, not sober from the night before yet...or just givin' er ferda Jeeps!
  • 5 0
 Dudes with GoPro stickers on their bikes are prone to crashing.
  • 1 0
 The case at 00:44!!! I thought for sure that spray was his nuts exploding from the impact
  • 1 0
 1:00 is a wild way to crash
  • 1 0
 What the heck happened at 0:29? Did the rear axle snap?
  • 1 0
 lol @ dude who just takes his hands off the bars!
  • 1 0
 Oh shitter to suicide no hander
  • 1 0
 1.05... you good? no dude, i suck balls obviously.
  • 1 0
 Fuck dewd

