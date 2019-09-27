Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Friday Fails #88

Sep 27, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

We say Friday, you say fails.

Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Riding Videos


12 Comments

  • 10 0
 That was the best opening fail to date
  • 3 0
 2:59 - what does one do with hours of selfie gopro footage?
  • 2 0
 Rider 1: “you never wanna do anything dangerous or different”

Rider 2: “get off my back...”
  • 2 0
 So how do you go about making sure you dont nose dive like these dudes every week. Asking for a friend
  • 1 0
 Step 1: learn to bunnyhop PROPERLY
Step 2: make sure you aren’t riding a two wheeled pogo stick
  • 1 0
 Good jump technique - transfer off the jump - pump into it but pull up off of it then center yourself for the landing. The guys who nosedive push into the jump (or just ride into it) get taken by surprise or poorly time it or just never pull up off of it and are forward when they go off the lip.
  • 2 0
 The mother of all overshoot
  • 2 0
 Some say the rider from clip 1 is still flying to this day
  • 1 0
 Sorry boys, I'll have a rap for you next week.
  • 1 0
 The King Kong crash was gnarly. The drop in is so intense
  • 1 0
 ah shit.
  • 1 0
 Chuckieeee!

Post a Comment



