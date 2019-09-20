Video: Friday Fails #87

Sep 20, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

When all your bike skills go on climate strike...

31 Comments

  • 13 0
 Rebound damping rear shock set to wide open? Check!
Fork pressure set low for "small bump sensitivity?
Check! Clear for take off...
  • 5 0
 1:14 - I don't ever want to feeeel, like I did that day.
  • 5 0
 The worlds largest grocery bag at 1:57
  • 5 0
 ‘Here comes the boysss.... AOGH! Watch watch watch watch WATCHOUT!’
  • 5 0
 Frickin Karen
  • 3 0
 2:30 He had the bottlecage and bumbag (with extra waterbottle!). I don't get, according to Pinkbike he had done everything right.... #losingfaith
  • 2 0
 The dude at :45 sitting on his seat as he hits that lip, got nothing less than what he deserved.
  • 3 0
 3:10 Hope he is good right ?
  • 3 0
 The kid who yells send it then laughs at his floored mate, he’s my hero.
  • 1 0
 they should be called monday fails friday is good and nice and lovely.........
  • 2 0
 Why do we all watch this stuff? Can't we just pretend it never happens.
  • 1 0
 I completely quit riding mountain bikes for a couple minutes every Friday after watching these.
  • 2 0
 Skyler popped right up like a champ.
  • 1 0
 I thought that opening tankslapper would be hard to beat and I wasn’t wrong
  • 1 0
 Another "Ohhh s#iiiit !!! ya'good !?!?" motivation video before the weekend. Let's go out an ride.
  • 2 0
 1.36 Sponsored by Pringles.
  • 1 0
 is that what happened to me yesterday? my skills went on a climate strike? if only i'd known...
  • 1 0
 3:40 "Yea buddy, you got it."

No, bloody obvious that he really hadn't.
  • 1 0
 I laughed, I cried. 5 stars episode!
  • 1 0
 1.39: The sender got sended.
  • 1 0
 HERE COMES THE BOYS...man i'm sayin that from now on
  • 1 0
 1:35... new flexi rims for when you max out your travel!
  • 1 0
 That dude bounced right back up like a beach ball.
  • 1 0
 Bro needs to start a new company called “Earthquakes caused by Skylar”
  • 1 0
 did the guy at 3:19 live his bike spun down the track.
  • 1 0
 3:35 - I do just love seeing a full DH set up yard sale on flat ground.
  • 1 0
 How are the videos submitted?
  • 1 0
 :33 Street Fighter
  • 1 0
 2.00 are they Mtb monks?
  • 1 0
 Started with a bang!
  • 1 0
 3:11 is he dead?

Post a Comment



