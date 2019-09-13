Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Friday Fails #86
Sep 13, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Did you know it's Friday the 13th?
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
118985 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019
82863 views
The Eurobike Rumors: AXS Suspension, 1.8'' Steerer Tubes, a SRAM Motor, Fox's 38mm Fork - Eurobike 2019
73196 views
Interview: Brook Macdonald Comments on Spinal Injury, Evacuation Delay, & Recovery Outlook
72865 views
Results: Qualification - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
56166 views
The UCI Responds to Questions Over Brook Macdonald Evacuation Delays
55278 views
First Look: Ibis' New Ripmo AF is Coil-Compatible & Aluminum
54002 views
First Look: Nukeproof's New Aggressive Trail Bike - the Reactor
49442 views
16 Comments
Score
Time
14
0
nlibot33
(52 mins ago)
Yessss!! That homemade little kicker was the best
[Reply]
10
0
IamZOSO
(47 mins ago)
1:25 - Napolean Dynamite.
[Reply]
2
0
makkelijk
(30 mins ago)
Gotta love the engineering of children
[Reply]
2
0
shortsguy1
(18 mins ago)
I haven't laughed as much at a Friday Fails in quite a while. That ramp was awesome.
[Reply]
5
0
Stanley-w
(28 mins ago)
Me: Yea boi its weekend!
Pinkbike: Just before you go let me remind you how stupidly reckless all this is
[Reply]
2
0
yoimaninja
(31 mins ago)
ayyy nice to see the hometown bike park at 1:03! Drop isn't too too bad except that you do need a ton of speed to clear it.
[Reply]
2
0
mat-massini-media
(52 mins ago)
0:47 - Go mental its a rental!
[Reply]
2
0
preach
(51 mins ago)
1:24- actual leaked footage of Napoleon Dynamite 2
[Reply]
1
0
scjeremy
(10 mins ago)
:29. “I’ve never hit this line”. “Just fallow me in, you’ll be good”.
[Reply]
1
0
canningtrigg
(48 mins ago)
3:00, "you got it, you got it, you got!". He don't got it.
[Reply]
2
0
bok-CZ
(32 mins ago)
2:50 my hero
[Reply]
1
0
steviestokes
(30 mins ago)
That last one could have been far worse! Good save!!!
[Reply]
1
0
jorgeposada
(28 mins ago)
Keeping your local LBS and ER in business.
[Reply]
1
0
oscartheballer
(25 mins ago)
Is this the "Family Planning" edition?
[Reply]
1
0
knick
(23 mins ago)
1:23 guy wins everything.
[Reply]
1
0
enger
(32 mins ago)
Never ever gets old!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.018973
Mobile Version of Website
16 Comments
Pinkbike: Just before you go let me remind you how stupidly reckless all this is
Post a Comment