Video: Friday Fails #89

Oct 4, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

We say Friday, you say fails.

Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


37 Comments

  • 22 1
 Its Friday fails, the best part of the week!
So stand up, dance and move to the beat!
I feel the pain, there’s no denyin’
I can’t help but laugh until I’m cryin’

I dedicate this one to all the noobs
Lookin tight in their New Balance shoes
They got a sweet rig with a hundred mils
They watch Pinkbike now they ride downhill

They try their best out on the trails
But they flip upside down when they shoulda bailed
They ain’t got skills but they got the heart
Brave enough to send a drop, that’s the hardest part

They get an A for effort, just keep on tryin’
Get back on the bike and keep on ridin’
Now don’t be hatin, they get all my respect
We’ve been in their shoes and had to climb the steps

I’m a hip hop god, that’s what they say
I wish Friday Fails happened every day
My rhymes are so hot that they catch on fire
But I smashed my balls now I’m three octaves higher
  • 13 0
 f wooden landings wow
  • 4 0
 he's lucky the pedal didn't plant!
  • 2 3
 Can we just agree that it's a bad idea to have the following people film you riding?
If anyone on this list films you, its ending poorly:
1. Your mom
2. Teenage kid with puberty voice
3. Dude who doesn't speak English
4. Dude who films you laying there for a without checking on you
5. Anyone who gives advise during the run in
  • 1 0
 @qreative-bicycle: right, holy moly it didn't look bad but thats a massive liability
  • 11 0
 1:08 "keep your feet on"... dudes face was in the dirt. Don't think he could hear you
  • 6 0
 You know, you all complain about Dentists and Orthopedists and then you send stuff like this which gives them money to afford a 10K bike.
  • 2 0
 truuuu
  • 4 0
 I get the feeling that the only reason some of these are caught on camera is because people know their idiot friends are going to crash. Otherwise, if successful, would be the most boring video in the world. "Hey everybody, check out my new video - guy in spandex rides down moderate grade hill and *makes* the turn at the bottom."
  • 5 0
 At 2:50, I'd like to see what a successful attempt at the mud puddle looks like.
  • 2 0
 2:13 pretty sure this is the huge step down feature on Stormin Norman in Burke, VT. Anyone confirm this? I've never seen it done, but this is exactly how I think it would go if I try it.
  • 5 1
 Gonna go out on a limb... Best. Friday. Fails. Ever.
  • 2 0
 Nothing like heading toward a landing with the back tire of your bike refusing to get out from between your legs. I don't know how that guy got up.
  • 1 0
 it wasn't what I was expecting either.
  • 1 0
 2:05 Roadie to his friend (filming): "Listen to me! I am going to pedal as hard as i can until the steep part. Then i will hit the front brake as hard as I can for no reason. Can you record it with your phone?"
  • 2 0
 I guess some people were never taught that you don't dress for the ride, you dress for the slide.
  • 1 0
 1:22 is conclusive proof that top mounting a water bottle unbalances your bike and causes fail. The pro-bottle-cage lobby is now fully vindicated Big Grin
  • 1 0
 So much to say that all I can say is the is the best Friday fails I’ve seen!
  • 1 0
 *this
  • 1 1
 After reading about Mikayla Martin, I'm not in the mood for Friday Fails. I usually look forward to them, but today I'm gonna pass.
  • 1 0
 This week should've had a collar bone counter in the bottom corner. Maybe a crack noise every time the count goes up.
  • 1 0
 Some vintage fails here. Nice!
  • 1 0
 1:19 is a win from the clutches of failure... the best kind of win.
  • 1 0
 Lawn Dart edition. Great form.
  • 1 0
 god that last one was straight up brutal
  • 1 0
 So this is how bike companies and hospitals make money.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure that was the soul leaving the body at the end of the intro!
  • 1 0
 Ohhh kurwa. I love polish people
  • 1 0
 look out for that puddle!
  • 1 0
 That gap to pedal feeble on the wooden landing :-O No thanks
  • 1 0
 vite vite vite vite vite! lad wasn't vite enough
  • 1 0
 Friends don't run over friends...
  • 1 0
 YOU GOTI IT?

NO
  • 1 0
 "GO FOR IT!"
  • 2 3
 These aren't fun anymore.
  • 2 0
 You're probably a blast at parties
  • 1 0
 Have to agree, these are pretty nasty and must have resulting in some gnarly injuries. Personally I'm not keen on watching this before heading out for a ride on Saturday. We all crash, it's all fun and games... until it's not.

Post a Comment



