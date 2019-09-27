Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #88
Sep 27, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
We say Friday, you say fails.
Videos
Friday Fails
Riding Videos
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
10
0
nsmithbmx
(21 mins ago)
That was the best opening fail to date
[Reply]
3
0
n00bmtbr
(17 mins ago)
2:59 - what does one do with hours of selfie gopro footage?
[Reply]
2
0
tobiusmaximum
(13 mins ago)
Rider 1: “you never wanna do anything dangerous or different”
Rider 2: “get off my back...”
[Reply]
2
0
dbbowen2
(13 mins ago)
So how do you go about making sure you dont nose dive like these dudes every week. Asking for a friend
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(6 mins ago)
Step 1: learn to bunnyhop PROPERLY
Step 2: make sure you aren’t riding a two wheeled pogo stick
[Reply]
1
0
Jvhowube
(2 mins ago)
Good jump technique - transfer off the jump - pump into it but pull up off of it then center yourself for the landing. The guys who nosedive push into the jump (or just ride into it) get taken by surprise or poorly time it or just never pull up off of it and are forward when they go off the lip.
[Reply]
2
0
catalanfc
(12 mins ago)
The mother of all overshoot
[Reply]
2
0
bdoobz
(1 mins ago)
Some say the rider from clip 1 is still flying to this day
[Reply]
1
0
masonstevens
(5 mins ago)
Sorry boys, I'll have a rap for you next week.
[Reply]
1
0
ride-801
(0 mins ago)
The King Kong crash was gnarly. The drop in is so intense
[Reply]
1
0
seadude
(4 mins ago)
ah shit.
[Reply]
1
0
Tearsforgears
(3 mins ago)
Chuckieeee!
[Reply]
