Video: Friday Fails #87
Sep 20, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
When all your bike skills go on climate strike...
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
31 Comments
13
0
nematon785
(50 mins ago)
Rebound damping rear shock set to wide open? Check!
Fork pressure set low for "small bump sensitivity?
Check! Clear for take off...
[Reply]
5
0
chriskneeland
(1 hours ago)
1:14 - I don't ever want to feeeel, like I did that day.
[Reply]
5
0
foshizz
(55 mins ago)
The worlds largest grocery bag at 1:57
[Reply]
5
0
vancity
(40 mins ago)
‘Here comes the boysss.... AOGH! Watch watch watch watch WATCHOUT!’
[Reply]
5
0
yoimaninja
(33 mins ago)
Frickin Karen
[Reply]
3
0
NinetySixBikes
(9 mins ago)
2:30 He had the bottlecage and bumbag (with extra waterbottle!). I don't get, according to Pinkbike he had done everything right....
#losingfaith
[Reply]
2
0
Branmuffin
(1 hours ago)
The dude at :45 sitting on his seat as he hits that lip, got nothing less than what he deserved.
[Reply]
3
0
allbiker
(52 mins ago)
3:10 Hope he is good right ?
[Reply]
3
0
tobiusmaximum
(50 mins ago)
The kid who yells send it then laughs at his floored mate, he’s my hero.
[Reply]
1
0
screamingeagle3
(57 mins ago)
they should be called monday fails friday is good and nice and lovely.........
[Reply]
2
0
pinnityafairy
(49 mins ago)
Why do we all watch this stuff? Can't we just pretend it never happens.
[Reply]
1
0
reborn10speeder
(16 mins ago)
I completely quit riding mountain bikes for a couple minutes every Friday after watching these.
[Reply]
2
0
igottaride
(40 mins ago)
Skyler popped right up like a champ.
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(39 mins ago)
I thought that opening tankslapper would be hard to beat and I wasn’t wrong
[Reply]
1
0
leroy
(37 mins ago)
Another "Ohhh s
#iiiit
!!! ya'good !?!?" motivation video before the weekend. Let's go out an ride.
[Reply]
2
0
Malky79
(31 mins ago)
1.36 Sponsored by Pringles.
[Reply]
1
0
flipoffthemonkeys
(28 mins ago)
is that what happened to me yesterday? my skills went on a climate strike? if only i'd known...
[Reply]
1
0
overconfident
(49 mins ago)
3:40 "Yea buddy, you got it."
No, bloody obvious that he really hadn't.
[Reply]
1
0
inonyme
(42 mins ago)
I laughed, I cried. 5 stars episode!
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(40 mins ago)
1.39: The sender got sended.
[Reply]
1
0
rocky-mtn-gman
(30 mins ago)
HERE COMES THE BOYS...man i'm sayin that from now on
[Reply]
1
0
James89
(30 mins ago)
1:35... new flexi rims for when you max out your travel!
[Reply]
1
0
smithcreek
(23 mins ago)
That dude bounced right back up like a beach ball.
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(18 mins ago)
Bro needs to start a new company called “Earthquakes caused by Skylar”
[Reply]
1
0
biglev
(13 mins ago)
did the guy at 3:19 live his bike spun down the track.
[Reply]
1
0
chilly87
(11 mins ago)
3:35 - I do just love seeing a full DH set up yard sale on flat ground.
[Reply]
1
0
xcmountain80
(5 mins ago)
How are the videos submitted?
[Reply]
1
0
dstroud70
(52 mins ago)
:33 Street Fighter
[Reply]
1
0
jimoxbox
(41 mins ago)
2.00 are they Mtb monks?
[Reply]
1
0
nordland071285
(19 mins ago)
Started with a bang!
[Reply]
1
0
knorts830
(3 mins ago)
3:11 is he dead?
[Reply]
