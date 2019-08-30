Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #84
Aug 30, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Your weekly dose of carnage.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
10 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
dglobulator
(22 mins ago)
Oh my god, the opening fail!!!
[Reply]
3
0
bizutch
(16 mins ago)
Well, it's Windrock, so he was either exhausted by this point, not sober from the night before yet...or just givin' er ferda Jeeps!
[Reply]
5
0
chriskneeland
(20 mins ago)
Dudes with GoPro stickers on their bikes are prone to crashing.
[Reply]
1
0
High-Life
(10 mins ago)
The case at 00:44!!! I thought for sure that spray was his nuts exploding from the impact
[Reply]
1
0
rockyflowtbay
(20 mins ago)
1:00 is a wild way to crash
[Reply]
1
0
dreamlink87
(16 mins ago)
What the heck happened at 0:29? Did the rear axle snap?
[Reply]
1
0
gally-nh
(9 mins ago)
lol @ dude who just takes his hands off the bars!
[Reply]
1
0
Biocoug1
(1 mins ago)
Oh shitter to suicide no hander
[Reply]
1
0
jamesbrant
(1 mins ago)
1.05... you good? no dude, i suck balls obviously.
[Reply]
1
0
Danntana78
(15 mins ago)
Fuck dewd
[Reply]
