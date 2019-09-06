Video: Friday Fails #85

Sep 6, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Your weekly dose of carnage.





25 Comments

  • 16 0
 I’m on the fence whether or not the guard rail drop guy survived..
  • 9 0
 Should always understand instructions before you get into a manual
  • 1 0
 Forreal that looked like a pretty big drop off.
  • 4 0
 Huggies diapers needs to sponsor this segment. They make a great pair of pull ups.
  • 4 0
 1:27

Call me old fashioned, but that looks like a pretty serious drop the other side of that barrier
  • 1 0
 You can see enough to determine it's a steep grass slope before the asphalt. We have rails and terraces like that in my area. He likely had a soft landing but a steep, fast slide down to the road below.
  • 1 0
 Please, please, please don't stop filming so soon. We "need" to see a bit more of the aftermath. You stopping the recording is not going to make your buddy feel any better, so you may as well hold steady for a couple of seconds longer.
sincerely,
truly concerned pinkbike reader
  • 3 0
 I think the main problem is located between the seat and the handlebars.
  • 2 0
 Strippers in the city are more dangerous than this--I'll choose mountain bikes all day I tell ya

~From Denver, w/Love
  • 1 0
 Take note: unless you're Brett Tippie, don't try anything crazy while riding with a huge pack. I suppose the saving grace is that it does offer some back protection.
  • 2 1
 Yes! gonna pick up my kids from school, cycle home and watch this! They love it!
  • 1 0
 Better hurry, cuz someone posted your kid bagging it at 1:11. Oh, wait, nvm it was just Petey doing his thing again.
PETEY!!!
  • 3 2
 I love how in a few of those the onlookers ask "Y'OKAY?" before the crasher has even stopped tumbling.
  • 3 0
 As if crashing wasn’t bad enough, you now have 0.6seconds from impact to diagnose your injuries!
  • 4 3
 This must have been said before, but people who ask if you're OK before you can even know if you're OK need to stop that.
  • 4 0
 bro when you're truly in a dangerous moment--you will know it and quickly respond the dude asking "are you ok" if you're actually okay...or not. Be glad people care about you at all.
  • 1 0
 If someone crashes you want to assess the damage right away. Asking if you are OK is a great way to quickly evaluate the severity of the situation. How they respond to your question dictates the level of care needed. Plus, it lets your buddy know you are there for them.
  • 1 0
 Holy hell, I hope that crunching sound @ 2:15 wasn’t a shoulder coming apart.
  • 1 0
 I am maybe a sissy, but I am actually relieved when some of the worst ones say they are OK... Some are scary crashes!
  • 1 0
 Id say 80% of the jump crashes are caused by going to slow. The other 20% who knows...….
  • 1 0
 That guy at 0:53 looked like he was trying to pull the ol' Line Rider nose ride stunt.. so close.
  • 1 0
 Didn't get past 4 seconds without exploding into laughter. What the hell was that squeak noise!
  • 1 0
 Anyone who has ever fatbiked can relate to 1:16. Classic.
  • 1 0
 The guy at 2:49 is lucky to be alive.
  • 1 0
 Guy at 1:30 got railed

