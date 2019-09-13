Video: Friday Fails #86

Sep 13, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  



Did you know it's Friday the 13th?





Videos Friday Fails


16 Comments

  • 14 0
 Yessss!! That homemade little kicker was the best
  • 10 0
 1:25 - Napolean Dynamite.
  • 2 0
 Gotta love the engineering of children Big Grin
  • 2 0
 I haven't laughed as much at a Friday Fails in quite a while. That ramp was awesome.
  • 5 0
 Me: Yea boi its weekend!
Pinkbike: Just before you go let me remind you how stupidly reckless all this is
  • 2 0
 ayyy nice to see the hometown bike park at 1:03! Drop isn't too too bad except that you do need a ton of speed to clear it.
  • 2 0
 0:47 - Go mental its a rental!
  • 2 0
 1:24- actual leaked footage of Napoleon Dynamite 2
  • 1 0
 :29. “I’ve never hit this line”. “Just fallow me in, you’ll be good”.
  • 1 0
 3:00, "you got it, you got it, you got!". He don't got it.
  • 2 0
 2:50 my hero Big Grin
  • 1 0
 That last one could have been far worse! Good save!!!
  • 1 0
 Keeping your local LBS and ER in business.
  • 1 0
 Is this the "Family Planning" edition?
  • 1 0
 1:23 guy wins everything.
  • 1 0
 Never ever gets old!

